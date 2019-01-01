Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will report second-quarter results on Thursday, July 25, after the close of trading. It is not expected to be a good quarter for the company. According to data from YCharts, analysts estimate that revenue dropped by 7.5% versus last year to $15.7 billion, while earnings fell by 13.4% to $0.90 per share.
The company had a horrible first quarter, and the outlook they gave for the rest of the year was even worse. It makes the commentary the company provides this quarter even more critical. Analysts are currently estimating earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $17.8 billion for the third quarter. Based on the current stock performance, investors appear to believe that the outlook for the stock is improving.
The company noted in its first-quarter call that data center inventory was worse than expected, and uncertainty in China was resulting in a more cautious environment. The company also noted a weak NAND pricing environment. These are likely to be issues still when the company reports results this week.
ASML (ASML) noted during its conference call on July 17 that memory demand remains soft. The company also noted that it now sees its memory business falling by around 30% year-over-year from its prior view of down 20%. However, overall, the company noted it sees a strong second half with better sales and profitability. Additionally, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) gave better-than-expected third-quarter guidance.
Together, the two companies could be painting a picture of an improving outlook for Intel as the overall semiconductor business begins to improve. Another positive trend which developed since the last quarter came from Semi.org. The North American Semiconductor Equipment billings for May showed sequential growth. It was the second month in a row that showed improvement after a sluggish start to the year. I first noted the improvement in the billings data on July 2, in my SA Marketplace room.
(Semi.org)
The market appears to think that the outlook for Intel is improving too. Since May 23, Intel's stock has risen by roughly 15%, a strong showing. However, the stock has still underperformed the broader VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF's (SMH) gain of 19%.
The technical chart shows that the stock has been rising in an uptrend. However, it does suggest that the stock first pulled back to around $50.60 in the days following the company's second-quarter results. It would only be a minor pullback of about 1.6%.
However, the longer-term trend appears to be higher. The stock is approaching a significant level of technical resistance at $52.50. Should the stock break out, it has room to rise to around $57.20, its next considerable level of resistance and a gain of about 11%. Additionally, there is a technical gap that was created following last quarter's disappointing results between $52.40 and $57.50. The RSI is also trending higher, and it would suggest that momentum is moving into the stock.
The options market is not pricing in a lot of volatility for Intel between now and the expiration date on August 16. Currently, the long straddle options strategy suggests that the stock will rise or fall by about 7% from the $52 strike price.
The $50 calls have an open interest of about 22,000 open contracts, to just 9,000 open puts. It would suggest that there are more bets the stock will rise by the options expiration date. With the calls trading for $2.60 per contract, the equity would need to rise above $52.60 by the expiration date to earn a profit. Additionally, there are over 10,000 open call contracts at the $52.5 strike price. For a buyer of those to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $53.75. That would be a gain of about 4.5%.
The last time I wrote on Intel was on May 29 when the stock was trading around $43.75. At the time, I thought the stock could rise to around $46.00. You can now track all of my articles on Intel and my free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.
The most significant risk to the stock is the uncertainty around the outlook for semiconductors. The sector is showing signs of improvement, but it appears shaky at best.
Analysts are not optimistic about Intel's future. The current consensus estimates are for a year-over-year decline in earnings of about 7.5%, while revenue is forecast to fall by 3%. The weak business outlook is reflected in the company's low price to earnings of 11.7 times 2020 earnings estimates of $4.42 per share.
If Intel can report that the outlook for the business is improving like ASML and Taiwan Semi, then there is a good chance the stock will continue to trend higher. Potentially even filling that technical gap at $57.20.
