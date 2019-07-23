Sundial Growers Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO

SNDL has a promising future but the IPO is priced for perfection.

The company is a producer of cannabis products in Canada and overseas.

Quick Take

Sundial Growers (SNDL) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $130 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm develops and markets cannabis products in Canada and other locations with favorable regulatory infrastructure.

SNDL has promise but the IPO is priced excessively. Interested investors may wish to wait until weeks after the IPO for a potentially lower entry point.

Company & Technology

Calgary, Canada-based Sundial Growers was founded in 2006 to develop and market premium cannabis products for the adult recreational cannabis, CBD products, and medical cannabis markets, which management refers to as ‘Play, Help and Heal,’ respectively.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Torsten Kuenzlen, who has been with the firm since 2018 and has previously been CEO of Tough Turtle Turf.

For its Play market opportunity, the company’s initial focus is on premium inhalable products with plans to expand to edibles, extracts, topicals and other products once legally possible.

Sundial has formed supply agreements with, or has obtained an approval to supply cannabis directly to retailers from five provincial regulating authorities, namely the ‘Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission, the Ontario Cannabis Store, the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.’

The firm explores the Play opportunity through its ‘Sundial’ brand, with plans to expand to its ‘Top Leaf’ and ‘BC Weed Co.’ brands.

Some of the company’s retail partners include Fire and Flower (CVE:FAF), High Tide (CNSX:HITI), The Clinic Network, Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE), Compass Cannabis Clinic, Innerspirit (CNSX:ISH), and 420 Premium Market, among others.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s production facility:

Source: Calgary Herald

Through its acquisition of Bridge Farm, a UK-based agricultural indoor producer of edible herbs and ornamental flowers, SNDL plans to enter the global hemp market with a focus on cheap CBD products.

Bridge Farm operates ‘three growing facilities with 1.5 million square feet and has plans to expand to 3.5 million square feet by the end of 2021,’ has a hemp cultivation license and established relationships with a number of large UK and international retailers.

Management anticipates to begin selling CBD products in the European region as soon as production of the substance begins while leveraging the UK company’s distributor relationships with Tesco (LON:TSCO), Morrisons (LON:MRW), Asda (WMT), Lidl, Amazon (AMZN) and Aldi to initially launch its product sales in the UK.

For its Heal market opportunity, the company is building research capabilities regarding the use of cannabis and cannabinoids as medical treatments, while management claims the company has partnered with numerous private and public Canadian research institutions to use a research-informed approach of cannabis strain development for medicinal purposes.

Additionally, the firm has a joint venture with Pathway Rx[PRX], under which PRX ‘uses advanced technology and an extensive library of cannabis strains to identify and customize treatments for a wide range of medical conditions.’

SNDL has 13 direct and indirect subsidiaries - all of which are wholly-owned - as well as a 50% interest in PRX.

Below is an overview map of the company’s intended markets:

Source: Company registration statement

SNDL intends to target consumers within retail stores through in-store digital experiences, including digital kiosks with interactive content that educates and enhances customer engagement in compliance with applicable regulations.

Additionally, the firm utilizes targeted online and social media marketing, as well as its own e-commerce services.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, legal cannabis sales in Canada are projected to grow from $569 million in 2018 to $5.2 billion by 2024, representing a CAGR of 44.4% between 2018 and 2024.

Canada is the largest country in the world to legalize cannabis for adult use.

A major factor driving market growth is the anticipated loosening of limits on edibles and concentrates, expected to happen sometime in October 2019.

The Alberta province, despite having just 11 percent of Canada’s population, was best prepared for the legalization of adult-use cannabis on October 17th, while the province’s 2018 sales accounted for 28% of total national sales.

Moreover, unlike the US minimum age requirement of 21 years for purchasing cannabis products, Canada allows sales to adults above the age of 18, or 19 in some provinces.

Major firms that produce cannabis and related products in the country include:

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Tilray (TLRY)

Aurora (TSE:OTC:ACB)

Cronos Group (TSE:OTC:CRON)

Aphria (TSE:OTC:APHA)

Hexo Corporation (TSE:OTC:HEXO)

CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF)

Curaleaf (CNSX:CURA)

Charlotte’s Web (CNSX:CWEB)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue To March 31, 2019 $ 1,139,240 Ten Months to Dec 31, 2018 $ - Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 1,134,680 Ten Months to Dec 31, 2018 $ - Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (13,319,760) Ten Months to Dec 31, 2018 $ (21,048,018) Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (12,693,520) Ten Months to Dec 31, 2018 $ (42,959,751) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (14,289,520) Ten Months to Dec 31, 2018 $ (19,308,906)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $9.9 million in cash and $125.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

SNDL intends to raise $130 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $13.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.1 billion.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We are undertaking this offering in order to increase our liquidity and raise capital to, in combination with cash on hand, other anticipated sources of financing and expected cash flow from operations, further develop our cultivation and processing capacity, including for the completion of the construction, expansion and transition of our cultivation and processing facilities. We plan on allocating the remainder, if any, for capital expenditures required to maintain our productive capacity on an ongoing basis, future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Cowen, BMO Capital Markets, Barclays, Scotiabank, RBC Capital Markets, and CIBC Capital Markets.

Commentary

SNDL is seeking U.S. public capital during a time of worldwide growth in the use of cannabis products.

The company’s financials show little operating history, small sales figures, and significant operating losses.

The market opportunity for Canadian cannabis producers is large due to the favorable market structure in Canada, allowing firms to easily export their products thereby increasing their growth potential.

Competition is intense, with numerous firms well ahead of Sundial in their operation and distribution plans.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue multiple of 242, which is a staggering figure. By comparison, industry leader Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) has a current EV / Revenue multiple of 56.

The IPO appears to be priced far beyond perfection. Perhaps it would be more prudent to wait and see how the stock performs in the days and weeks after the IPO for a potentially lower entry point.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 31, 2019.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.