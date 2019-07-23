Apple: Missing Out On Home IoT Market

Apple should have been a dominant player in Smart Home market given their existing loyal customer base and popularity of iOS devices.

Apple trailing big on every measure - entered in the game 3 years late with a price tag of $349.

Apple has only 6% of US smart speaker market share while Amazon's Echo products and Google's home devices hold 94% of the market.

The overall smart home market was valued at $76B in 2018 and is expected to reach $151B by 2024.

Smart Home is a growing market considering the interest of current generation; what should have been a blessing for Apple (AAPL) turned out to be a mess. Overall Smart Home market is expected to grow from $76B in 2018 to $151B by 2024 by a CAGR of 12%.

As per International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, the global market for Smart Home devices is expected to reach ~823M shipments in 2019. Smart Home devices shipment is projected to grow with a CAGR of ~17% from 2019 to 2023, with approximately 1.6B devices expected to ship by 2023, as customers continue to adopt multiple devices within their homes.

Current Key Players:

Although Smart Home market appears to be dominated by Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple should have been a dominant player given their existing loyal customer base and popularly of iOS devices. Apart from Amazon and Google, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is worth watching as its products spread into all categories and the company continues to invest in Bixby and Tizen.

Key trend to watch here is how smart assistants get assimilated throughout the home. Smart assistants have the potential to become the cornerstone of the Smart Home experience with multiple Smart Home devices. Apple has a lot to catch up here.

Recent acquisitions in Smart Home market:

Amazon acquired Ring, maker of internet-connected doorbells and cameras, for ~ $1B in 2018

Google acquired Nest, maker of smart thermostats and smoke detectors, for ~3.2B

Samsung acquired SmartThings, maker of Smart Home platform

Apple declared financial commitment to Echelon another Smart Home platform maker

Understanding the Smart Home Ecosystem:

Virtual Assistant with AI companion is a family member in most of the modern households in the form of a smart speaker. It is still in an early stage of adoption which will continue to increase over the next few years as AI capabilities evolve.

So far, Amazon (with Alexa) and Google (with Google Home) are very successful in entering the homes with their smart speakers and digital assistants, these devices will produce an enormous amount of data on human behavior, which will eventually become vital to many companies.

The rising popularity of AI in smart assistants embarked a rise in investment in AI and Natural language processing category. Many companies started pushing for virtual assistant's technology in the thrust of capturing a piece of this lucrative market.

Numbers of investment in Smart Home Technologies:

Since consumers have started to recognize devices ranging from voice assistants to smart security systems as regular household items, investments in smart-home technologies are rising, and so are the adoption rates.

Investment in Smart Home enabling technologies:

Many corporations and institutional investors are investing heavily in the Smart Home market. Amazon started investing in companies developing Alexa-compatible technologies across a variety of categories ranging from private robots to baby socks that monitor an infant's breathing and heart rate.

Amazon, Google, and Samsung appear to be the most aggressive investor in Smart Home technologies.

Amazon paid a huge premium to Ring for acquiring ~1.6B Ring customers who can be easily integrated with Amazon Echo virtual assistant

Samsung acquired Perch, a company that converts old smartphones into security cameras

Samsung also co-invested with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in MindMeld, a voice interface company that utilizes natural language processing to create conversational AI

Google purchased several remote monitoring companies including Revolv and Dropcam

Adoption of Smart Speakers:

As per Voicebot Smart Speaker Consumer Adoption Report, U.S. smart speaker owners rose by ~40% from 66.4M in 2018 to 133M in 2019.

Amazon Echo retains its dominance with a 61% share in smart speaker market while Google Home saw an increase of 5.5% in 2019.

In 2019, the number of households owning multiple Smart Speaker devices increased from ~34% to ~40%. This change suggests that many households are finding more than one Smart Speaker utility a luxury.

Adoption of Smart Speakers started to gain traction with consumers in 2018 when the percentage of American adults with smart devices passed the 20% mark. Today, the U.S. adoption rate is about 25% and expected to reach 55% by 2022.

Apple trailing big on every measure:

Apple released the HomePod in January 2018 by entering into a market already dominated by Amazon's Echo lineup of Alexa-powered devices. Apple was late in the game by 2-3 years.

Apple pitched HomePod similar to their other flagship product that could deliver high-quality audio with a price tag of $349 compared to smart speaker's average selling price of $43

At launch, Apple's Siri focused only on some small home integration and user queries while Alexa and Google assistants already have more powerful features like lightbulbs and thermosets control

Even though the HomePod provides market-leading audio quality, consumers have learned it's heavily reliant on iPhone and is limited as a digital assistant

In my view, Apple lost a huge opportunity to make HomePod as a cornerstone of the Smart Home ecosystem. As per Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) market research in Feb. 2019, Apple has only 6% of US smart speaker market share while Amazon's Echo products and Google's home devices hold 94% of the market.

Smart speaker installed base (millions of units)

What should Apple do?

Apple already has a loyal customer base with iOS console in most of the houses; all it needs is to create a home IoT ecosystem and allow approved third-party apps/hardware providers sell stuff to consumers. Apple only has to act as a matchmaker between providers and consumers (marketplace) and they can control the whole ecosystem by providing a single interface iHome.

Image Source: Apple HomeKit

In terms of pricing, Apple commands a premium market and has never strived to sell more units in any product category rather than focusing on user experience. Not every Apple product was a smash out of the door, Apple Watch encountered many challenges when launched but is now acknowledged as the top-performing smartwatch in the market.

Financials:

Apple has not announced the specific number of HomePods units they have sold so far. Data from Asymco shows revenue from "Other excluding watch" category grew significantly in Q1 of 2018 just after the launch of HomePod.

Even if we apply a 50% correlation of Apple Watch performance to HomePod segment, Apple HomePod sales will continue to grow ~20% year on year over next 3 years.

Net sales by product for 2018, 2017 and 2016 were as follows (in Billions) Product 2018 2017 2016 iPhone 166.70 141.32 136.70 iPad 18.81 19.22 20.63 Mac 25.48 25.85 22.83 Services 37.19 29.98 24.35 Other Products 17.42 12.86 11.13 Total Net Sales 265.60 229.23 215.64

Data Source: Apple 2018 Financial Report. "Other product" sales in the table above include sales from AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Since most of the "Other Product" revenue comes from Apple watch segment, for forecasting purpose, I assumed that only 8% (~1.39B) of the 2018 revenue comes from HomePod segment. If Apple HomePod sales continue to grow by ~20% year on year, this segment will generate a standalone sale of ~2.88B by 2022.

Conclusion:

Apple already has a healthy lineup of products developed internally through its HomeKit brand, an offering the company extends through partnerships with other manufacturers, including Logitech, D-Link, Nanoleaf, Honeywell, and Kwikset. A smart ecosystem should offer a fluid customer experience across vendors and devices in providing customer experience.

If Apple succeeds in making technological innovations by providing new AI capabilities in its Smart Home devices, it could lead the IoT market despite their higher price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.