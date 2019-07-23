Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/19/19

|
Includes: CHAP, ONCS, SAFE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/19/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will remain weak into the last week of July before surging again in August, as companies open trading windows to execs after June-quarter earnings are released.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE)
  • Chaparral Energy (CHAP)
  • Anterix

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • County Bancorp (ICBK)
  • Endurance International (EIGI)
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
  • Educational Development (EDUC)
  • Teladoc Health (TDOC)
  • SVMK (SVMK)
  • Ralph Lauren (RL)
  • Neogen (NEOG)
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
  • Goldman Sachs (GS)
  • Everbridge (EVBG)
  • Dolby Laboratories (DLB)
  • Adobe (ADBE)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)
  • Fluidigm (FLDM)
  • DXC Technology (DXC)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ANTX

B

$19,247,340

2

Strategic Value

BO

Chaparral Energy

CHAP

B

$4,055,681

3

Cha Albert

DIR

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KALV

B

$1,090,296

4

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$482,300

5

Lawrie John M

CEO, DIR

DXC Technology

DXC

AB

$234,384

6

Alpha

DIR, BO

OncoSec Medical

ONCS

B

$231,300

7

Okumus Fund Mgt

BO

Endurance International

EIGI

JB*, B

$128,850

8

Roe Patrick J

DIR

County Bancorp

ICBK

AB

$83,863

9

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$37,216

10

O Keefe Daniel E

CFO

Educational Development

EDUC

B

$34,500

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lauren Family

BO

Ralph Lauren

RL

AS

$7,930,052

2

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Laboratories

DLB

AS

$6,522,340

3

Levin Easterly Partners

BO

Fluidigm

FLDM

S

$4,553,604

4

Herbert James L

DIR

Neogen

NEOG

AS

$3,656,673

5

McClennen Peter A

PR

Teladoc Health

TDOC

AS

$2,058,128

6

Lurie Alexander J

CEO, DIR

SVMK

SVMK

S

$1,836,957

7

Scher Peter

VP

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

AS

$1,243,858

8

Mouline Imad

VP, CTO

Everbridge

EVBG

AS

$974,267

9

Lewnes Ann

VP, SO

Adobe

ADBE

AS

$921,390

10

Holmes Dane E

VP

Goldman Sachs

GS

JS*

$671,446

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.