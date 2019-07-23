PPL: A Bargain-Hunter's Dividend Growth Stock

Investment Thesis

Allentown, Pennsylvania-based PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is popular among dividend growth investors, but thanks in part to concerns about the impact of Brexit and a proposed nationalization of utilities by the U.K. Labour Party on its British Western Power Distribution subsidiary, the company's stock price has not enjoyed the same levels of growth enjoyed by its peers in the utilities sector. While these concerns are justified, they are already baked into the stock's price. Meanwhile, the company has taken significant steps to mitigate the impact of the U.K.'s protracted divorce from the European Union through an expanded currency hedging program and investment in the company's domestic power infrastructure. Despite the Brexit concerns and a mildly disappointing Q1 2019, PPL is well-positioned for growth. Still, with a dividend yield of 5.47% at the conclusion of the trading day on July 22, 2019, a stated commitment to increasing the company's already generous dividend, and a discounted share price, PPL Corporation offers dividend growth investors an excellent opportunity to lock in a very high yield while also positioning themselves for capital appreciation.

U.K. Concerns

Goldman Sachs identified fifteen U.S. companies generating 15% or more of their sales from the United Kingdom. With 28% of its revenue exposure coming from across the pond, PPL landed second on that list. Even more concerning for Brexit-wary investors, $0.42 of PPL's $0.70 earnings per share during the first quarter of 2019 came from it's U.K. regulated subsidiary:

Source: PPL Quarterly Report

However, PPL has long foreseen the forex risk of its U.K. subsidiary and has hedged against currency the currency risks to the tune of 100% in 2019 and 55% in 2020:

Source: PPL Quarterly Report

Furthermore, in his prepared remarks during the Q1 Earnings Call, then-Chief Financial officer Vincent Sorgi disclosed that PPL "will continue to asses the political and economic situation in the U.K. in the context of our hedging program, and we'll remain opportunistic in layering on additional hedges over time."

In addition to the looming specter of a Boris Johnson-led Brexit continuing to weigh on PPL, the British Labour Party has designs on implementing an ambitious utility nationalization plan that would greatly impact Western Power's operations. While industry leaders doubt such a plan will ever come to fruition, the mere possibility of nationalization appears to have intensified investor anxieties already heightened by Brexit. Partially as a result of these factors, PPL's forward price-to-earnings ratio is a very reasonable 12.75.

Perhaps as a way to reaffirm the company's commitment to effectively running a successful operation in the United Kingdom, PPL recently promoted Vincent Sorgi to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. Significantly, given the company's high level of exposure to the U. K. market, Sorgi served as a Non-Executive Director at Western Power Distribution, a Director of PPL UK Resources Ltd., and a Director of PPL UK Distribution Holdings Limited prior to assuming his present position in the company. With Sorgi leading the company forward, PPL appears to be well-prepared to navigate the uncertain British geopolitical terrain.

Q1 Earnings and the Path Ahead

While I believe the concerns over the British component of PPL's business have kept the share price low enough to be worth the risk of forex volatility in the wake of Brexit, I think it is important to also address the concerns about PPL's most recent quarterly report. The company's first quarter earnings from ongoing operations was reported as $0.70, a decrease of $0.04 per share from the first quarter of 2018. Much of this decline can be attributed to a combination of the vicissitudes of weather, $0.03 of share dilution, and a reduction in income taxes recovered as a result of U.S. tax reform.

Despite the somewhat disappointing numbers and the potential for some forex trouble, I see several encouraging signs hinting at future growth prospects:

The company's intention to invest $15 billion across all three of the regions in which it operates. PPL has plans to modernize its transmission infrastructure and incorporate more renewable energy sources into its grid. As an example, one of the more promising projects PPL is planning is to retire 300 megawatts of coal generation from its coal-fired E.W. Brown generation plant in Kentucky, which it intends to replace with solar and natural gas, including the first 500 kilowatts section of PPL's solar share program. These capital investment plans are projected to spur a compound annual growth rate in earnings per share at a rate of 4.7% over the next five years:

Source: PPL Quarterly Report

The company's move into renewable energy. In addition to the generation of solar power and the incorporation of solar into the power grid, PPL has also positioned itself as a player in the manufacture of photovoltaic cells. While PPL does not anticipate last year's acquisition of Safari Energy having a meaningful impact on earnings until 2020, the move nevertheless does provide the company with significant growth potential in the near future. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, solar energy "has ranked first or second in new electric capacity additions in each of the last 6 years." Indeed, with more and more Americans looking to renewable forms of energy, solar generation is one of the fastest growing segments in the utilities sector:

Data by YCharts

Looking forward, PPL's investment in solar is especially wise. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration, solar generation is expected to double from 100 to 200 kilowatt hours between 2020 and 2030. A significant driving force in this growth will be the increasing use of the sort of rooftop photovoltaic cells produced by Safari Energy. PPL now has an in-house solution to offer turnkey solution for the entire process of installing and maintaining solar panels for its customers.

Consistently high customer satisfaction. PPL has won the J.D. Power Award for residential customer satisfaction among large utilities in the East region for each of the past eight years. Likewise, in the U.K., Western Power Distribution routinely ranks higher than its peers in customer satisfaction:

Source: PPL Quarterly Report

Simply put, the more satisfied the customer, the less likely he or she will seek out alternative utility providers. In Pennsylvania, for instance, where switching electric providers is common, PPL's reputation for customer satisfaction will both help the company keep existing customers as well as add new ones.

How Safe is the Dividend?

PPL's dividend is arguably the most attractive feature of the company's stock for many investors and remains the primary reason I own the stock, myself. Fortunately, the dividend looks quite safe and appears well-positioned for future growth.

A stable cash flow growing earnings. As a fairly conservative investor, I tend to shy away from unpredictable companies. Regulated utilities are highly predictable and, boy, do I like that. With projected earnings poised to grow just south of 5% annually for the next five years, the dividend not only appears safe but positioned to grow at a reasonable low-to-mid single-digit rate.

With projected earnings poised to grow just south of 5% annually for the next five years, the dividend not only appears safe but positioned to grow at a reasonable low-to-mid single-digit rate. A sustainable payout ratio. PPL anticipates paying just under 70% of its earnings in 2019, in line with those of its peers and consistent with its own historic levels:

Data by YCharts

For a regulated utility, a payout ratio of 70% is quite reasonable and leaves plenty of room for growth.

A history of regular dividend hikes. While the old adage that history is the best predictor of the future is not always accurate, I find that a solid dividend history very often does predict a future of dividend hikes. PPL shareholders have enjoyed nineteen years of dividend growth. Over the past ten years alone, PPL has increased the annualized dividend from $1.38 per share to $1.65.

PPL shareholders have enjoyed nineteen years of dividend growth. Over the past ten years alone, PPL has increased the annualized dividend from $1.38 per share to $1.65. A declared intention to continue paying shareholders. I love companies that not only raise dividends regularly but also speak of plans to continue doing so in shareholder meetings. PPL prides itself on having paid dividends for nearly 300 consecutive quarters and highlights the company's "Commitment to Dividend Growth" in its quarterly report:

Source: PPL Quarterly Report

The Verdict

For a company with a dividend north of 5%, PPL is refreshingly boring. True, there's some concern about the impact of Brexit on earnings, but the company has a clear plan for the future that involves currency hedging. While Brexit may cause some lag on the stock's price, PPL is a well-run, diversified utility, with a strong balance sheet, and a solid plan for future growth. I believe the market has already priced these concerns into the stock, resulting in an anemic forward P/E of 12.65. If you can stomach the uncertainty introduced by the U.K. subsidiary in the short term, I believe PPL stock is a bargain, offering that rare combination of a safely high yield, long-term capital appreciation, and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.