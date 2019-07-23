Arconic: The Rally Has (Temporarily) Run Its Course

The American aerospace manufacturer Arconic (ARNC) has rather quietly and steadily turned in an excellent first half of 2019 in terms of share price performance. At the beginning of the year, shares were trading hands easily for under $20, and even up until the end of May were priced under $22. Now entering the third week of July, shares have even pushed past $26 a few times, and have not closed under $25 since June 26 (although as of this writing, a close under $25 would not be a major gap down).

No matter how you slice it, those who entered in positions in January and held are likely to be pretty happy with the results so far, but it is worth considering if the rally has run its course.

A Mystery Rally?

I would think a 50% return in 6 1/2 months can legitimately be called a "rally," yet the underlying rationale behind why the market would value the equity so differently now versus January is not self-evident. There does not appear to be any one single driver behind the bulk of the gains. The steep drop in January is clear-cut enough - the potential sale to Apollo or any other private equity buyer fell apart. Then, along with reporting 2018 year-end results, the company announced another leadership change in the CEO position, and that first earnings call with John Plant presented a rather general strategy outline of yet again breaking the company into smaller pieces. The plan was made clearer by the 1st quarter 2019 call, with Mr. Plant explaining:

The separation of the company into an Aerospace-focused business and a Rolled Products business. The sale of certain businesses with revenues of approximately $400 million. These businesses either do not fit with the Arconic focus or are not material to its bottom line. And if accomplished, will assist in driving the margin performance of the company...We plan... to complete the separation during Q2, 2020.

The recovery in share price does not appear to be justified solely on the basis on the future plan in and of itself, although Q1 was a nice beat on the EPS, with guidance for full year raised to $1.75 - $1.90 range. A handful of other news items trickled out, including the dismissal of an investor lawsuit related to the Grenfell Tower fire (to be clear, not the end of the road for Arconic's legal defense related to the tragedy), and settling a labor issue for those employees represented by the United Steelworkers (about 3,000 employees). Alongside this idea to split up, however, the company has been busy buying back shares, and committed to buy $500 million more. Some 36.4 million shares were bought back in the first 4 months of 2019, alone reducing the shares outstanding by 7.5% to well under 450 million. All these factors - clarity on the strategy and steps toward legal and labor resolution, better EPS guidance and the share buybacks all taken together have been jointly lifting the value.

Is the market paying attention to Boeing?

Behind the scenes, so to speak, has been the tragic situation being dealt with by one of Arconic's biggest customers, Boeing (BA), and the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft until an undetermined date in the future. While that grounding has been deservedly well publicized, its impact on suppliers as the grounding continues may not be fully realized. Just recently, a Longbow Research analyst did scale back expectations for this very reason, and I think evaluating the impact of Boeing's problems on Arconic makes perfect sense.

At the beginning of 2019, before the aircraft were grounded, Boeing was scheduled to produce at least 52 of 737 MAX planes per month.In April, after the grounding was first announced, the company cut back to 42 per month. Arconic CEO in his Q1 remarks indicated:

I've given you a $0.15 guidance range [referring to the EPS guidance 1.75 to 1.90] in the call today. And I’ve also tried to work out, to what if, what if Boeing didn't go back up ...and how much impact would that be on 2019. So basically I said, if we flip the flat line this, 42 build a month for the balance of the year and not see us going backup then my feeling is that round about $0.03 plus or minus a $0.01 or $0.02 in terms of the impact [on EPS] but given the range that I've given you for I'll say $0.02 to $0.04, it's not going to change the guidance I’ve given you...there’s probably too many factors yet that are unknown and can’t be commented upon what the real build of the 737 MAX will be... for now and you can assume it's covered.

So basically the impact at that time (April 30, 2019), was built into the flexibility of the range in expected earnings, but assuming 42 craft per month for the balance of the year equaled $0.03 impact to EPS. However, Boeing may be preparing to cut down further. Proportionally, another 6 craft per month reduction would work out around another $0.015, so say at least $0.04 impact against EPS. If the rate really dropped to 36 planes (as suggested in the linked Forbes article), then the likelihood of being on the low end of guidance, or missing completely, is definitely increased.

Investor Takeaway

The market has never sustained a generous valuation perspective on Arconic, with an average P/E well below 20 and often under 15, and probably not unfair given some of its operational issues, leadership questions, and being perceived as not quite an aerospace company. At the midpoint of management's guidance forward, using $1.83, the current forward P/E is ~ 13.75; an adjustment back to a P/E of 15.0 would work to $27.45. I think a reversion to 15.0 or higher is perfectly reasonable, but the short-term risk here isn't in the valuation metric, rather if Boeing (or other factors) sink the EPS numbers. On the present course, a $0.05 impact to EPS is possible, so hitting the high end of the range could be a real stretch.

For investors considering how to think about Arconic today, my basic view is that if you already own it and have a timeline of more than 12 months, it is worth holding until the Boeing issue is resolved, as I expect that resolution, when it comes, to provide a boost. In the short-term, I do not see any particular reason to accumulate shares now, as I think the Boeing story is likely to put more downward pressure on shares, and over the next year more details should come out on the details of proposed split. After a 50% rally already in 2019, there does not appear to be much left to justify that much more in gains relative to the downside risk.

For my part, after the Apollo deal collapsed, I decided to move along in early 2019, and have unfortunately missed out on the benefits of most the rally, however I continue to monitor the company's performance and direction.

