Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance

Source: Sleep Number Website

Seeking Alpha's mission is, "to empower investors to make informed decisions". Here at Analysts' Corner, we believe demystifying the financial statements of corporations is a good start to the empowering process. Forget arguments on whether company performance should be judged on free cash flows [FCF], earnings per share [EPS], or other performance measures. Knowledgeable investors may support one over the other, but always with the qualification, these measures should not be used in isolation when making investment decisions. In this article, I hope to show how the masses of detail in Income Statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flow statements can be condensed, to provide a comprehensive review of overall company performance. I provide details of actual rates of return for Sleep Number (SNBR) shareholders investing in the company over the last 4 to 5 years.

Sleep Number: Shareholder Returns Vis-A-Vis Company Performance

TABLE 1 - Sleep Number: Historical Shareholder Returns

The rates of return shown in TABLE 1 are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to July 19, 2019. For all of these share investors, Sleep Number, up until the present, has provided positive total returns. The returns have ranged from negative 7.04% to 21.40%. The positive returns are purely due to share price increase, as Sleep Number does not pay a dividend. The share price increase can be largely attributed to share repurchases driving EPS growth. Net income growth has contributed to a lesser degree.

Sleep Number: Historical Statistics - Company And Shareholders

TABLE 2 - Historical Statistics

I like to divide statistics into those that relate to internal company performance, and those more directly affecting shareholder returns.

Sleep Number Company Performance:

From TABLE 2, we can see mid to high single digit revenue growth and gross profit margin above 60%. Operating income as a percentage of revenue is 6.3% on a Q1-2019 TTM basis, versus 13.4% for FY 2012. Net Operating Assets increased markedly in Q1 2019, reflecting adoption of the new lease accounting standard, ASC Topic 842. This is a book only entry which does not affect cash. A similar first time amount for lease liabilities was also reflected in the balance sheet, in accordance with ASC Topic 842. The recognition of the value of these leased assets has reduced the calculated return on net assets employed in the business. As a result, return on net assets for Q1-2019 TTM is 39.5%, compared to 93.2%% for FY 2018. The return on equity is distorted due to management undertaking share repurchases, resulting in negative shareholder equity, on a book value basis. FCF has improved from $49MM in FY 2012 to $94MM for Q1-2019 TTM. The company has not paid dividends, so dividend payout ratio is zero%. Seeking Alpha Essential Quant rating is bullish, as per Figure 1 below.

Figure 1

Source: SA Essential

"Value", a "C", is the lowest rated element, suggesting perhaps the share price is close to fair value, with not a lot of upward movement remaining. This is a concern, in view of the absence of dividend payments.

Sleep Number Share Owner Statistics:

After remaining fairly flat from 2013 to 2016 Sleep Number share price showed high growth rates from $22.62 at the end of 2016, to $47 at the end of Q1 2019. the share price has since fallen back to $40.15 at close on Friday, July 19, 2019. P/E ratio at the end of Q1 2019 was in the 21 to 22 range, up from the end of FY 2018, but within the 19 to 24 range of previous years. With the share price falling back to around the $40 level, current P/E ratio of ~17 is well below historical levels. Shareholders have not received any dividend payments.

Sleep Number: Dichotomy Between Company Performance And Shareholder Outcomes:

I very often find a significant dichotomy between company performance and shareholder returns. Based on the data in TABLE 2, I do not find that with Sleep number. As per TABLE 1, the total return for shareholders has been consistently positive, in line with consistently positive earnings. Where have all the earnings and cash gone? We can find the answer to those questions in our condensed comparative cash flow statements and balance sheets.

TABLE 3 - Condensed Comparative Cash Flow Statements

Here is a brief summary of what TABLE 3 tells us about Sleep Number's total funds flows in the period, end of 2012 to end of Q1-2019:

Free cash flow of $443MM was generated by $864MM from operations, less capital expenditure of $422MM

All $443MM of the free cash flow generated was used towards repurchasing shares

Of the balance $356MM of the $799MM of share repurchases, $226MM was funded by borrowings

The remaining $130MM of share repurchases came from running down cash reserves by $86MM, and from divestitures and stock issuances

To understand the ramifications of all that for shareholders, we need to go to the condensed comparative balance sheets statement, per TABLE 4 below:

TABLE 4 - Condensed Comparative Balance sheets

Here is a brief summary of what TABLE 4 tells us about Sleep Number's management of the company, for the benefit of shareholders, in the period end of 2012 to end of Q1-2019:

Cumulative net income attributable to shareholders was $390MM, but shareholders equity decreased by $318MM, a difference of $708MM.

There were no dividends paid, so where did this $708MM belonging to the shareholders go, and did it benefit shareholders?

In simple terms, the $708MM was mostly attributable to an amount of $799MM for share repurchases. The difference of $90MM was for the deemed cost of shares issued to employees and comprehensive income adjustments, that do not pass through the income statement.

Share repurchases might be expected to improve the situation for shareholders due to the reduction in share count. But, even on a per share basis, shareholders' equity per share has decreased from $3.46 per share at end of FY 2012, to negative $4.13 per share at end of Q1 2019, a total decrease of $7.59 per share.

The increases in Q1 2019 for Net Property, Plant and Equipment, and Total Net Debt are primarily due to book entries in relation to the change in lease accounting standard discussed above. They do not alter the financial state of the company but make more apparent the company's external commitments.

The result of Sleep Numbers' share repurchases has been to significantly weaken the balance sheet. The saving grace is there has been a substantial reduction in share count (often the bulk of shares repurchased are offset by issues to management - this is not the case with Sleep Number). The market value of Sleep Numbers shareholders' equity is based on future earnings. The fewer shares on issue, the greater market value equity per share.

Sleep Number: Expect A Strong 2nd Quarter EPS Beat, And Increased Full Year Guidance

Analysts' consensus estimate for Sleep Number Q2 2019 EPS is $0.03, with a high estimate of $0.05, and a low of $(0.01). For full year 2019, analysts' consensus, high, and low estimates are $2.45, $2.55, and $2.40, respectively, (see here and here). Here is the company's Financial Outlook provided with FY 18 results, and reconfirmed with release of Q1 2019 results (see here and here):

The company expects to generate full-year 2019 earnings per diluted share of between $2.25 and $2.75, a 17% to 43% increase versus full-year 2018 earnings per diluted share of $1.92. The outlook assumes 6% to 10% net sales growth for 2019. The 2019 outlook assumes an estimated effective income tax rate of 24.5%, compared to 19.6% for 2018. The company anticipates 2019 capital expenditures to be $50 to $60 million.

For reasons below, I am far more optimistic with my projections for Q2 2019, and for full year 2019. My detailed projections are contained in TABLE 5 below.

TABLE 5

Comments on TABLE 5:

1. Mattress Units Growth:

One of the main reasons for my more optimistic outlook can be found in this quotation from my article, "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze":

As an aside, one of my Analysts' Corner subscribers who is a senior executive in the furniture manufacturing industry in the US advises me, "...they are blowing us away with orders we can barely fill. Same across all our customers. This economy just hit high gear - which can't be bad for FND RH and SNBR.

Sleep Number had negative mattress units growth of (9.6)% in Q1 2018 and turned that around to 1.0% growth in Q1 2019. For Q2 2018, Sleep Number had 6.1% mattress units growth. In Figure 5 above, I am estimating mattress unit growth of 10% for Q2 2019. That does not seem too much of a stretch, given anecdotal evidence of strong growth in the furnishings industry, and the actual reported higher than expected growth for RH's Q1 2019 (RH Q1 2019 ended on May 4, 2019, partly spanning Sleep Number's Q2 2019).

2. Average Revenue Per Mattress Unit:

In Q1 2018, and most of Q2, 2018, Sleep Number was in the throes of transitioning to its new "360" beds. Per Q1 2018 10-Q:

We expected flat sales performance for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as we continued the transition to our full line of Sleep Number 360® smart beds. In May 2017, we began selling our i7 and i10 smart beds. We launched a third smart bed model (the p6) in December 2017. In April 2018, we launched the Sleep Number 360 p5 and i8 smart beds, our two most popular models. We remain on track to complete the phased implementation of our 360 smart bed line (c2 and c4 models) by the end of the summer of 2018... Our operating income rate decreased to 6.9% of net sales, compared with 9.1% of net sales for the same period last year.

And per Q2 2018 10-Q:

The transition to our full line of Sleep Number 360® smart beds continued during the quarter and is now complete... The Sleep Number 360 smart bed won 13 awards at CES 2017, including being named the Best of Innovation Honoree in the Home Appliance category. It also received the 2018 Edison Silver Award for breakthrough product design and innovation in the Wellness Technology category.

TABLE 5 shows Sleep Number was able to grow average mattress unit price by 8.7% in Q1 2019, so my estimate of unit price growth of 7.0% in Q2, 2019 appears reasonable. Also note that average mattress unit prices were similar for both Q1 and Q2 2018, with Q2, 2018 being slightly higher. Adopting a 7.0% YoY price growth rate for Q2 2019 results in a similar average mattress unit price to Q1 2019, which is what might be expected.

Net sales:

Net sales estimates are based on multiplying estimated mattress units by estimated average revenue per mattress unit. As a reasonability check, projected net sales are divided by estimated average stores to arrive at estimated average revenue per store.

Gross Profit, Cost of sales, Operating Income, and Operating Expenses:

On a full year basis, I am estimating improvements in margins of ~0.4% for Gross Profit, ~0.6% for Sales and Marketing, and ~0.3% for General & administrative expense. These improvements are mainly based on there being an element of fixed costs that will not increase in proportion to increases in sales. For Q2 2019, I am also factoring in a reduction compared to Q1 2018, due to the higher costs in 2018 from the transition to the "360" beds. Per Q1 2018 10-Q:

The decrease in the operating income rate primarily resulted from temporary inefficiencies associated with operating two supply chains to support the new Sleep Number 360 smart beds and the previous core line of beds and the 1% decrease in net sales.

Interest Expense:

Per guidance above, Sleep Number is planning to repurchase shares to the value of $125 to $145 million in FY 2019. This expenditure will exceed FCF, and additional borrowings will be required. The estimates allow for the increased interest expense associated with this increased debt.

Effective Income Tax Rate:

Estimates are based on the 25% effective rate for Q2 to Q4 as per Sleep Number guidance above.

Diluted Weighted average Shares Outstanding:

Estimates include allowance for Sleep Number repurchasing $145 million by value of its shares in FY 2019. Actual share repurchases in Q1 2019 were $47 million, and a similar amount is assumed for Q2 2019.

Diluted EPS - Q2 2019 A 700% Beat:

The result of all the foregoing is, I come up with an estimated EPS of $0.25 for Q2 2019, compared to $0.03 per analysts' consensus estimates. That is an earnings beat of $0.22, over 700% above analysts' consensus estimates, and 148% above Q1 2018. Assuming my Q2 2019 assumptions are close to the mark, the impact will likely flow through to the full year results. If that were the case, the upper level of Sleep Numbers existing guidance of $2.75 EPS would be exceeded, leading to a likely revision of guidance.

Sleep Number: EPS Sensitivity Analysis

In order to test my EPS estimates model for sensitivity to changes in assumptions, I provide TABLE 6 below.

TABLE 6

Comments on TABLE 6:

The Q2 2019 column headed "Base" contains the key assumptions input for TABLE 5 above. From those assumptions, an estimated EPS of $0.25 was generated for Sleep number for Q2 2019. The "Inc (Dec)" column allows for changes in assumptions, which automatically update TABLE 5 with assumptions per the "Revised" column. I am reasonably comfortable with the "Base" assumptions, which produce the $0.25 EPS estimate for Q2 2019, ~8 times the analysts' consensus estimate of $0.03. To test sensitivity to changes in assumptions, I have entered some quite significant changes in the "Inc (Dec)" column. As a result of these changes, estimated EPS for Q2 2019 decreases to $0.09, still 3 times analysts' consensus estimate of $0.03.

Sleep Number: Conclusions

Shareholder-Friendly:

At Analysts' Corner, we have a disciplined approach, using the Analysts' Corner 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards, to determine if the current share price represents a buying opportunity, that is likely to provide a satisfactory return going forward. Before undertaking such an exercise, we believe it is prudent to not only review quant ratings but to also firstly determine if the company is what we term "shareholder-friendly". We find Sleep Number has been generally shareholder-friendly over the past ~7 years, at least. Per TABLE 2 above, the average price of shares repurchased over the last 7 years is $31. Given the current share price of ~$41, those share repurchases have turned out to be opportunistic, and of benefit to remaining shareholders. At current elevated share prices, management might consider redirecting a portion of free cash flows from share repurchases to paying a dividend. This would tend to better reward remaining shareholders, at current share price levels.

Sleep Number Appears To Be A Buy Ahead Of Earnings:

In the short term, Sleep Number could be a BUY based on the possibility of a surprise beat. I do expect a strong beat by Sleep Number when Q2 2019 EPS results are released PM Thursday, July 25. My expectations are based on the reasoning and calculations explained above. One of the great benefits of having detailed estimates is the ability to quickly and usefully analyze the reasons for actual reported results varying from estimates. If the estimate is prepared carefully, with assumptions explained, a comparison to estimate is often far more meaningful than comparing to prior period's results.

Sleep Number In The Longer Term:

In this article, I have limited myself to projecting estimates of Q2 and FY 2019 results. Following release of Q2 2019 results, scheduled for post-market close on Thursday, July 25, I will plan to run some longer term projections through my 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards, to determine if the share price post Q2 2019 earnings results continues to represent a buying opportunity.

