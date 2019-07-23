Summary

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF is one of the largest dividend funds with $25.6 billion of net assets and holds more than 400 dividend stocks ranked by market cap.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comes with a dividend yield of a little more than 3% and a low expense ratio of just 0.06%.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a diversified portfolio which is tilted heavily towards some of the best dividend-paying stocks, including dividend aristocrats and achievers.