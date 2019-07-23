Agreement With Toyota One Of Several Exciting New Areas For BYD Auto

BYD Auto (OTCPK:BYDDF) has become more well-known recently as the world's largest EV manufacturer. Despite this, much of its long-term growth will be based on factors other than autos. I detailed much of this in a recent article.

In particular, this article stressed the importance of its battery manufacturing plans.

However, in the short to medium term, the company's stock price is likely to be most affected by its core business of auto sales in China, the world's largest auto market. A new agreement with Toyota (NYSE:TM) could be ground-breaking and of great significance for the market and for the companies involved.

The stock price has failed to gain momentum from the recent good news. At some stage, it is likely the market will wake up to this, and the stock price will consequently see a strong uptick.

Chinese Government Measures

In the first 6 months of the year, auto sales in China in total declined by 12%. This does not seem to have flustered the Chinese government. On the contrary, they have continued to emphasise that the country's auto manufacturers should focus on what they term the "new economic drivers". In this context, that means EVs in place of ICE vehicles.

The central government has urged cities and provinces to upgrade their vehicle emissions standards. The World New Energy Vehicle Congress held in Hainan in July was specifically praised by central government figures.

Hard measures are being put into place to reinforce the rhetoric. This year, auto manufacturers had to produce 10% by value of EVs as a proportion of their total output. The authorities have recently announced this will increase to 12% next year, and to 14%, 16%, and 18% in each following year. This is enforced through a carbon credit programme.

From the 1st July, the country adopted "State 6" emissions rules. These correspond to Euro 6 standards. It is noteworthy that the USA is apparently downgrading its own emissions standards.

The government has also decreed that EVs, to qualify as such under government incentives, now need to have a range of 250 kilometres rather than the previous 150 kilometres. This will greatly benefit the higher quality manufacturers such as BYD. It is intended to weed out the lower quality factories and build up a core of technically advanced and well-funded EV manufacturers.

There are numerous reports of smaller or less efficient auto companies facing serious financial pressures. Even some of the bigger more well-known companies are facing problems. This should be seen as a positive for BYD. In a Darwinian struggle for survival, a strong player like BYD will flourish as others go to the wall.

Amongst those who will benefit are Tesla (TSLA). Their factory in Shanghai is coming on-stream rapidly. It is no coincidence that Tesla received numerous benefits from the government for their factory. This included provision for special loans from Chinese banks and help from the Shanghai local municipality. China Construction, the government's construction company, was chosen to construct the factory at a remarkable pace.

Recent comments from the Shanghai Municipal People's Government are an example of this. They expressed strong support for the Tesla project. They predicted the company would be producing 3,000 vehicles per week in Shanghai by early next year.

BYD China Auto Sales

In the first 6 months of the year, EV sales in the country increased 57% to 617,000 units. Those EV doubters who state that ICE vehicles will remain dominant in comparison to EVs are certainly wrong as far as China is concerned. The government expects EV sales to reach 4.6 million vehicles next year.

The pace of growth picked up in June. Sales rose 80% to 152,000 units. These comprised 129,000 EVs, 22,000 plug-in hybrids, and 484 fuel cell vehicles.

BYD mirrored these trends and, in fact, exceeded them. In the first 6 months of the year, their total vehicle sales rose just 1.59% to 228,072 vehicles. Their NEV sales, however, rose 94.5% to 145,653. So, the market share of the country's largest EV manufacturer increased substantially. They had a 94.5% increase in comparison with a 57% increase across the board. Their ICE vehicle sales declined 44.9%. For the company, BEV sales were the driving force, up 301%. This was due to the general market trend and to the fact that the company has come out with some stylish new designs.

Much of this is due to the hiring of auto designer Wolfgang Egger, formerly chief of design at Audi, as their design chief. This has been backed up by the hiring of JuanMa Lopez from Ferrari and Jauch-Paganetti from Mercedes Benz.

These appointments have led to a new range of excitingly designed models under the "dragon face" concept. The new BYD "Song" pictured below is a case in point:

At the recent Shanghai Motor Show, the company exhibited their E-SEED GT model, illustrated below:

In order to further its design lead over competitors and open up more overseas markets, in July, the company announced a new design centre. What is happening in China is similar to what happened in Japan many years ago. Then Japanese manufacturers went from making cheap copies of Western autos to making high-quality reliable products. This new revolution is much more significant though, as it presages the industry move from ICE vehicles to EVs.

In what may be regarded as another move towards quality, the company has recently increased the registered capital in DENZA. This is its 50/50 joint venture with Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). At present, there is a Denza 500 BEV model. This has an impressive reported range of 452 kilometres. However, sales at about 10,000 units have been less than impressive. It is not known for certain what are the next moves for the joint venture under its increased capitalisation.

BYD & Toyota

In what could be a move of very great significance, BYD has this month signed an agreement with Toyota Motor Corp. Further details will be forthcoming shortly. However, the co-operation agreement will cover both batteries and autos. Toyota had already contracted to source batteries for EVs from China's largest battery manufacturer, CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd). It is thought that BYD and Toyota may work together on solid state batteries. For their hybrid cars, Toyota works with the Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), which is the main battery partner of Tesla. Now, they say they will also source lithium-ion batteries for their new range of autos from BYD, who are themselves ramping up battery production in China substantially.

As regards EVs, it appears the two companies will co-operate on both sedans and SUVs. Exact timing of bringing cars to market has not been confirmed. It is expected the first Toyota full EV will hit the streets of China next year. It is understood that the joint venture autos will be marketed under the Toyota brand.

This agreement will help Toyota bring to market new ranges of EVs as they work alongside the company which has been the world's biggest producer of EVs for the past four years. The agreement with BYD may signal a radical change of course for Toyota. So far, the company has mainly concentrated on hybrids. It now has a target to have 10 EV models on the road by 2020. It has a further target to be selling 5.5 million EVs by 2025.

It is speculated that Toyota's move away from hybrids may be taking place because of stricter emissions rules on the horizon. The EU will be reducing the allowance of 95 grams of CO2 per 100 kilometres now in force to a figure of 50 grams per 100 kilometres by 2030. Japan and China are likely to follow. This is a number that hybrids will not be able to attain.

It is interesting that Toyota has been a great proponent of hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles. Its "Mirai" model is an example of this. Their new focus on BEVs indicates they acknowledge that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are not the answer, at least in the short term.

Whilst it will still make hybrids, the tie-up with BYD is an indicator by Toyota that they see the optimal strategy going forward to be selling EVs in China. This is very bullish news for BYD, the leading EV supplier in the country.

BYD Overseas Auto Sales

BYD has been slow to bring its passenger autos to foreign markets. This may be because production has been ramped up for the Chinese market. It may also be due to a perception of the low quality of Chinese autos in Western markets. The ramp-up around Asia is certainly underway, though.

For instance, in Singapore, the somewhat dated model e6 is used by taxi-operator HDT. In July, BYD announced they were bringing in the e6 for the retail market. Newer models will be introduced in 2020. It is interesting that this is being marketed by the Ford (NYSE:F) dealer in Singapore. They are reportedly replacing most of their efforts on Ford to switch to BYD. This is indeed a parable for the replacement of ICE vehicles by EVs. The Ford vehicles were also having problems meeting the new emissions regulations in the country.

Over the past couple of years, BYD has been gradually ramping up its auto sales in Africa and Latin America. In Asia, they have operations in 20 countries around the region. In some instances, this is being done in conjunction with their energy storage and monorail businesses. Recently, they have supplied autos in the Philippines as part of a major marketing campaign in that country. Amongst others, they have supplied taxis for Alexandria in Egypt, for Edmonton in Canada, for Belo Horizonte in Brazil, for Quito in Ecuador, and for Montevideo in Uruguay. They have signed an MOU to manufacture autos in Morocco. This latter development may well be for supply for the European market.

The company has pressed ahead successfully with its e-bus and e-truck products around the world, as my article here detailed. Gradually, the autos will follow.

BYD Numbers

For those who like to invest on a valuation basis, the BYD numbers send mixed signals. This is illustrated below:

Source: Charles Schwab

The PE ratio would indicate that investors may be over-optimistic about future profits in the near term. However, the Price Sales ratio indicates that investors are paying a small amount for each unit of sales by the company. The Price to Tangible Book and Price to Cash Flow ratios are also favourable.

Perhaps, more critical at present is the level of profitability. This is illustrated below:

Source: Charles Schwab

This might reflect the difficulty the leading companies in the EV business have in attaining a high level of profitability. However, if you look at those auto companies who are slow to switch from ICE vehicles to EVs, their numbers are worse.

For instance, according to figures from Charles Schwab (subscription required), both Ford and General Motors (NYSE:GM) do worse.

Ford has a gross profit margin of 9.31% and an operating profit margin of 2.67%. GM has a gross profit margin of 9.9% and an operating profit margin of 3.5%. Their much lower PE ratios indicate that investors are not optimistic that they can shortly enter a period of better profitability.

BYD probably need to improve their profit margins for the stock price to see meaningful gains. The changes in the EV market in China may be the catalyst for this.

Conclusion

As I detailed in a previous article, BYD has the target to become a US$150 billion company by 2025. Autos would probably comprise about US$56 billion of this. Whether the company succeeds in its ambitious target or not, strong growth in revenues seems assured. Whether or not this translates to strong growth in profit is a key issue.

Capex should reduce substantially by 2020. This will help open the gates further to a new era of increased net profitability as capex gets reduced on the income statement. Their joint venture with Chinese IT giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) may also add to value for them. It is targeted to have autonomous vehicles on Chinese roads from this by 2021.

The surging sales of EVs in its home market should, however, lead to increased profitability. This would happen even as the company continues to invest in long-term capital growth.

The agreement with Toyota should boost its leading market position even more. This will make BYD increasingly the dominant player in the world's largest EV market.

