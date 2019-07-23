Kia Telluride And The Perfect Product Launch In The Hottest New Car Segment

Next up on Kia-Hyundai’s product launch offensive will be the very smallest crossover-SUVs, with MSRPs expected to be below $19,000 even before discounts.

The Telluride has higher average selling prices, likely better margins, and for sure lower discounts, when compared to other Kia products, making it the most profitable.

Manufacturing the Telluride in Georgia effectively load-balances the lower Optima sales, and to some extent the Sorento too.

The cannibalization of the slightly smaller Sorento nameplate appears to have been only approximately 1,000 monthly units, for a 5,000 net unit gain.

The large three-row SUV Kia Telluride has been a success following its launch in the U.S. market in early 2019, reaching approximately 6,000 monthly sales.

There's doom and gloom all over in the automotive industry right now. U.S. sales are down only 2% or so this year, but profits are under heavier pressure as a result of very expensive emissions laws compliance. Basically, the whole new automobile industry is not a pretty sight in 2019 when it comes to net margins.

In this harsh automotive environment buffeted by cold headwinds, as an automaker what you would like to do is to launch an all-new model into a segment where you can take the most profitable market share as soon as possible. That sounds almost like a dream, doesn’t it?

For example, let’s say that you have the seventh best-selling nameplate in one of the industry’s most profitable segments. However, you think you can do better than just seventh place, but only by adding a second nameplate that better addresses a corner of that of that segment -- without cannibalizing your first product too much.

That was the situation in which Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) found itself recently. It was selling the “tweener” Sorento SUV. It used to be available both as a two-row and three-row version. Last year, the two-row version was removed.

The Kia Sorento is one of the smaller entries in the three-row SUV segment. Yet, that still appeals to a lot of people. Here is the U.S. sales table for the first half of 2019 compared to a year prior:

US sales 2019 1-6 2018 1-6 change 1 Toyota Highlander 111183 114254 -3% 2 Ford Explorer 88680 110805 -20% 3 Chevrolet Traverse 72375 74090 -2% 4 Honda Pilot 68452 76079 -10% 5 GMC Acadia 59620 50008 19% 6 Chevrolet Tahoe 53793 50523 6% 7 Kia Sorento 47018 52760 -11% 8 Ford Expedition 43569 27934 56%

As you can see in the table above, the Kia Sorento already was the seventh-best seller in the segment, with 47,018 sold in the U.S. the first half of 2019. That was down 11% from the prior year, and I’m about to tell you the reason for the decline.

This sales decline averages to a reduction from 8,793 per month to 7,836. That’s less than 1,000 per month.

What if Kia launched another three-row SUV that could achieve more than 1,000 sales per month, and preferably also at a higher price and profitability than the Sorento? Then, there would be a net gain to Kia’s position in the U.S. three-row SUV market.

That’s precisely what it did. Manufacturing in Georgia, U.S.A., of the larger Telluride had started by early 2019, and sales began in late February. Was it able to sell at least 1,000 units per month in the U.S. market? There are the results:

2019 US Kia Telluride January 0 February 315 March 5080 April 5570 May 6273 June 5989 TOTAL 23227

As you can see in the table above, U.S. sales of the Telluride quickly rose to approximately 6,000 units per month. At that rate, it not only compensated for the (almost) 1,000 unit per month decline in Sorento sales, but also rose to over 50% of the Sorento’s total unit volume.

Furthermore, when you add that the Telluride is a more expensive vehicle, and which surely is not (yet) discounted to the same degree as the Sorento, the disproportionate positive impact to Kia’s U.S. profitability ought to become obvious. But how does this compare with other recent 3-row SUV launches in the U.S. market?

The most recent non-premium all-new nameplate three-row SUV in this segment for which we have at least five months of sales data is the Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) Ascent:

2018 US Subaru Ascent May 0 June 1897 July 4589 August 4235 September 5859 October 6008

As you can see in the table above, even though it was launched almost a year prior to the Kia Telluride, it too reached U.S. monthly sales of approximately 6,000 units. All in all, it happened just about as fast too.

One difference between Kia and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF) is that Subaru did not have an existing three-row SUV in the market. Subaru had one many years ago (the Tribeca), but not near the time of the Ascent launch.

Yet, there also are two other all-new three-row SUV nameplates that became available in the U.S. market recently. The first one is the BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) X7, which has a starting price of $74,895 - more than twice the $32,735 for the Kia Telluride. Of course, the BMW X7 comes with more standard equipment, including all-wheel drive. Still, these cars are very similar in size and shape - and when you look at the interior of a loaded Kia Telluride, your biggest surprise will be how close to the BMW X7 it is, especially considering the price difference.

The second comparison is the Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Palisade. It's the de-facto sister vehicle to the Kia Telluride as they share most relevant specs, including powertrain and dimensions. The differences are mostly in exterior styling and the cockpit look, including the transmission shifter mechanism. Similarly priced, most consumers would probably flip a coin between the Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Kia, with those aforementioned styling elements being points of possible preference.

Unlike Kia Telluride, which is manufactured in the U.S. state of Georgia, the Hyundai Palisade is made in Korea. In any case, U.S. sales of the Palisade began four months after the Telluride. Therefore, we only have Palisade sales data for the very end of June:

2019 US Kia Telluride BMW X7 Hyundai Palisade January 0 0 0 February 315 0 0 March 5080 2186 0 April 5570 2291 0 May 6273 2123 0 June 5989 2214 383 TOTAL 23227 8814 383

As you can see in the table above, the BMW X7 quickly reached a U.S. monthly sales level of just over 2,000 units per month. That is a very good sales number for a vehicle that starts at $74,895. However, I went to the BMW sales site, clicked a few configuration boxes and reached $110,000-plus within seconds.

Clearly, when it comes to the Hyundai Palisade, it's simply too early to tell whether it can match the Kia Telluride - and Subaru Ascent - in terms of U.S. sales. One always has to beware an initial 2-3 months of a sales peak as a highly anticipated nameplate is introduced into the market. I think that we can start to judge the Hyundai Palisade meaningfully once we have the October sales report in hand.

In the meantime, what Kia pulled off with the U.S. Telluride launch is to add what could be its most profitable vehicle and add approximately 5,000 net sales per month (that would be 6,000 gross minus 1,000 Sorento cannibalized). It really doesn’t get much better than that, from a financial perspective.

What comes next?

Both Kia and Hyundai have realized that their smallest crossover-SUVs before 2019 are not small enough to capture sufficient market share in the U.S. Prospective customers walk into the new car showroom and while they see a sedan that can be purchased for under $15,000 after discounts, what they really want is some form of an SUV. However, such a vehicle may cost $17,000 or more after discounts. And that’s a problem.

As a result, Kia’s and Hyundai’s biggest competitor is the used car market. Many customers would rather pay approximately $15,000 for a modestly used crossover-SUV, instead of paying a similar amount for a budget sedan such as Hyundai Accent or Kia Rio.

In the coming months, Kia and Hyundai will try to bridge this mismatch between consumer preferences and new car supply, with an even smaller set of “SUVs.” I used quotation marks deliberately here, because it's a bit generous to call them SUVs. We are talking about front-wheel drive only vehicles, not something even remotely capable of going off-road, even mildly.

One year ago, Nissan introduced just such a vehicle, the Kicks. It's exactly what Hyundai and Kia are going to counter. The MSRP has to start somewhere under $19,000, so that it can be sold for around $15,000 (at the most) after discounts. In this regard, how has the Nissan Kicks performed since its introduction?

Nissan Kicks US sales 2018 June 563 July 2375 August 3876 September 3498 October 3264 November 4032 December 5704 2019 January 3812 February 3563 March 5144 April 3503 May 6005 June 7236

As you can see in the table above, after a year of U.S. sales under the belt, the Nissan Kicks has reached a “cruising altitude” of close to 6,000 units per month in the U.S. market. Unlike the opposite of the size spectrum, such as the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, which are not sold in most parts of the world (heavily North America focused, with some sales in The Middle East and the Korean home market) - this kind of sub-subcompact crossover “SUV” would be truly a global car.

For example, such a ultra-tiny crossover would be heavily marketed in various emerging markets including one of the largest: India. It would be popular across India, Latin America and perhaps even Africa. Europe is a given. Global annual production volumes would be easily justified.

Load balancing the Kia Telluride production schedule

Speaking of production volumes, we need to discuss how the Kia Telluride fits into Kia’s global production footprint. The vehicle is made in a factory in Georgia alongside two other Kia products: Optima and Sorento.

Optima is a heavily U.S.-focused sedan, and has been seeing declining U.S. sales in the last couple of years. This should not be a surprise, seeing as almost every sedan in the U.S. market has been seeing punishing declines over the last half decade.

As we discussed earlier, the Sorento is the other vehicle. It's also exported. Still, there's some cannibalization from the Telluride, as described above.

What those two things mean, in a combined bottom line, is that Kia’s factory in Georgia was a perfect fit for the Telluride. With the Optima in particular, and to a lesser extent Sorento, declining in U.S. sales volume, the Telluride steps in to fill this production capacity void.

In conclusion, Kia appears to have pulled off the perfect product launch with the Telluride, for two separate reasons:

U.S. sales quickly reached approximately 6,000 per month. Production was able to elegantly compensate for a decline in sales volume by the two other vehicles being built in the same factory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. BMW, Kia and Hyundai hosted product intros.