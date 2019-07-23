Placing Your REITs In The Proper Type Of Account

Should I place them in my tax-advantaged or my taxable accounts - that's Step #3.

I want to increase my REIT's exposure and need to decide what I want to buy - that's Step #2.

Introduction:

I have enjoyed reading Jussi Askola's articles on REIT investing. He has developed a set of criteria to use in picking individual REITs to own. Except for two Healthcare REITs, I have focused on having my REITs exposure via ETFs and CEFs. Now retired, I have more time to evaluate individual REITs.

Criteria to use in selecting REITs to own (Step #1)

Today, there is probably a REIT for almost any asset class you want exposure to. By selecting an ETF, CEF, or MF, you get broad exposure quickly to the whole universe or subset depending on the vehicle you choose. The downside is, you get the good with the not-so-good, and with most funds being market-weighted, you are concentrated in their Top 10 holdings.

I asked my fellow Contributor, Jussi Askola, what his service looks for in deciding what makes for a good REIT to own. This is what he sent me to include: Five simple criteria to seek alpha-rich returns from the REIT sector:

(1) Overweight Small-Cap REITs: The average valuation of small-cap REITs is just around 12x FFO, and by being selective, it's not unreasonable to find quality small caps valued at just 10x cash flow. In comparison, REIT indexes (VNQ, IYR) are heavily invested in overpriced large caps which trade at 20x FFO - 8 notches higher than comparable small caps.

(2) Focus on Superior Sectors: Rather than blindly invest in retail, office, and hotels which have questionable long-term investment prospects, we are more strategic and favor sectors with more resilient fundamentals such as net lease, storage, and specialty.

(3) Avoid Bad Apples: We recognize that many management teams are more worried about their own pay than shareholder returns. We skip the bad apples that cannot be trusted due to poor track records and significant conflicts of interests.

(4) Buy Below NAV: We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying close attention to NAV. Many large caps such as Realty Income (O) trade at up to 50% premiums to NAV, and we expect such lofty valuations to result in disappointing long-term results. We follow a value approach and seek to buy at share prices that are below estimated NAV.

(5) High Yield Now: We recognize that real estate is an income-driven investment first. By targeting an ~8% average dividend yield, we are less dependent on stock market appreciation and outperform in a flat market.

My current REITs' exposure and a few on my potential list (Step #2)

National Health Investors (NHI): Owns hospitals, medical offices, assisted living facilities, and retirement centers.

Source: www.nhireit.com/portfolio-2/

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): Invests and owns property in the long-term care industry. OHI specializes in sales/leaseback transactions.

Source: Map of Our Locations

Global X SuperDividend REIT (SRET): This ETF is based on the Global SuperDividend REIT index whose criteria is to reflect the performance of the 30 highest dividend yielding REITs globally. Currently, the Top 10 holdings are:

Source: Bloomberg

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty (RFI): The Fund's objective is high total return, placing emphasis on current income and capital appreciation. Recent price appreciation has moved it from an 8% discount to over a 3% premium at the end of June. Its Top 10 holdings are:

Source: Bloomberg

Invesco Global Real Estate (ARGYX): The Fund seeks high total return through growth of capital and current income by investing in securities of real estate and real estate-related companies. This REIT was picked by my Morgan Stanley allocation algorithm. Its Top 10 holdings are:

Source: Bloomberg

REITs Fund via my work 401(k) plan - not available to the general public. This is my largest REIT holding, representing about 60% of my REIT exposure. Their recent allocation was:

Source: Merrill Lynch Company Plan site

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): PMT is considered a mREIT and focuses on residential mortgages. Since mREITs don't have the same features I look for in equity-based REITs, classifying this with my other REITs could be questioned.

I picked three that I own and eight I am considering illustrating how different REIT assets generate their returns.

Asset Ticker Price return DVD return Total return DVD represents Yield American Tower AMT 500% 89% 589% 15% 1.78% Equinix EQIX 517% 119% 636% 19% 1.91% Avalon Bay AVB 249% 132% 381% 35% 2.96% Prologis PLD 304% 166% 470% 35% 2.60% Simon Property SPG 209% 120% 329% 36% 5.07% Digital Reality DLR 190% 155% 345% 45% 3.62% Vanguard REIT ETF VNQ 154% 126% 280% 45% 3.73% Equity Residential EQR 216% 191% 407% 47% 2.93% National Health NHI 151% 178% 329% 54% 5.32% Omega Healthcare OHI 120% 216% 336% 64% 7.05% C&S Total Return RFI 75% 238% 313% 76% 6.82%

Source: 10-year Price & Total Return from Bloomberg compiled by author

Another way to read the data I collected above was pointed out to me in a recent SA article on REITs - they need to be divided into two camps: Yield and Growth. Those at the top, who provide most of their return via price appreciation, either must be growing faster or have expanding PE ratios than those where dividend provides most of the return. I'd add that column if I was still working and had access to Bloomberg. Almost all REITs on my shopping list were mentioned by one of the REITs contributors on SA.

Picking which type of account to hold my REITs in (Step #3)

You can see we favor high-yield REITs as we own the last three listed above. Currently, all my REITs are in one of our tax-advantage accounts because they provide a high-level of current income between 5.4% and 8%. Though the new tax law exempts 20% of REIT dividends from taxes, my choice is to still hold the high-yielding REITs in these accounts and the lower-yield ones in my taxable accounts. CEFs and MFs provide an interesting twist as they are prone to have capital gains as part of their returns where the lower taxes they incur would be lost in tax-advantage accounts. All the ones I am reviewing for possible ownership have two things in common: One of the SA REIT contributors mentioned them and they all are low-yielding REITs. If I add a new REIT to our holdings, that trade will appear in a future article when I review how our accounts are doing.

Going Forward Portfolio Strategy:

I want to initially double my REIT holdings and SA contributors have provided lots of good ideas. Besides that, one of the best things I have gotten out of using Seeking Alpha is knowledge of tools I can use in helping me manage my accounts. One of those is PortfolioVisualizer. Using their Portfolio Backtesting model, first I compared SPY (#1) to IYR (#2) back to 1985.

Then, I did the same since 2016.

While REITs beat the S&P 500 since 1985, they haven't since 2016. In both periods, their correlation to the market was near 60%, providing some nice diversity. While the past doesn't guarantee the future (i.e., outperformance returning), if I can earn the same with low correlation, adding to my REIT holdings seems to be a logical choice.

Conclusion:

REIT investing comes in many forms. For those who are okay using funds, there are numerous MFs, ETFs, or CEFS to pick from. You can go international with some of those funds too. There are SA contributors, like Jussi, who provide paid services for those wanting to pick individual REITs (I think one says there are almost 300) to choose from and want some guidance. Of the three steps I outlined, deciding what account to own your REIT assets in is the one to least worry about.

