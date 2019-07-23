2U's Reckoning Will Accelerate

At the same time, revenue per course enrollee hit its lowest point ever in Q1.

Shares of 2U have dropped more than 20% year-to-date, and are also currently ~45% below YTD highs.

At long last, the 2U (TWOU) bubble is starting to show cracks. The self-labeled education technology company (I prefer to think of 2U as a for-profit education company), after a string of bad quarterly releases and decelerating revenue growth, has shed more than 20% of its market value year-to-date, as well as hanging substantially below the $75 peak point that the stock reached in mid-February.

At the end of last year, when 2U shares were trading north of $50, I warned that there was a far bigger bearish case for 2U than bullish, driven by two primary factors:

Decelerating growth. 2U rolled out a wide span of degree-granting programs in 2018, so 2019 was always going to comp against a tough year.

Continued rising costs, betraying a fundamentally flawed business model. 2U shoulders the startup costs for each degree program it starts up, so unlike most technology companies, 2U's costs scale proportionally to its revenue growth - meaning it can't ever really achieve true cost efficiencies

With 2U's Q4 and Q1 results released in 2019, we can start to see some of these headwinds working against 2U - especially after 2U's May release of its Q1 results, after which 2U shares hit year-to-date lows.

Despite the sharp fall in 2U shares, investors should continue to avoid this stock. This is a company with precious little IP, a cost-heavy business model that continues to show declining margins, and is at the mercy of flagship universities continuing their partnership agreements with 2U.

Revenue growth has seen sharp deceleration so far in Q1, and guidance has that pattern continuing

Let's first address the steep deceleration that 2U has seen over the past two quarters, which is the biggest driver on investors' minds. Take a look at the company's quarterly revenue trends in the chart below:

Figure 1. 2U revenue trends Source: 2U Q1 investor deck

As seen in the chart below, 2U's growth has decelerated to 32.8% y/y and 32.4% y/y in Q4 and Q1, respectively. Though Q1 revenues of $122.2 million were more or less in-line with Wall Street's expectations of $121.8 million (+31.9% y/y), this growth rate represents quite a marked decline from the 40-50% y/y growth rates that 2U was experiencing last year.

There are several reasons underpinning that. 2U activated a bunch of its degree programs last year relative to the prior year (14 new programs vs. 10 in the prior year, up 40% y/y), while at the same time ramping up its "alternative credential" programs, contributing to a lot of last year's nominal growth rates. This year, program rollouts have occurred at a more measured pace (17 new programs vs. 14 last year, or only +22% y/y), while 2U is now lapping against the first year of the alternative program launch. The chart below shows the timing of its program rollouts:

Figure 2. 2U program rollout calendar Source: 2U Q1 investor deck

At the same time, even though full course equivalent enrollments (FCEs) hit an all-time high of 39.5k in Q1 driven by the new program launches, the revenue per FCE hit an all-time low of $2,637 this quarter: perhaps suggesting that 2U is skewing toward less-lucrative programs:

Figure 3. 2U enrollment and revenue trends Source: 2U Q1 investor deck

As a result, 2U's growth trajectory has been perceived as quite weak. In addition, 2U's forward guidance implies that the deceleration pattern hasn't yet bottomed. 2U has pegged Q2 revenues at just $124.3-$125.0 million, representing a growth range of +27.6% to +28.3% y/y, signaling four or more points of further deceleration:

Figure 4. 2U guidance Source: 2U Q1 investor deck

As revenues compress, profits aren't improving either

Typically as technology companies mature and see slowing growth rates, investors expect to see scale-driven margin improvements and positive cash flows. 2U, however, has had a massive explosion in costs, further dispelling its associations with being a bona fide technology company.

Here's a look at 2U's full Q1 financials:

Figure 5. 2U Q1 financials Source: 2U Q1 earnings release

Here's how 2U's major expense components have shifted:

Curriculum and teaching costs up 56% y/y

Servicing and support costs up 32% y/y

Technology and content costs up 43% y/y

Sales and marketing costs up 45% y/y

Each of these spend components have increased at or greater than the pace of revenue growth. I'll reiterate here that 2U's business model calls for it to bear all the costs of attracting students as well as setting up the technology platform and paying for the content behind each of its new course programs. Judging from the fact that expenses are rising faster than costs, we can safely say that 2U's business model isn't quite bulletproof even as the company scales to a ~$500 million annual revenue run rate. GAAP operating margins sank to -20.0%, down 270bps from -17.3% in the year-ago quarter.

At the same time, 2U is rapidly burning through its liquidity. As seen in the chart below, 2U burned through -$32.5 million in operating cash flows while spending -$3.2 million on capex, totaling -$35.7 million in free cash flow losses. That's a 73% y/y jump in cash flow losses, compared to -$20.6 million in 1Q18. Figure 6. 2U cash burn

Source: 2U Q1 earnings release

With only $424 million of cash left as of the end of Q1, 2U may run out of liquidity and have to tap the capital markets anytime within the next 1-2 years - a dangerous proposition as its stock has fallen to YTD lows.

Key takeaways

It's not difficult to see why investors have abandoned 2U shares en masse this year. Results have drastically fallen behind on both the revenue and cost fronts, and trends are headed the wrong way: even as revenue growth slows dramatically, 2U's costs continue to explode and consume its dwindling cash balances.

Despite the ~20% year-to-date drop in shares, 2U is not a "buy the dip" situation. Continue to avoid this name and invest elsewhere.

