Get Used To The Wells Fargo Buyback Story

A variety of interesting observations can be made, including what an investor might "typically" anticipate from the security in the coming years.

Wells Fargo's capital plan indicates paying out well over 100% of its earnings in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

On June 27, 2019, Wells Fargo announced that the Federal Reserve Board had not objected to its 2019 Capital Plan. As part of this plan, running from Q3 2019 though Q2 2020, Wells Fargo indicated that it expected to increase its dividend to $0.51 per quarter (from $0.45 previously) and repurchase up to $23.1 billion worth of stock in the four-quarter period.

Those are large numbers. Based on the company's Q2 2019 quarterly report, Wells Fargo had 4,495 million diluted common shares outstanding. Using this number, that works out a quarterly dividend payment of $2.29 billion or $9.17 billion for the next four quarters. Granted, as shares are retired, this payment is reduced. Let's call it $9 billion to use round numbers.

Likewise, the $23.1 billion in authorized share repurchases is 1) authorized and not guaranteed to occur and 2) represents a gross, not net, number. To that point, Wells Fargo both issues and repurchases shares in any given year. Here too let's use round numbers and call it $20 billion in net repurchases. This works out to $29 billion in anticipated funds returned to shareholders over the next four quarters.

The expectation is for Wells Fargo to earn ~$4.75 or this year. Using the same 4,495 million shares, that equates to just over $21 billion in underlying earnings power for the company.

So, you have $29 billion in proposed shareholder returns against $21 billion in earnings power or a combined shareholder payout ratio of ~138%. Given that shares are presently trading under 10 times expected earnings, this means that today's investor could very well anticipate a shareholder yield north of 14% for the coming year.

Now the question is: what can we learn from this and how typical has something like this been in the company's history? To provide some insight into this inquiry, I thought it might be useful to review the past 20 years of shareholder returns from Wells Fargo:

Source: Wells Fargo Annual Reports

In the table above, I have included a variety of shareholder return values and calculations. The first three columns detail total dividends, repurchases, and net income in millions. This is followed by the dividend, repurchase, and total payout ratios, along with share count, the Tier 1 capital ratio, dividends-per-share, and earnings-per-share. The takeaway is not going to be looking down to the last decimal place. Instead, it's about recognizing some trends and learning from how the components interact with one another.

Here are some general insights:

Dividends are relatively steady. From 1999 through 2008 and 2010 through the present, you can see that the total dividend payments were positive (naturally) and growing. Importantly, there was a significant reduction during the last financial crisis, but otherwise, this is a consistent factor.

The dividend payout ratio is typically in the 30% to 50% range. Absent the financial crisis, Wells Fargo generally pays out less than half its earnings in the form of a dividend. The 20-year dividend payout has been 34%. With the new $0.51 quarterly dividend, this works out to a payout ratio of ~43% of anticipated earnings - higher than typical but still well within the range of reasonableness.

Share Repurchases are finicky. Unlike dividends, share repurchases can be all over the place. From 1999 through 2006, there wasn't a tremendous amount of buyback activity and the share count declined by less than 100 million shares. Then, the recession came and dilutive action (not to mention the dividend cut) was required. Since that time, share repurchases have picked up in a big way; reducing the share count from its peak of nearly 5.4 billion shares down to less than 4.5 billion.

Yet, here's the thing: in the past 20 years, Wells Fargo has spent over $36 billion in net share repurchases (including proceeds received from issuance) and yet, the share count has grown by a billion shares during this time. The lesson is that it's imperative to guard against dilutive action in lesser times, with it becoming more and more expensive to mop up past mistakes.

The share repurchase ratio is "typically" in the 10% to 30% range. As was just noted, there isn't really a "typical" for share repurchases. In 2008, 2009, and 2010, the amount of funds incoming for issued shares easily outpaced the amount of funds going out as dividends, resulting in a negative total shareholder payout ratio. Outside of those three years, the repurchase ratio has ranged from 2% all the way up to 97%. The 20-year share repurchase payout ratio has been 15%. Absent 2008 through 2010 period, the payout would have been 27%.

Net Income has been quite strong. One's eye is immediately drawn to the financial crisis, but even here, there is some reasonably good news. While other financial firms were fighting to stay alive, Wells Fargo posted net income of over $2.3 billion in 2008 - more than $6 million a day - at the depths of the worst financial crisis we have seen.

Outside of this net income was strong and growing in the 1999 through 2007 stretch, eclipsed its pre-recession mark by 2010 and has since ballooned to north of $20 billion per year. Some people may not be impressed by the lack of business improvement in the 2013 through 2018 stretch - where earnings actually went down from $20.9 billion to $20.7 billion. Yet, that brings us to another observation.

You don't need business improvement to see shareholder improvement. Despite company-wide net income actually falling by 1% in that five-year stretch, earnings-per-share have grown by 10% due to fewer shares outstanding. Granted this is not spectacular, but it does illustrate the point. There are worst things in the world than owning a portion of a business that regularly pumps out $20+ billion in annual profits.

A "typical" shareholder payout ratio is in the 40% to 80% range. Of course, this bounces about significantly with share repurchases. The 20-year shareholder payout has been 49%. Wells Fargo earned a cumulative $237 billion during this time (just think about that for a moment), paid out $80.7 billion in dividends (34%) and used a net of $36.6 billion to repurchase shares (15%). Taking out 2008 through 2010 when the company had a negative total shareholder payout ratio and Wells Fargo's total payout would have been 63%.

The "riskiness" of the business has declined. Granted the Tier 1 Capital Ratio is merely a proxy, but you can nonetheless see the influence of the Great Recession. In the 1999 through 2007 period, this ratio ranged from a peak of 8.95% down to 7.59%. Since the recession, Wells Fargo has managed a number north of 11% every year. Future growth could be weighed down by this trend, but the upside is that general safety increases and shareholder returns continue to be significant.

Applying this to today, we can get a general feeling for how typical a double-digit payout yield has been for Wells Fargo. It's happened before - 2007 and 2018. The interesting part is that as the bank has shored up its balance sheet, the need for a release valve continues to increase. Paradoxically, a payout ratio near 100% or more has arisen due to the bank becoming safer.

Today, the dividend payout ratio sits at ~43% of expected earnings, which has been climbing since 2010, from a low of 9% of earnings. This could very well keep climbing, but if history is any guide, you may not anticipate the ratio increasing much past 50%. That is, in the last decade, dividend growth has easily outpaced earnings growth, as the payout ratio had to "catch up" to get back to a reasonable level. Today, that reasonable level has more or less been met and future increases are more apt to track earnings growth over time.

As a result, share repurchases are likely to work as the larger release valve for the intermediate-term. As it turns out, the finicky nature of buybacks is perfect for this endeavor. Unlike dividends, which investors tend to get accustomed to as a steady force, share repurchases fluctuate wildly without that same constraint.

With adequate capital levels (and indeed with an asset cap stymieing growth), Wells Fargo could be paying out near or over 100% of its earnings in the form of dividends and share repurchases for many years. With the dividend payout ratio more or less constant in the 40% to 50% range currently, that means share repurchases will need to take on the remaining 50% to 60%+ (or around 100% this upcoming year). With shares trading under 10 times earnings, this could be very good news for shareholders.

Over the longer term, you would expect Wells Fargo's total payout ratio to decline to the 40% to 80% range once more, with excess funds going towards growth or other endeavors. For now, it's an interesting and irregular circumstance where at the precise time when shares have languished, share repurchases are ramping up; a stark contrast compared to the last recession.

Is it time to get used to the Wells Fargo buyback story?

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.