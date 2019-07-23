Total Access Communication: Still Cheapest Among Peers Despite Earnings Surprise And Spectrum Acquisition

DTAC still trades at discount to its peers at 7.2 times forward EV/EBITDA, and the valuation gap could close over time.

DTAC's recent acquisition of the 700MHz spectrum license is a significant positive, as it could help the company gain market share from its peers.

Elevator Pitch

Thailand-listed telecommunications company, Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TACYY) (OTC:TACJF) (OTC:TCCMF) [DTAC:TB], or DTAC, has out-performed its peers in terms of year-to-date share price performance, due to better-than-expected 2Q2019 results and the successful acquisition of the 700MHz spectrum license in June 2019.

Based on its share price of Bt58.00 as of July 22, 2019, DTAC's consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA of 7.2 times is still at a discount to its larger peers which are valued at 9.5-10.0 times EV/EBITDA, despite the recent positives.

The valuation gap between DTAC and its peers could narrow, if DTAC is able to gain market share back from its larger competitors over time. My target price of Bt72.00 for DTAC is pegged to a 8.0 times EV/EBITDA multiple and represents a 24% upside from its share price of Bt58.00 as of July 22, 2019.

Company Description

DTAC is currently the third largest mobile operator in Thailand with a 28.5% market share as of end-March 2019, behind market leader, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AVIFY) (OTCPK:AVIVF) [ADVANC:TB] and second largest player, True Corporation Public Company Limited (OTC:TCPFF) [TRUE:TB]. It operates with a total downlink bandwidth capacity of 130MHz, which includes most bandwidth frequencies such as 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, and 2300MHz, as per the table below.

DTAC's Bandwidth Capacity

Source: DTAC Press Release dated June 19, 2019

Acquisition of 700MHz Spectrum License Is A Significant Positive

DTAC announced on June 19, 2019 that it has acquired one 2x10MHz license of the low-band 700MHz spectrum, for a cost of Bt17.584 billion to be paid in 10 equal annual installments of approximately Bt1.75 billion. The license is valid for 15 years starting from October 1, 2020.

This represented a significant positive for DTAC for a few key factors.

Firstly, the Bt17.584 billion price tag for the 700MHz license was significantly lower than initial expectations. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission'secretary-general Takorn Tantasith had previously mentioned that a 700MHz license could cost approximately Bt25 billion. The lower-than-expected cost for the 700MHz license would mean a lighter cost burden for DTAC.

Secondly, DTAC is the biggest beneficiary of the 700MHz license acquisition among its peers, despite that the fact that both of its peers, Advanced Info Service and True Corporation each acquired one 2x10MHz license of the low-band 700MHz spectrum.

Prior to the 700MHz license acquisition in June 2019, DTAC only had a license for 2x5MHz of the low-band 900MHz spectrum, implying that it had the least amount of low-band spectrum among its peers. In contrast, Advanced Info Service had a 2x10MHz spectrum license of the low-band 900MHz spectrum, which it acquired in May 2016; and True Corporation similarly acquired a 2x10MHz spectrum license of the low-band 900MHz spectrum in March 2016.

In other words, if DTAC had not acquired the 700MHz license in June 2019, it would have been at a disadvantage compared to its peers, especially in rural, remote areas where low-band spectrum is relevant. The 700MHz spectrum is also applicable to the future 5G rollout. This is validated by DTAC's comments on the 700MHz license at its 2Q2019 results briefing on July 15, 2019:

The 700MHz spectrum allocation was key for us. We acquired 2x10MHz with the validity of 15 years, and that now adds up to 130MHz for our spectrum portfolio. So although the 700MHz will only be available by Q4 2020, it really adds up our spectrum portfolio especially in the low bands. It will support us on our ambitions for a nationwide coverage, especially so in remote areas, but also improvement especially indoors in more urban areas.

Thirdly, the 700MHz license acquisition could be an important turning point in DTAC's efforts to gain market share again. DTAC used to be the second largest mobile operator in Thailand, but True Corporation overtook DTAC since early 2017.

There are two key reasons for DTAC's loss of market share to True Corporation and Advanced Info Service. One factor was that True Corporation launched a successful marketing campaign in 2016. Another factor was that DTAC failed to bid for the 900MHz spectrum in 2016, while True Corporation and Advanced Info Service did so. As a result, DTAC was perceived to offer lower network quality compared to peers.

DTAC sought to address the network quality and bandwidth capacity issues with the acquisition of spectrum licenses for the 1800MHz and 900MHz auctions in 2018. This was followed by the June 2019 acquisition of the 700MHz spectrum license.

At DTAC's Capital Markets Day presentation on June 4, 2019 prior to the acquisition of the 700MHz license, the company elaborated on the potential significance of the 700MHz license, considering that all three operators are acquiring the same license, paying the same amount in license fees and spending the same absolute amount of capital expenditures:

I mean we have lost millions of customers over the last years. But those millions of customers have gone to other operators, but they still feel very much attached to DTAC. They believe us because we are more trustworthy. We give them offers they can believe in. It's easy to deal with us. And we are more human than the others. And this market sees so much involvement of people, so they really choose an operator, a lot of reasons. Some of them are very emotional and others are functional. So I do believe if we address only those customers we have lost over the last years, and we will do that, I promise, we have a good reason to win them back. And we see that already. So we're looking into data, and we see that a lot of customers are already coming back to DTAC.

DTAC's earnings surprise in 2Q2019 does suggest that the company is possibly on the path of recovery and winning back customers, which I discuss in the next section.

Earning Surprise Indicative Of Potential Recovery

DTAC delivered a better-than-expected set of results for 2Q2019, which was announced on July 15, 2019. 2Q2019 net income of Bt1.7 billion was up 846% YoY (off a low base) and 20% QoQ, and also 27% higher than market consensus net income of Bt1.3 billion. The strong 20% QoQ growth in net income was a combination of higher service revenue, lower network operating expenses, and selling, general & administrative expenses expenses.

2Q2019 service revenue was Bt15.2 billion, representing a -5.3% YoY decline (partly affected by the adoption of Thai Financial Reporting Standard 15 in 2019) but a 1.6% QoQ growth driven by the introduction of fixed data packages at slightly higher price points. 2Q2019 represents the first quarter of QoQ service revenue growth after three consecutive quarters of decline.

In the quarter, network operating expenses declined 2.0% QoQ to Bt3.0 billion, while selling, general & administrative expenses decreased 5.4% QoQ to Bt3.5 billion. This reflects the progress that DTAC has made with respect to its structural cost optimization initiatives, which the company spoke about at its Capital Markets Day on June 4, 2019:

I think our focus has been on the simplification and the efficiency journey that we have started long back. That will continue. Probably the focus will be more on structural cost initiatives, which are not short term but long term sustainable. So the shift of gear will be more towards sustainable cost efficiencies that we can demonstrate. I will not go through all the line items, but just to give you some examples. If you look at our network cost, excluding CAT lease cost that we book, in 3 years, the network cost went up by 11.3% on a CAGR basis. But this is the time in the last 3 years we expanded our network significantly. If you look at just the numbers, our base stations in this period went up by 30%. So a 30% increase in the base stations resulted in a 11.3% growth...And most heartening was the sales and marketing cost, 11.4% reduction over a 3-year CAGR period. Personnel cost, that number that you see, minus 3.4% is the 3 years head count reduction that we have already seen.

More importantly, there are a couple of indicators which suggest that DTAC's business is turning around.

This quarter was the first QoQ blended ARPU (average revenue per user) growth for DTAC since 3Q2018. DTAC's blended ARPU was Bt258 for 2Q2019, representing QoQ and YoY increases of 4.5% and 1.3% respectively. This is reflective of a more benign competitive environment in Thailand's mobile market, where all the three mobile operators have discontinued their unlimited data plans in May 2019.

2Q2019 also represented the lowest QoQ net subscriber loss for DTAC in more than three years since 1Q2016. DTAC's net subscriber loss of -94,000 was the result of a -204,000 net decline in the prepaid subscriber base partially offset by 190,000 net additions for the postpaid subscriber base.

Non-financial indicators are also equally important.

In 2Q2019, DTAC's network Net Promoter Score or NPS improved 2.0 times QoQ, while customer complaints decreased by more than 20% QoQ. Over the past year, the company's NPS improved 2.5 times between September 2018 and June 2019, while the number of customer complaints was reduced by 42% over the same period.

DTAC credited the improvement in customer satisfaction to its efforts to improve network quality and customer experience at the 2Q2019 results briefing:

The expansion of the TDD (Time Division Duplex) footprint is ongoing, so we now have 16,000 2300MHz base stations installed by the end of 2Q2019. And also we are setting up 348 additional 2100MHz base stations in order to improve the network experience of our customers. And at the same time, we're doing capacity upgrades to improve. So we are working very much together with our sales team, with our marketing team to really address issues on the network.

Dividend Surprise Could Suggest Higher Sustainable Yield Going Forward

Apart from the better-than-expected earnings, DTAC's dividend was another positive surprise for 2Q2019.

DTAC declared a dividend of Bt1.26 per share for 1H2019, representing a 96.2% dividend payout ratio. This is much higher than the company's dividend policy of a minimum 50% payout ratio.

There are two possible factors contributing to the high dividend payout ratio for 1H2019. One factor is that DTAC is trying to "compensate" its shareholders for not paying out dividends in 2H2018. In 2H2018, the company recorded a net loss of Bt5.9 billion in 2H2018 as a result of an one-off legal settlement expense of Bt9.5 billion relating to its legal dispute with CAT Telecom Public Company Limited (future claims are unlikely as this legal settlement bars both parties from bringing new claims).

Another factor is that DTAC's balance sheet is strong, and it is not likely to commit to significant capital expenditures in the foreseeable future. The company's net debt-to-EBITDA is at a comfortable 1.8 times as of the end of 2Q2019. Although DTAC still has ongoing annual spectrum payments (Bt1.75 billion for the 700MHz spectrum and Bt4.4 billion for the 900MHz spectrum starting 2021 after the initial payment of Bt8.5 billion in 2020), it is less likely to participate the new 2600MHz spectrum auction to be held in the second half of 2019, as it has sufficient high-band frequency spectrum as per the DTAC's Bandwidth Capacity table in the Company Description section of this article.

Furthermore, as per the preceding section, DTAC's financial and non-financial indicators point to signs of recovery which could support higher dividend payouts.

In the worst case, assuming DTAC's dividend payout ratio reverts to 50% for 2H2019, DTAC's annualized dividend yield is expected to be 2.3% based on its share price of Bt58.00 as of July 22, 2019.

In the base case which I think is probable, DTAC's dividend payout ratio increases to a higher 75% for the longer term, 2H2019 and beyond, DTAC's annualized dividend yield is expected to be a higher 3.4% based on its share price of Bt58.00 as of July 22, 2019.

Valuation

DTAC's valuation is still the lowest among its peers, although the company has outperformed its peers in terms of year-to-date share price performance.

DTAC's share price is up 36% year-to-date, while the share prices of True Corporation and Advanced Info Service are up 30% and 26% respectively in 2019.

But DTAC's consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA of 7.2 times, based on its share price of Bt58.00 as of July 22, 2019, is still significantly below its peers. True Corporation and Advanced Info Service trade at consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA multiples of 10.0 times and 9.5 times respectively.

DTAC's valuations could re-rate positively and narrow the gap between the company and its peers, if it can continue to gain market share, narrow net subscriber loss, grow ARPU, and increase network NPS.

I arrive at a target price of Bt72.00 for DTAC based on 8.0 times EV/EBITDA multiple, which represents a 24% upside from its current share price of Bt58.00.

Variant View

The key risk factors for DTAC include higher than expected handset subsidies and advertising & promotion expenses in a bid to gain market share aggressively, participation in the new 2600 MHz spectrum auction and regulators bringing forward the timeline for 5G rollout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.