Nucor Upgrading Its Mix, But Plenty Of Challenges Remain

It’s a good thing to be a darling; Nucor (NUE) continues to miss expectations and analysts continue to lower expectations, but the sell-side more or less has kept up a drumbeat of “surely it will get better from here”. Although 2019 EBITDA expectations are about 9% lower now for 2019 (and 7% lower for 2020) relative to the time of my last update, Nucor remains a consensus “Buy” call from the sell-side and the shares are up slightly from where they were at the time of that last article (albeit with a dip below $50 along the way).

With evidence accumulating to support the short-cycle slowdown thesis, I’m incrementally less positive on Nucor, and I think steel companies are going to have a harder time making these recent price hikes stick with sluggish auto demand, weakening non-residential activity, and growing weakness in a range of manufacturing and machinery markets. I do believe that Nucor is a best-in-class operator but I’m not sold on the risk-reward tradeoff at these prices; yes, the P/E ratio is in the single-digits, but that’s for a company that’s like to post negative EPS growth of around 6% over the next five years and negative 15% over the next three years.

Missing A Lowered Bar

Nucor not only reported results that were below expectations for the second quarter, those expectations had been lowered fairly meaningfully when the company gave its late June quarterly update. Although Nucor continues to operate well, it’s difficult to make headway when underlying prices and demand remain soft.

Revenue declined 9% yoy and 3% qoq, with external shipments down 7% yoy and realized prices down about 2%. Shipments were down less than 1% sequentially, while pricing was down about 3%. Pricing remains difficult, but Nucor’s strategy of upgrading its mix (a strategy that Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Ternium (TX) are following to some extent, but that Arcelor Mittal (MT) isn’t) is paying dividends, as Nucor’s realized pricing was far better than the underlying declines in commodity hot-rolled coil (down 31% yoy) in the quarter. As mentioned before, Nucor’s leverage to products like plate and bar is also helping, as plate and rebar prices have been relatively stronger (well, less weak at any rate). I’d also note that while Mill revenue was down double-digits in the second quarter, the downstream Products business posted 4% growth.

Between higher input costs, weaker utilization, and lower prices, margins are suffering. Gross margin declined 450bp yoy and 130bp qoq, leading to a 33% yoy and 16% qoq decline in EBITDA. In the Mills business, per-ton steel EBITDA declined 28% yoy and 10% to $124.

Will Price Hikes Stick?

Nucor has raised prices twice recently (late June and early July), and Arcelor Mittal announced another price hike as this piece was being written. All of these price hikes have been in the neighborhood of $40/ton and while it does look like hot-rolled prices bottomed below $550/ton, it doesn’t look like these price hikes are sticking 100%. That’s not unusual, but it’s worth remembering if your bullish thesis is predicated on “but they’re rising prices!”

As has been the case for most of this year, Nucor’s management sounds more bullish than I am about the market. Nucor management believes U.S. steel prices have bottomed and that core underlying demand is strong. I agree with half of that – I think U.S. steel prices have bottomed, but I don’t think demand is as robust as the steel companies want to think it is. Virtually every metalworking or tooling company that has reported so far has reported weakening demand, and I believe non-residential construction activity is actually slowing and not just impacted by weather as Nucor management believes. Auto production is a big variable, particularly for Nucor, but I’m not so bullish here either.

Nucor Doing The Right Things For The Long Term

While I’m fairly bearish on the near-term outlook for steel due to weakening end-market demand, Nucor continues to make sound long-term decisions. Nucor is investing in capacity through the lows of the cycle, but not just any capacity – Nucor continues to invest in higher-value production capacity that will take the company further and further away from commodity hot-rolled products (which is already less than a third of the company’s output).

High-value end-markets like autos, construction, and white goods (appliances, mainly) remain management’s focus, with a target of over 60% of end-market exposure to these higher-value markets in the coming years. I think this is absolutely the right move, though there are a lot of companies looking to compete at various places in the auto foodchain, including upgraded steel products (like POSCO (PKX), aluminum, and specialty alloys (including Voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY) ). While I am concerned that the U.S. steel market will face a glut of incoming supply in a few years, Nucor’s leverage to higher-value products (where there is less competitive capacity coming online) should serve it well.

The Outlook

I was less bullish than the sell-side or Nucor management all along, so the revisions to my numbers aren’t as dramatic. I still don’t expect a significant second half recovery, and I think we’ll be waiting until 2021 for any year-on-year improvements in EBITDA.

I’m modeling similar peak-to-peak revenue growth as in prior peaks (very low single-digit annualized growth), but further improvement in FCF margin as the company moves past this investment cycle and reaps the benefit of a higher-margin product mix. I think 2021 will be the bottom of the cycle from an EBITDA perspective; I expect quarterly year-over-year improvement to show up in 2021, but for the full year number to be the bottom.

The Bottom Line

I don’t think Nucor is all that expensive on an EV/EBITDA basis, but I also don’t think it’s undervalued. Given the risk of further misses relative to management expectations and my outlook for a slowing U.S. economy in the second half, I want to discount to take on the risk. Nucor has outperformed peers like Steel Dynamics and Ternium so far this year (higher-quality companies do better when the market turns down), but I think the relative valuation arguments are stronger for those two today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.