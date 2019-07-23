Asian Idea Generator Weekly: 2 Market Leaders In Aseptic Packaging

A century-old Asian conglomerate took a 28% stake in a Hong Kong-listed market leader in aseptic packaging in 2017, and the stock currently trades below the conglomerate's average purchase price.

Introduction

Piggybacking: Century-Old Conglomerate

Two years ago, Hong Kong-listed Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (OTCPK:GRVWF) [468:HK], an aseptic carton packaging supplier, announced on June 2, 2017, that JSH Venture Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCPK:JDSHF) (OTCPK:JSHLY) [88EI:LN] [JS:SP], a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing in Singapore, had acquired a 22.15% stake in Greatview Aseptic at an average price of HK$5.00 per share. In the same month, JSH Venture continued to buy the company's shares and increased its stake in Greatview Aseptic to 28.21% by June 19, 2017. Greatview Aseptic last traded at HK$4.45 on July 22, 2019, below JSH Venture's HK$5.00 average purchase price.

Subsequent to the acquisition of Greatview Aseptic's shares in June 2017, Greatview Aseptic became a listed associate of both Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited and Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCPK:JMHLY) (OTCPK:JARLF) [JAR:LON] [JM:SP]. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited has a 100% stake in JSH Venture; while JMH Investments Limited, which has an 83.63% equity interest in Jardine Strategic Holdings, is wholly owned by Jardine Matheson. In other words, both Jardine Strategic and Jardine Matheson have a 28.21% deemed interest in Greatview Aseptic.

Both Jardine Strategic and Jardine Matheson are part of the Jardine Group, a century-old Asian conglomerate founded by William Jardine and James Matheson (the Jardines family) in China in 1832 and managed by the Keswick family (related to the Jardines family by marriage) since 1874. Jardine Matheson is the Jardine Group's listed holding company which the Keswick family has a direct stake in; while Jardine Strategic is a listed company holding most of the Jardine Group's major listed interests, Singapore-listed Dairy Farm (OTCPK:DFILF) (OTCPK:DFIHY) [DFI:SP], Singapore-listed Hongkong Land (OTCPK:HKHGF) (OTCPK:HNGKY) [HKL:SP] and Indonesia-listed PT Astra International Tbk (OTCPK:PTAIF) (OTCPK:PTAIY) [ASII:IJ]. There are cross-holdings between Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic: Jardine Matheson holds an 85% interest in Jardine Strategic, while Jardine Strategic owns a 58% stake in Jardine Matheson.

Shares of Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic are primarily traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Singapore-listed Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic have delivered decent 10-year annualized total shareholder returns (including dividends) of 11.5% and 10.3%, respectively, based on my estimates. With Greatview Aseptic trading below the Jardine Group's average purchase price for its equity stake in the company, it is worth understanding more about Greatview Aseptic.

The Jardine Group explained its rationale for acquiring Greatview Aseptic at its 1H2017 results briefing, Jardine Pacific mentioned below is an unlisted 100%-owned subsidiary of Jardine Matheson:

During the period, Jardine Pacific's business interests were expanded with a 28% stake in Greatview Aseptic Packaging at a cost of $246 million. Greatview is listed on the Hong Kong Stock exchange. It manufactures aseptic carton packaging primarily in Mainland China and Continental Europe. Globally Greatview is the third largest manufacturer of this packaging and has a market share of around 5%. Within Asia Greatview's market share is higher at some 10%. Going forward Jardine Pacific will be supporting the continued development of Greatview and working with its management team on their expansion initiative.

There are a few possible reasons why the Jardine Group took a stake in Greatview Aseptic.

Firstly, Greatview Aseptic is a market leader in aseptic packaging for both in its home market and globally. It sells paper packaging products and filling machines to dairy and non-carbonated soft drink producers in China and internationally. Greatview Aseptic is the second largest supplier of aseptic packaging in China and the third largest in the world, with global and Asia market shares of 5% and 10%, respectively, as per disclosures at the Jardine Group's 1H2017 results briefing highlighted above. The company has consistently delivered mid-teens ROE in every year for the past decade.

Secondly, Greatview Aseptic generated 84% of its FY2018 revenue from dairy customers, and generated 64% of its sales from China. As the second largest player in aseptic packaging in China, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in per capita consumption of dairy products and consumers upgrading to Ultra-High-Temperature, or UHT treated milk and dairy products in China over time.

Also, Greatview Aseptic should gradually increase its market share in aseptic packaging, as its clients diversify their supplier base away from TetraPak, the global market leader in aseptic packaging. The China Daily reported on September 1, 2017, that TetraPak's market share in aseptic packaging declined from 90% to 60-70% in China with domestic players like Greatview Aseptic gaining market share at the expense of TetraPak. In FY2018, Greatview Aseptic's international revenue grew 24.8% YoY to approximately RMB894.0 million, suggesting that the company is gaining market share outside China as well.

Thirdly, there are synergies between Greatview Aseptic and the Jardine Group. Greatview Aseptic generated 64% of its FY2018 sales from China, with international markets largely Europe and North America contributing the remaining 36%. In comparison, the Jardine Group derived 40% of its FY2018 underlying profit attributable to shareholders from Southeast Asia, which Greatview Aseptic has a limited presence in. The Jardine Group's diverse business interests include food retailing, restaurants and luxury hotel businesses, which could either be potential customers or act as referrals for Greatview Aseptic. Greatview Aseptic could possibly tap on the Jardine Group's network to win new clients over time.

Post-acquisition, the Jardine Group has taken a more active role at Greatview Aseptic. Mr. David Hsu, a director of Jardine Matheson and the chairman of Jardine Matheson China Limited, was appointed as an non-executive director of Greatview Aseptic on August 9, 2017. In October 2018, Mr. Victor Lee, formerly a Regional Finance Director of the IKEA franchise at Dairy Farm, a listed subsidiary of Jardine Strategic, joined Greatview Aseptic as the company's International Business Director and Investor Relations Director.

Greatview Aseptic trades at 13.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and offers a trailing dividend yield of 6.0%, based on its share price of HK$4.45 as of July 22, 2019. Its balance sheet is strong, with net cash accounting for close to 7% of its market capitalization.

In the next section, I elaborate more on the growth prospects of aseptic packaging and highlight another Korean company which is also leveraged to the growth in aseptic packaging similar to Greatview Aseptic.

Thematics: Aseptic Packaging

On May 29, 2019, Hong Kong-listed conglomerate Swire Pacific (OTCPK:SWRAY) (OTCPK:SWRAF) (OTCPK:SWRBY) [19:HK] organized a Capital Markets Day for its beverages business, which is primarily a bottler for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in China. Swire Pacific answered questions on the growth potential of its aseptic packaging business in Mainland China and how it will grow the aseptic packaging business in Hong Kong at the Capital Markets Day:

So the technology before aseptic was hot-fill, which is heavier packaging and not as good quality product. So in China, we transitioned to aseptic a number of years ago. Hong Kong, as Neil talked about, the Sha Tin plant, there's a lot of challenges around how we execute some of that in Hong Kong. But the aseptic line is not only going to enable us to implement better quality products and have more diversity of products, but also a good thing is we are going to light-weight significantly the packaging we use as a result of moving to aseptic. So that is good from a sustainability perspective as well. Our growth plans include a number of new categories, and that's really a great opportunity for that. And actually, we have a very significant aseptic infrastructure in Mainland China, and it can do all of those different future categories. Yes, there will be some investment on the back-end processing depending on the type of product. But to a large degree, we have most of that infrastructure in place in China already.

It is clear from Swire Pacific's answer above that aseptic processing and packaging is gradually replacing hot-fill processing in the beverages market, because aseptic packaging lowers the cost of packaging (due to lower weight), lengthens shelf life, and results in better product taste (flavors of produce are retained during the aseptic process).

Korea-listed Samyang Packaging Corporation [272550:KS], which claims to have a 83% market share of the Korean aseptic beverage market, is another play on the growth in aseptic packaging. Spun off from its parent, Samyang Corporation [145990:KS] in November 2014, Samyang Packaging generates approximately two-third of its revenue from PET bottle manufacturing and the remaining one-third from its aseptic beverage OEM/ODM manufacturing business.

Samyang Packaging quoted industry statistics to show that the Korean aseptic beverage market is growing at 12% per year, more than twice as fast as the domestic PET beverage market, which is also growing at a decent 5% per annum. This suggests that the aseptic beverage business will be Samyang Packaging's key growth driver. The company's fourth PET aseptic line, with incremental annual revenue contribution of KRW40 billion upon full facility ramp-up in an estimated four-year time frame, was completed at the end of 2018 at a cost of KRW55 billion, which should provide Samyang Packaging with sufficient capacity to meet future aseptic beverage demand.

Samyang Packaging is the largest PET bottle manufacturer in Korea since July 2015 following its merger with another Korean PET bottle manufacturer, Asepsys Global Co., Ltd. It boasts a 38% market share of the Korean PET beverage market with three times the capacity of its nearest competitor, giving it significant economies of scale benefits. PET packaging also continues to be the dominant packaging format accounting for about half of beverage sales, versus other packaging formats like glass bottles, packs and cans.

Samyang Packaging currently trades at 9.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E based on its share price of KRW17,800 as of July 22, 2019.

Screens: Stocks Providing Consistent Total Shareholder Returns

In the earlier section of this article, I quoted the 10-year annualized total shareholder returns of 11.5% and 10.3% for Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic respectively as an indicator of how well-managed they are and the shareholder value they have created over time.

There are other Asian companies which have done even better than both of them in the past decade, and I screened for them using the following criteria:

Three-year total shareholder return CAGR above 20% Five-year total shareholder return CAGR above 20% 10-year total shareholder return CAGR above 20% Year-to-date total shareholder return above 20% Market capitalization above $1 billion

I have left out Japan-listed stocks as they deserve an article on its own given the Japan market's large investment universe and the significant number of Japanese companies that pass the screen.

The Asian stocks which have achieved superior total shareholder returns over time passing the screening criteria above are presented below with their total return CAGRs over time:

Stock YTD Total Return (%) 3-Year Annualized Total Return (%) 5-Year Annualized Total Return (%) 10-Year Annualized Total Return (%) Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:SNPTF) (OTCPK:SOTGY) [2382:HK] 28.0 46.7 53.4 59.8 Krungthai Card PCL [KTC:TB] 40.4 56.1 55.4 48.1 San Miguel Food And Beverage Inc [FM:PM] 28.9 72.0 36.3 37.8 Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SZIHF)(OTCPK:SHZHY)[2313:HK] 25.1 39.7 34.5 36.8 Sunevision Holdings Ltd (OTC:SVNHF) [1686:HK] 47.0 33.8 23.5 34.1 Zhongyu Gas Holdings Ltd. [3633:HK] 24.7 70.5 27.9 30.8 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:TTNDY) (OTCPK:TTNDF)[669:HK] 46.6 23.1 20.7 26.8 Filinvest Development Corporation (OTC:FILIY) [FDC:PM] 20.2 27.9 24.6 25.3 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:VTSYF)[345:HK] 28.3 37.4 31.3 24.9 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCPK:PBCRF) (OTCPK:PBCRY)[BBCA:IJ] 20.2 30.5 22.5 24.3 TISCO Financial Group PCL [TISCO:TB] 34.8 29.5 23.6 22.5 Link Real Estate Investment Trust [823:HK] 24.3 23.2 20.4 20.5 Meritz Securities Co. Ltd. [008560:KS] 25.0 20.9 20.5 20.1

Closing Thoughts

Aseptic packaging is gaining favor over hot-fill processing due to its lower cost of packaging, longer shelf life and superior product taste. Beneficiaries of this growth in aseptic packaging include Hong Kong-listed Greatview Aseptic and Korea-listed Samyang Packaging, which are profiled above.

Total shareholder returns, including both share price appreciation and dividends, are the best measure of whether a company has created value for its shareholders over time. I screen for a list of stocks which have delivered superior total shareholder returns over time.

