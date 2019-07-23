VYM: A Diverse, Low-Cost Dividend ETF To Consider
About: Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
by: Sarfaraz A. Khan
Summary
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF is one of the largest dividend funds with $25.6 billion of net assets and holds more than 400 dividend stocks ranked by market cap.
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comes with a dividend yield of a little more than 3% and a low expense ratio of just 0.06%.
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a diversified portfolio which is tilted heavily towards some of the best dividend-paying stocks, including dividend aristocrats and achievers.
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is a great dividend ETF to consider. Although it offers an average dividend yield, it is one of the cheapest ETFs around with a low expense