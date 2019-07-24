Markets typically reflect political and economic events around the world. The trade dispute between the United States and China has captured the market's attention over the past year. The economic slowdown has caused Chinese GDP to grow by the lowest rate in recorded history at 6.2% in Q2. At the same time, the US Federal Reserve has told markets that lower short-term rates are on the horizon. The "uncertainty" related to the trade dispute between the two wealthiest nations on the earth poses threats to global economic growth.

Meanwhile, political factors in the UK and the US could begin to impact markets over the coming weeks and months. The UK is about to get a new Prime Minister to replace Theresa May who resigned over frustrations surrounding Brexit. Boris Johnson, her likely replacement, could take a harder line with the European Union. It is possible that a divided Parliament will deliver a no-confidence vote triggering a general election that could serve as a second Brexit referendum before the October 31 deadline. Boris Johnson has said that he intends to fulfill the will of the people even if it means an exit from the union without an agreement. The bottom line is that a hard Brexit could cause a period of risk-off behavior in markets across all asset classes. At the same time, the Brexit referendum passed by a narrow margin, which means that whether the UK leaves or stays within the union, around half the nation will be unhappy.

In the US, if the 2016 presidential contest was the most divisive in modern history, 2020 promises to be worse. The opposition party shifted to the left over the past four years with many of the candidates embracing a Democratic-Socialist platform. Division in the US has caused an increase in rage between those who support the incumbent president and those who do not. Politics has caused problems between friends and family members who are on opposite sides of the political spectrum. In the past, capitalism has not been in question, but that is changing because of the increasing wealth gap. It is possible that the political temperature in the US has not been at a higher level since the Civil War. And, violent outbursts could be on the horizon given the level of rage in the nation. As both political parties seek to consolidate their bases of support, the next election could deteriorate into a conflict that eats away at the soul of the country.

Given the position of the challengers, the US election could be a referendum on capitalism versus socialism. A change in the political system within the US would have far-reaching consequences for the rest of the world. The next year and one-half in markets could be a wild time. The resolution of Brexit will set the tone for the futures of the Europe Union over the coming years. Globalism versus nationalism is an ongoing debate within many nations.

Gold is moving higher, which is a sign that the future is uncertain. Many other markets have ignored the political climate, but that is not likely to continue for too long. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF product (GLTR) holds the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures market in physical bullion.

Some markets are treating politics with benign neglect

The US stock market closed last Friday not far below its recent high. Tax and regulatory reforms have lifted corporate earnings, and as Larry Kudlow always says, "Profits are the mother's milk of stocks and the lifeblood of the economy." The United States is the home of the world's leading GDP and the level of economic growth over recent years has put the US in an excellent position.

As the monthly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights, the S&P 500 has risen from a low at 665.75 in March 2009 to its most recent peak at 3023.50 this month, over four and one-half times the level over the past decade. The futures contract was at the 3000 level on Tuesday, July 23, not far below the recent high that came earlier last week on July 15.

As we are in the midst of the Q2 earnings season, the stock market is focused on earnings, the prospects for lower short-term interest rates at the next Fed meeting on July 31, and the end of balance sheet normalization in September. All three of these factors are supportive of gains in share prices. However, the uncertainty of the political path of the US has not yet seeped into the market's psyche. Benign neglect has shrouded the price action in the stock market as it refuses to focus on the potential for a significant shift in the political path of the nation.

Cognitive dissonance in US stocks

While political polling had been wrong in the 2016 election, the current polls suggest that the opposition party has a good chance to unseat the incumbent President of the US in 2020. Given the political shift among most of the leading contenders for the Presidency from the other side of the political aisle, the stock market has displayed what feels like mass cognitive dissonance. The term describes a condition where people have an inner need to ensure that their beliefs and behaviors are consistent. Inconsistent or conflicting beliefs lead to disharmony, which people strive to avoid. In his 1957 book, A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance, psychologist Leon Festinger explained:

Cognitive dissonance can be seen as an antecedent condition which leads to activity oriented toward dissonance reduction just as hunger leads toward activity toward hunger-reduction. It is a very different motivation from what psychologists are used to dealing with, but as we shall see, nonetheless powerful.

When it comes to the stock market, share prices are moving higher because of the tax and regulatory reforms under the Trump administration. The market's sentiment about the future is a primary driver of the path of least resistance of prices. If the polls show that the country is taking a political turn to the left, why are market participants buying stocks in the current environment? One reason is that buying stocks has been a path to grow wealth for decades. Another is that the polls indicating a substantial political shift could be wrong. Still, another may be that the 2020 election is still far enough away that the market has decided that the time to worry about a political shift has not yet arrived.

Democratic socialism is a possibility

Many of the policies that the Democrat candidates agree on would change the underlying structure of the US economy. The price tag of single-payer health care would be staggering. Forgiveness of student loans would add to the national debt. Dramatic increases in taxes and a wealth tax could change the investment landscape which has thrived under a capitalist system. Rising government-mandated wages would increase the cost of goods sold for many products and could decrease the number of available jobs. At the same time, an accelerated move away from fossil fuels in the elements of the Green New Deal could be a shock to the financial system. Moreover, profound and sweeping changes to the current immigration policies could bring about structural changes within the US over the coming years.

Since the stock market has thrived under tax and regulatory reforms of recent years, repeal of those policies could hit the stock market like a ton of bricks. And, according to the latest political polls, there is a better than even chance that at least some of those shifts are in the cards within the next year and a half.

Tax and regulatory reforms lit a bullish fuse to markets

Since President Trump took office in January 2017, the S&P 500 index has moved appreciably higher.

The chart shows that the S&P 500 was at 2,238.83 at the end of 2016 and has jumped 33.5% higher to 2,989.19 as of July 23. Over the same period, the DJIA moved from 19,762.60 to 27,226.24 or 37.8% and the NASDAQ composite from 5,383.12 to 8,202.54 or over 52% higher. The impact of corporate tax reform and changes in regulations have turbocharged the performance of the stock market since the end of 2016. A transition in the political course of the world's wealthiest nation towards democratic socialism could have a significant impact on not only corporate profits, but the survival of many companies.

Redistribution of wealth is an issue that markets will need to face soon

The rise of the stock market and corporate profits has exacerbated the wealth gap between the rich and others in the United States. A capitalist society promotes the theory that wealth is available to anyone who works hard and succeeds. In the past, few argued against capitalism. It is the system that has attracted immigrants from around the globe to flock to the United States for a chance to raise their standard of living with a shot of becoming wealthy. The wealthiest person in the world, Jeff Bezos, became the first person with a net worth of over $100 billion by starting a company in his garage that began as an online bookseller in 1994. However, the rise of the super-rich has changed the dynamics of politics in the US.

In 2016, Bernie Sanders almost captured the Democrat's nomination for president with a socialist platform that addressed wealth inequality. In a recent statement, Sanders said that he views one of his most significant accomplishments as bringing Democratic Socialism into the mainstream. Given the policy stance of almost all of the leading candidate for the opposition party's nomination for president, Senator Sanders has a point. Income and wealth inequality in the US is one of the primary issues on the minds of voters as we head into the 2020 election.

The latest Real Clear Politics Polls show that the most mainstream candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, continues to have a commanding lead for his party's nomination. However, the next three candidates, Senators Sanders, Warren, and Harris combine for over 42% as of July 16 and are nipping at Biden's heels. All of the candidates have shifted to the left to reflect the current political environment when it comes to taking on the incumbent President. And, the latest general election poll shows all four Democrats with leads versus President Trump in the 2016 election.

The stock market has not focused on the potential for sweeping political change in the US. Moreover, no markets are currently reflecting just how divisive and ugly the contest can become over the coming months. The general election could see political passion rise to unprecedented levels in the US. We are likely to see volatility increase in markets across all asset classes as the election draws closer. The gold market is a barometer of fear and uncertainty. The yellow metal has been flashing a signal that the 2020 Presidential election in the US has the potential to usher in a new political era. President Trump has been a disruptive force, but he has attempted to deliver on most of his campaign promises. He has a solid base of support within his party, but a very low approval rating despite the state of the US economy. After the 2016 election where Hillary Clinton was the overwhelming favorite, and President Trump emerged as the victor, we have learned to look at political polls with more than a grain of salt. The only certainty about the 2020 election in the US is that half the nation will be extremely unhappy with the result on the day after voting takes place.

I believe that the stock market in the US has been ignoring the potential for the broad political and economic change that could be on the horizon. Therefore, VIX and VIX-related instruments that move higher during periods of increased volatility in the stock market are likely to do well over the coming eighteen months. At the same time, market legends like Paul Tudor Jones and Ray Dalio have said that one of their favorite investments these days is gold. The yellow metal just broke out to the upside after trading in a $331.30 range since 2014.

As the monthly chart shows, the price of gold is moving higher on the prospects of falling US interest rates and political uncertainty around the world. A final determination on Brexit is on the horizon. The most contentious US election in modern history with the potential to divide the nation is kicking into high gear. The stock market has displayed benign neglect, but gold is signaling that we are in for a bumpy road.

Gold and precious metals have a long history as a safe-haven during uncertain times. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF product could be a shelter during the upcoming period of uncertainty. The top holdings of the ETF include:

GLTR has net assets of $379.63 million, trades an average of 18,760 shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. The ETF holds a diversified basket of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges.

Since the end of 2016, GLTR has risen from $57.56 to $69.45 per share or 20.66%. This product could serve as a safe bunker during the upcoming period of increasing volatility in markets across all asset classes.

An increase in political division and the rage that results is a toxic formula for volatility in markets. Now is the time to protect portfolios and nest eggs from what could be an unprecedented period of increased price variance.

