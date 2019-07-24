American Finance Trust: A Contrarian Play Returned 18%, We're Now Moving To The 7.5% Preferred

The external manager doesn't have a good reputation but the evolving retail landscape could be more than enough to compensate for share dilution strategies typically used by management.

We think the dividend could still be reduced but see that as less likely now.

AFIN shares have been beaten up and finally seem to have recovered with an 18% return since we last wrote about the stock.

We first wrote about American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) within our premium service, The Income Strategist. At the time, the stock was on a steady decline, but we saw an opportunity to take advantage of a shift in strategy and the beginning of a momentum shift in the company. It was a contrarian play, to say the least, especially with the potential for a dividend cut.

In fact, most of the coverage of the stock was focused on the preferred, not the common. Fast forward a few months and the common is up 18% while the dividend has remained steady - at least for now. However, with the 18% in our pockets, we believe it's time to take a step back, take our profits, and reallocate our exposure to the 7.5% preferred.

The digitization in the retail sector and the growth of e-commerce is changing the way consumers are shopping, and a growing number of traditional retailers are exploring alternative strategies to succeed in the evolving retail landscape. Much of the disruption in the retail sector has taken place among product-oriented retailers who solely focus on marketing tangible products to shoppers. On the other hand, the service-oriented retail segment has remained very much immune to bankruptcies and store closures. The service retail segment includes businesses like restaurants, pharmacies, fitness centers, gas and convenience stores, retail bank branches and auto repair shops. Consumers and shoppers usually visit service retailers at least once or twice a week to fulfil their service needs, hence service retailers are less affected by the threat posed by digital retail channels. It's due to this advantage that retail REITs find it beneficial to include a healthy mix of service-oriented tenants and e-commerce resistant retailers in their portfolios.

Maryland-based American Finance Trust is one of the REITs that has a significant concentration of service-oriented retail properties in their retail-focused portfolio. Within its portfolio, AFIN owns and manages single-tenant and multi-tenant properties that are net leased to investment-grade tenants. A large percentage of the REIT’s single-tenant properties are leased out to service retailers as described above. AFIN’s focus on freestanding, net-leased locations has helped it to mitigate the business and financial risks posed by today’s retail environment. Further, AFIN has managed to fortify its position to a greater extent by building and optimizing a uniquely-diversified portfolio based on tenant-diversity, geography, lease expirations and other factors.

Uniquely Diversified Portfolio

Since its inception, AFIN has focused on owning a diversified portfolio of freestanding, single-tenant commercial properties. In 2017, multi-tenant properties were included in the REIT portfolio when it merged with American Realty Capital. The merger not only allowed the REIT to diversify its portfolio but also enabled it to own multi-tenant retail properties consisting of power centers and lifestyle centers. A part of AFIN’s multi-tenant portfolio is made up of experiential retail properties that shield the REIT from the e-commerce threat. Along with retail properties, AFIN also owns office and industrial assets in its portfolio, although they make up a smaller portion of the portfolio.

Source: AFIN, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

AFIN has increased its strategic focus on building a portfolio with a strong focus on a service-oriented retail segment. By leasing a major chunk of its properties to service-oriented and experiential tenants, the REIT ensures that a steady flow of shopper traffic is maintained across all of its retail properties. A steady stream of shoppers typically leads to revenue generation which filters down to investors in the form of cash dividends and price appreciation.

At the end of Q1 2019, AFIN had owned 682 properties and had portfolio occupancy of 94% with a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.8 years. The REIT’s portfolio has an average contractual rent growth of 1.3% per year and the growth is driven by 78% of the leases that include rent escalators.

Source: AFIN, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

At the end of Q1 2019, AFIN owned 649 single-tenant properties which cover 12 million square feet. 64% of the REIT’s total portfolio straight-line rent is derived from its single-tenant properties - 62% of AFIN’s single-tenant portfolio is comprised of retail properties and the balance of the portfolio is made up of industrial, distribution and office properties. In addition, 53% of the REIT’s single-tenant portfolio rent comes from service-oriented retail segments like restaurants, gas station and convenience stores, retail banking, grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and auto services. 74% of AFIN’s straight-line rent from the single-tenant portfolio is derived from a high concentration of investment-grade tenants. AFIN has 99.5% occupancy across its single-tenant portfolio with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.8 years. On average, the single-tenant portfolio has an annual rent escalation of 1.3%.

Source: AFIN, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

AFIN’s multi-tenant portfolio consists of 33 properties that occupy 7.2 million square feet area. Of these 33 properties, 29 properties are power centers and four properties are lifestyle centers. As of Q12019, the REIT’s multi-tenant portfolio had 88% occupancy with a weighted average lease term of 4.9 years and an average annual rent escalator of 1.4%. For the REIT’s multi-tenant portfolio, 49% of the straight-line rent is derived from experiential and e-commerce-defensive properties while the remaining 51% of the straight-line rent is derived from traditional retail properties. The experiential properties in AFIN’s multi-tenant portfolio include restaurants, entertainment centers, beauty salons, discount retail stores and grocery stores. In addition, the traditional retail tenants included in the REIT’s portfolio mainly consist of specialty retail stores, consumer electronics retailers, department stores, sporting goods retailers and home improvement retailers.

Source: AFIN, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

As of Q1 2019, AFIN’s largest tenants include SunTrust Bank, Sanofi US and Americold. Since the REIT relies significantly on these three tenants, it's subject to tenant concentration risk. To significantly eliminate the risk, AFIN has been systematically reducing its exposure to SunTrust Bank which is its largest tenant in terms of properties and rental income.

Source: AFIN, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Exposure to SunTrust Bank portfolio

AFIN has been carefully managing and positioning the SunTrust portfolio since 2013. In 2016, AFIN extended the lease term for a majority of SunTrust properties to more than 10 years by executing various agreements with the tenant. At the time, SunTrust’s 213-property portfolio had approximately 1.5 years of remaining lease term and it represented 18% of AFIN’s total portfolio. Since then, AFIN has been significantly and deliberately reducing the number of SunTrust properties in its portfolio to limit its exposure to the tenant and to diversify its portfolio. At the end of Q1 2019, SunTrust represented 8% of AFIN’s total property portfolio.

Source: AFIN, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Today, AFIN has a strong portfolio of 135 SunTrust properties with desirable lease characteristics. SunTrust has proved to be a strong investment-grade rated and a stable long-term tenant that has a remaining lease term of 10.1 years with 1.5% annual rent bumps for the entire portfolio.

In 2019, the REIT expects to sell an additional nine occupied SunTrust properties for a weighted cash cap rate of 5.5% which is nearly 200 basis points lower than AFIN’s acquisition cash cap rates for the year. During Q1 2019, AFIN had seven unoccupied SunTrust properties and two of these properties were in the process of being sold. As a part of its selective disposition program, AFIN continues to look for similar sales opportunities with regard to the SunTrust portfolio.

In a major development, SunTrust Bank and BB&T Bank have announced their proposed merger to create a premiere investment-grade financial institution which will be the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits. The merger of the two companies will result in the combination of strong branch deposits that will create significant scale. In addition, the merger will strengthen SunTrust’s position in the U.S. banking market.

Source: AFIN, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

AFIN expects the proposed merger to be an overall positive as the combined company will have a potential two-notch credit enhancement for the REIT’s corporate credit guarantee. Moody’s Investor Service has provided credit ratings of A2 and Baa1 to BB&T and SunTrust respectively. The BB&T-SunTrust merger will not impact AFIN’s disposition strategy and the REIT will continue to explore disposition opportunities even after the merger is complete.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

AFIN continues to acquire large-scale properties that match its investment criteria. While acquiring properties, the REIT primarily focuses on single-tenant and service retail properties that are leased out to investment-grade tenants for a long-term duration and which generate attractive yields. In addition, AFIN also evaluates the location of the property, the income-producing capacity of the tenant, the property’s physical condition, its prospects of appreciation, its prospects for liquidity and the impact of leases and other agreements on it.

On the strategic and operational front, 2018 was an important year for AFIN as the REIT increased its focus on the service retail sector by acquiring properties in this segment. The REIT grew the service segment in its portfolio by deploying proceeds generated from opportunistic depositions and by leveraging financing through its credit facility.

Source: AFIN, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

In Q4 2018, AFIN closed the acquisition of 29 single-tenant net-leased properties that have been mostly leased to tenants that include White Oak, DaVita, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Caliber Collision and Tractor Supply. Except Tractor Supply, all other tenants belong to the service retail sector. The properties have been acquired for a price of $49 million and the acquisitions are in line with the investment objectives that the REIT has set for the portfolio. For all of FY 2018, AFIN has closed the acquisitions of 130 properties for a purchase price of $239 million. The weighted average remaining lease term for these acquired properties is 15.6 years at a weighted average cap rate of 8.1%. Out of the 130 properties acquired in 2018, 124 properties are leased to tenants operating in the service retail segment. AFIN’s 2018 acquisition activity has not only improved the REIT’s overall property mix but also strengthened its overall portfolio.

Source: AFIN, Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

AFIN’s 2018 acquisition activity compares favorably to 2017’s acquisition activity which included the acquisition of 75 properties for a purchase price of approximately $150 million. The properties bought in 2017 had a weighted average remaining lease term of 15.9 years and a weighted average cap rate of 7.9%. These properties exclude the properties that became a part of AFIN’s portfolio as a part of the REIT’s merger with American Realty Capital.

For FY 2019, AFIN has identified 69 properties that have been added to its strong acquisition pipeline. 98% of the 69 properties have been occupied by service retail tenants and the aggregate contract purchase price of these properties is $131 million. Moreover, 37 of the 69 properties have been acquired in Q1 2019.

On the dispositions front, AFIN sold 19 properties in Q4 2018. The properties were sold for total gross proceeds of $46 million. The disposed properties mostly included SunTrust Bank properties which were sold to reduce the REIT’s exposure to SunTrust Bank. Out of the 19 properties that were disposed off, four were occupied SunTrust properties, 14 were vacant SunTrust Bank properties and one was occupied multi-tenant property. $15.5 million of the gross proceeds was utilized to repay associated debt and $27.7 million of the proceeds will be used to fund further acquisitions.

For the entire FY2018, AFIN sold 44 properties that comprised of 10 occupied single-tenant properties, two occupied multi-tenant properties, 31 vacant SunTrust Bank properties and one other vacant single-tenant property. The 44 properties were sold for an aggregate contract price of $161 million which also included closing costs. $90 million of the proceeds of dispositions was used to repay associated debt and $58.6 million of the net proceeds will be used to fund further acquisitions.

Leasing Activity

Due to its acquisitions in 2018, the REIT now has over 99% occupancy level across its single-tenant portfolio. At the end of Q1 2019, AFIN’s multi-tenant occupancy improved to 88%.

Source: AFIN, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

During Q4 2018, AFIN signed a new 10-year lease with At Home, the retail chain company, for over a 100,000 square feet space that was previously occupied by Elder-Beerman department store. Moreover, the space represents approximately 1.3% of the total square feet in the multi-tenant portfolio. The rent per square foot of the new lease is 22% more than the prior lease. The tenant is yet to take possession of the leased space and the lease will raise AFIN’s multi-tenant occupancy to 88.3% once the tenant occupies the space. For the entire FY 2018, AFIN executed 30 new leases for 442,000 square feet and 89 lease renewals for 807,000 square feet. The 30 new leases that were executed in 2018 represent over $4 million in annual straight-line rent.

Growth in Institutional Ownership

2018 was an important year for AFIN as the REIT was listed on Nasdaq and it was also added to the MSCI US REIT index. At the beginning of Q1 2019, AFIN completed the phased listing of its common stock and the REIT has now approximately 106 million shares trading in the stock market. AFIN’s addition to the MSCI US REIT index has resulted in a significant increase in institutional ownership. The REIT’s institutional ownership was almost 0% at time of the REIT’s listing on Nasdaq and the ownership increased to 8% at the end of Q3 2018. In a short span of time, the institutional ownership further increased to 16% at the end of Q4 2018 and now the ownership represents over 16 million shares. During Q4 2018, several hedge funds and institutional investors have modified their holdings of AFIN. In addition, a number of hedge funds have reportedly increased their stake in AFIN during Q1 2019.

Financials

At the end of Q1 2019, AFIN had a net debt to EBITDA of 8.1x, slightly higher than Q4 2018. The net debt to gross asset value was at 39% but the weighted average interest rate on its debt was just 4.6%.

It currently still has access to a $540 million credit facility that does not mature until 2023 so it has access to ample liquidity for both working capital and acquisitions.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

My Take

Readers by now know that I am a bit wary about triple net lease darling Realty Income (O). My thinking is that the company has grown so large that the level of acquisitions needed to maintain its historical growth rate will become more and more challenging. Aside from that, the stock is trading at a premium P/AFFO multiple of 21, well above its historical average.

On the other hand, here is AFIN, which is just a fraction of the size of Realty Income, and while its size leads to a higher cost of capital, the ability of the company to grow from an asset base of $3 billion is much easier to accomplish than trying to grow a $15 billion asset base. I like that AFIN has a 9.5% dividend yield, which although is somewhat skewed to the upside due to the stock's price decline, is still attractive. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if the dividend was slightly reduced or remains flat for a few years as acquisitions and AFFO ramps up.

As members of The Income Strategist are aware, I had mentally prepared myself for a worst-case scenario of an 7%-8% dividend yield but with considerable upside potential. We introduced the stock to our members on May 1st, 2019 and it is up 18% since then. From here, we believe the upside is a bit more muted and the attraction - for now - is the high dividend yield.

However, another option is the Series A preferred stock (OTC:AFINP) which has a dividend yield of about 7.35% depending on how close the shares are trading to par. The preferred is less likely to be diluted with further share issuance but also has limited upside, which I think is now on par with less upside on the common. It's paying a quarterly dividend payable on the 15th of January, April, July, and October and is not callable until March 26, 2024. After that date, is callable at any time. it has a coverage ratio of 1.96 according to the prospectus.

If you are not a big fan of AR Global (no one is, really) and think they will use the same strategy with AFIN as they have with other REITs, it's probably better to stay in the preferred. But we originally liked the potential upside of the common - which has now played out to a great extent. After the recent 18% run up, I'm shifting my exposure from the common to the preferred. While the common still has a slightly higher dividend, at this price, I don't think the additional yield is worth the risk.

