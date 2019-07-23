Faurecia's (FURCF) CEO Patrick Koller on 2019 Half Year Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Faurecia S.A. (OTCPK:FURCF) 2019 Half Year Results Conference Call July 23, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Patrick Koller – Chief Executive Officer

Michel Favre – Chief Financial Officer

Henning Cosman – HSBC

Gaetan Toulemonde – Deutsche Bank

Jose Asumendi – JPMorgan

Tom Narayan – RBC Capital Markets

Kai Mueller – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Stephen Reitman – Societe Generale

Sascha Gommel – Jefferies

Thomas Besson – Kepler

Patrick Koller

Good morning and warm welcome to this presentation of our H1 Results. My intention today is to start with some highlights of the first half, followed by a detailed review by Michel, made by Michel, for our H1 results. And I will close this presentation with our full year 2019 guidance. In a few words, I think that I can summarize our H1 results saying that we had resilient sales, resilient profitability and cash generation. Our sales outperformance of 420 basis points was achieved in a very challenging environment.

We had a growth ex-currencies and ex-Clarion of minus 2.8%, this in a global automotive production environment at minus 7%. Our resilient profitability was demonstrated at – in the last half of 2018 and again here in 2019. Our operating margin is at 7.2%, this including Clarion, and excluding Clarion we achieved an operating margin at 7.3%. Our net cash flow is at EUR257 million, up 3.9% year-on-year.

And few seconds about – speaking about resilience, focusing about resilience. You see here that we were able to compensate most of our volume mix drop related to the market conditions, which was at minus EUR99 million, and I will be back on how we did that. It allowed us to achieve the performance in terms of profitability. We showed again and demonstrated flexibility and agility through direct and indirect head count management: first, an reduction of about 6% of our head count year-on-year, 17% in China; and reduction of temporary head count, subcontractors and consultancies, which we started early July 2018.

We kept flexibility with an amount of temps representing about 80% of our total head count. So you see that we achieved our flex in terms of head counts and costs through productivity and restructuring. Rationalization of our footprint, in the first half in 2019, we closed 11 plants. We closed also two administrative centers, of which 7 in China. We accelerated clearly our restructuring with short payback. You see it here, EUR71 million of restructuring in the first half of 2019 versus EUR28 million in the first half of 2018.

Strong momentum in order intake and transformation strategy, we are focused very much on what we call the Faurecia signature, which is related to total customer satisfaction. We believe that total customer satisfaction in this context is creating value, and we have added to the performances we are measuring traditionally and perception assessment of how our customers are assessing our relationship. It allowed us and contributed at least to again made an order intake performance in the first half which should allow us to again deliver an record year in 2019.

We did it, of course, within the frame of our traditional businesses but not only. We also achieved an very good performance with our New Value Spaces. You’ll remember I told you that we want to achieve 15% of our order intake with New Value Spaces. We are perfectly on track from this point of view. We also enjoyed an first very significant business in high horsepower in marine. And we have, as I said, more than 20 new business awards in the New Value Space area.

We also transformed and we continued and even accelerated the transformation of the group during the period: first, with a joint venture with Michelin, Symbio, which we announced earlier in the first half and which we intend to close early Q3. We created an hydrogen tank expertise center in Bavans in France, and this was announced very recently. And we announced yesterday our partnership with Microsoft for digital services and for cockpit of the future. And I’m very pleased to tell you that, during the CES 2020, you will have the possibility to see our common demonstrators in this new area.

We acquired Creo Dynamics for active noise cancellation; CovaTech for optical bonding technologies; and GuardKnox, it’s an investment, it’s not an acquisition, for cybersecurity. And GuardKnox is an Israeli company.

Clarion, one very important item in the first half. We closed the deal. We delisted Clarion, and we consolidated Clarion April, 01 of this year. We also created a new business group and Faurecia Clarion Electronics, FCE, which is integrating Clarion but also Coagent, Parrot Automotive, CovaTech and Creo.

We worked during these first months on two main priorities. The first one is improve competitiveness, and the second one is grow profitable. In order to do so, we have worked on the organization. And we have defined the first line, and I will show it to you very soon. We also worked on defining our product lines, and again here I will tell you a little bit more about that.

These organizations are staffed. They will be fully staffed in the layers below the first line September 01, but first, let us have a look on the product lines: cockpit domain controller, immersive sound systems, interior monitoring systems, display technologies and ADAS. And you see for each of these product lines we have defined the segments on which we want to work.

Cockpit domain controller, clearly rear seat and IVI, remote tuner and the apps market. And we will here soon be able to announce an new, interesting move. Immersive sound, the exciters for the surfaces, smart headrest, active noise control, sound domain controller, sound tuning and seat-based bass. This is what we already showed during the CES earlier this year. Interior monitoring system, very important because this is really corresponding to our know-how and our expertise fields in the interior.

It’s near-infrared/thermal cameras, radars and other sensors, sensor data processing, data fusion, ECUs, situation analysis and e-mirrors. E-mirrors, which will contribute to reduce the CO2 of the cars and especially the bigger ones like the SUVs.

Display technologies with very large displays, s-shaped displays, rear screen displays, pillar-to-pillar displays. And if we speak about pillar to pillar, you understand that this is not so easy to integrate in an IP. You have a very severe mechanical constraints. You have also thermal constraints. And the collaboration with our interior business group, is absolutely key.

Optical bonding and backlighting in order to improve the quality of images. ADAS with rear view, surround view, auto parking, summon and valet parking. And here we are doing hardware and softwares and also in the case of libraries. Our organization, this is simply to show you that we combined Faurecia and Clarion competencies, to by September 1.

You see we have Atsushi Kawabata, who is the EVP of our new business group; with an deputy, Jean-Paul Michel. And you see here the different divisions, the five divisions; and the key support functions. I would like to tell you some words about the Clarion integration, where we stand today in terms of profitability, which we confirm will gradually reach the group level.

So we achieved and we prepared some already cost reductions, but we can today confirm our cost-reduction plan which should allow us to achieve end of 2019 an P&L impact of EUR15 million and in 2020 cost reductions of EUR20 million per quarter. The estimated restructuring expenses related to that, including footprint optimizations, are about EUR17 million, to be mainly booked in the second half of this year.

And I’m absolutely confident that Clarion will achieve positive operating income in 2019. We will be very pleased to demonstrate and to present to you our strategic plan and our profitable growth road map during the Capital Markets Day we – which will be held in Paris on November 26. So Michel?

Michel Favre

Thank you, Patrick. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Let’s start this review of financial results on Slide 10 with some key facts. Firstly, as a reminder, we have now four business group. The first one, as Patrick was describing, is Faurecia Clarion Electronics. At June 31, it included Coagent, Parrot Automotive for the full six months and Clarion for only two months, April and May; and the lag will be fully caught up at the financial closing of end of September.

Secondly, the table in the middle shows a detailed contribution from bolt-ons. Total contribution amounted to EUR164 million or 1.8% of sales. This contribution, assuming no new bolt-on in 2019, should reduce and be nonmaterial in Q3 and Q4. Last item to be mentioned is the first application of IFRS 16 from January 1. As already we mentioned, we are using the simplified retrospective method with no pro forma for 2018. Impacts of this method, IFRS 16, are detailed in an inclusion of this presentation or, if you prefer, on the note 1b in the financial statement.

After this happy introduction, I can now detail our first half performance. Slide 11 shows our group figures for the first semester. As already mentioned by Patrick, our sales stood at EUR8.972 billion, broadly stable on a reported basis. Currencies had a positive effect of 0.9% mainly due to the U.S. dollar. Sales included a positive scope effect of Clarion, EUR150 million, two months of sales. As a consequence, our sales at constant currencies dropped by 2.8% compared to a drop of the worldwide automotive production of 7%. This means an actual outperformance of 420 basis points.

It is worth mentioning that this outperformance was supported the positive contribution from bolt-ons, EUR104 million, but this was offset by the negative impact of the end of production of two Seating programs, one in North America and the other one in Europe, for a total of EUR218 million in this first half. The three BGs outperformed worldwide automotive production, and we will detail that afterwards. As regards operating income, it was broadly stable in value at EUR645 million. Profitability proved very resilient at 7.2% of sales, thanks to structural cost-reduction initiative and accelerated restructuring. Patrick has highlighted the EUR85 million action plan in H1. All three historical business group improved or maintained profitability year-on-year despite the tough environment.

I will now review sales and profitability by region, starting with Europe on Slide 12. Europe is 50% of our sales. Sales in the region stood at EUR4.531 billion down 4.2% on a reported basis. Limited impact of the currency, 0.7%; slight positive scope effect from Clarion, EUR30 million.

As a consequence, sales in Europe at constant currencies dropped by 3.8% compared to the regional drop of the production of 5.6%. That means an outperformance of 103 basis points. Europe benefited from the small consolidation of Hug Engineering in Q2 2018 and Parrot Automotive. Conversely, as you know, Seating activity in Europe was impacted by the end of the production of the Berlingo. It amounted to EUR83 million. As regard operating income, it was highly resilient in this drop of sales. We maintained a 6.5% profitability.

Moving to North America, Slide 13, 26% of group sales. In this first half, sales in the region amounted to EUR2.289 billion, up 2.5% on a reported basis. Strong currency effect with the dollar, EUR150 million; positive scope, slight positive scope, of EUR47 million with Clarion. As a consequence, sales at constant currencies in North America dropped by 6.3% compared to the drop of the automotive production of 2.5%, or an underperformance of 380 basis points. As expected, this underperformance is attributable to the significant impact from the end of production of the Seating program GLE/GLS for Daimler. Please note that Clean Mobility posted a strong outperformance with 4.5% growth in this first half.

As regard operating incomes, it grew in euros by 12.9% to EUR153 million despite the sales drop. It was by 60 basis point from 6.1% of sales to 6.7% of sales. It is the first time that the North American profitability was above European one. This result is due to the resilience action and an improved performance from the Seating operations in North America.

Asia now, Slide 14. In H1, sales in the region amounted to EUR1.760 billion, up 11.2% in the reported basis. Currencies amount to 1%. Positive scope from Clarion amounted to EUR90 million. At constant currencies, sales in Asia were up 4.4%, strongly above automotive production that dropped by 8.2%. This 4.4% growth included the contribution of the bolt-on, EUR132 million. Even restated from this contribution, sales in Asia proven resilient with an outperformance of 400 basis points versus regional automotive production.

Within Asia, sales in China amounted to EUR1.208 billion, up 3.3% on the reported basis, 1.4% at constant currencies. It represented an outperformance of 1,700 basis point versus the Chinese automotive production which was down by 15.7%. It include, of course, the bolt-ons. And even if you restate for this contribution, sales in China outperformed the Chinese automotive production by 580 basis points.

Sales to Chinese OEMs amounted to EUR409 million and represented 34% of sales in the country. Operating income amounted to EUR172 million and proved very resilient with a double-digit operating margin at 10% of sales despite the dilutive impact of Clarion. This is clearly due to the big restructuring we have implemented in China. Seven plants were closed in the period.

On Slide 15 now, South America, 4% of the group sales. In H1, sales in the region amounted to EUR345 million, down 5.2% on a reported basis. Strong impact of the currency at EUR46 million or 12.6% of the sales. At constant currencies, sales in South America were up 7.2%, 1,030 basis points above automotive production that dropped by 3.1% in the semester.

Growth at constant currency in Brazil was mainly driven by Clean Mobility, while exposure to Argentina was reduced through the sale of our Interiors activities. That means the sale of our plant in Malvinas. As regards operating income, it significantly improved at EUR19 million versus EUR12 million in H1 2018. Operating margin rose by 210 basis points from 3.3% of sales to 5.4% of sales. This was largely driven by significant reduction of losses in Argentina; and by a one-off impact from tax recovery, the famous ICMS in Brazil.

Let’s now review our performance by business group, starting with Seating on Slide 16, 41% of our sales. In H1, sales in Seating amounted to EUR3.640 billion, down 3.7% on a reported basis. Limited currency impact with EUR26 million or 0.8% of sales. At constant currencies, sales from Seating were down 4.5%, 250 basis points above worldwide automotive production. It included a contribution of EUR106 million from the consolidated JV, Wuling, in China. Conversely, it was penalized, as previously commented, by the end of the two Seating programs, which amounted as a negative impact, EUR218 million, in the first half.

Sales in Asia, Seating sales in Asia, grew by double-digit, mainly supported by Chinese OEMs. As regards profitability, Seating improved its margin by 10 basis point to 6% of sales, with an operating margin at EUR219 million. This mostly reflected improved performance both in North and South America.

Let’s move with Slide 17 to our interior business, 30% of our sales. In H1, sales stood EUR2.746 billion, down 1.8% on a reported basis. Very limited positive currency impact of EUR50 million, 4.5% of sales. At constant currencies, sales from Interiors were down 2.3% but 470 basis points above worldwide automotive production. It included a contribution of EUR20 million from the JV Wuling in China.

Growth in sales with VW and Renault-Nissan in Europe, FCA and Tesla in North America and Chinese OEM did not offset the challenging market conditions faced by other OEMs. As regard profitability, Interiors improved its margin by 20 basis point to 6.2% of sales, with an operating income up 1.8% at EUR171 million. This was mainly driven by increased operating efficiency in North America and in Europe. What I would like to underline is that both Seating and Interiors are consolidating a performance over 6% this year.

Now on Slide 18, Clean Mobility, 26% of our sales. In H1, sales totaled EUR2.351 billion, slightly down on a reported basis, minus 1 – minus 0.4%. It included a positive currency effect of EUR39 million, 1.6%. At constant currencies, sales from Clean Mobility were down 2% but posted a strong outperformance of 500 basis points above worldwide automotive production, it including a small contribution bolt-on of EUR40 million for – from Hug Engineering.

Lower tooling sales due to fewer launches had a negative impact on sales in Europe and in North America, while Asia was mostly impacted by lower sales to industrial OEMs and Geely. As regards profitability, operating income proved very resilient at EUR255 million, and operating margin was stable year-on-year at 10.8% of sales. This was mainly driven by improved performance in North and South America offsetting reduced contribution from China.

On Slide 19, our new business Faurecia Clarion Electronics. In H1, sales totaled EUR235 million. It included EUR61 million from Coagent, EUR23 million from Parrot Automotive, EUR150 million from Clarion. Operating income for the period stood at EUR4.2 million. It included a negative contribution of EUR1.2 million from Clarion. As Patrick was highlighting, Clarion will be positive in the second half.

Now we can move on Slide 20, yes, to the transition from group sales to the operating income. Our gross margin improved by 3 – 5.3% to EUR1.225 billion, representing 13.7% of sales, an improvement and significant improvement of 80 basis points compared to last year. This favorable evolution is reflecting the improvement of operations; as well as the results of our resilience actions, EUR85 million, as Patrick has highlighted before.

As regards R&D, the amount of our net R&D increased from EUR153 million to EUR198 million, representing 2.2% of our sales, this increase reflecting mainly our innovation efforts in our three historical BGs but also the cost reduction of Clarion and Parrot during the semester which represented a combined amount of EUR16 million.

We strictly controlled our selling and administrative expenses, thanks to the continuation of our cost-control measures taken as early as July last year. The increase of EUR20 million over the period is attributable to the cost reduction of Clarion, and this was the EUR20 million which show you the space we have to reduce this cost.

On top of that, we have some additional and strategic expenses coming from the JVs. As a result, operating income amounted to EUR645 million, broadly stable in value and with a stable margin at 7.2% of sales despite a dilutive impact from Clarion consolidation of 10 basis point in this tough environment. This good resilience demonstrated over the first semester allowed us to confirm our target of operating margin of at least 7% for the full year.

On Slide 21, let’s continue the P&L review and below the operating income line. Amortization of intangible asset increased to EUR11 million and included Parrot Automotive for EUR5 million, Coagent for EUR3 million and Hug Engineering for EUR2 million. As regards Clarion, the purchase price allocation process is ongoing. As a consequence, there was no amortization accounted for Clarion at June 31. Amortization for the nine months will be booked in H2.

Restructurings increased from EUR28 million in H1 2018 to EUR71 million, reflecting all our additional measures taken to adapt to this challenging environment. For the full year, restructuring expenses will amount to EUR110 million for the three historical BGs. And as Patrick was mentioning, we forecast to have a figure of something like EUR70 million additional for Clarion.

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses amounted to EUR22 million for the period. It included a charge of EUR16 million related to Clarion acquisition and integration costs. Net financial expenses increased from EUR68 million to EUR95 million. In H1, it included EUR20 million related to the financing of Clarion and run rate of EUR32 million; and EUR25 million from the implementation of IFRS 16, EUR25 million negative, of course.

Income taxes amounted to EUR93 million, representing a tax rate of 21%. The expected tax rate for the year should be circa 25%. Our net income after tax of fully consolidated companies stood at EUR353 million, down 5.4% year-on-year. After share of net income from associates, a profit of EUR25 million; and minority interest of EUR33 million, our consolidated net income group share stood at EUR346 million, up 1% in respect to last year.

Slide 22 details our cash flow statement. As you know, it is a big focus of our group. EBITDA stood at EUR1.171 billion, up 10.4% versus last year. Most of the increase in the EBITDA was related to IFRS 16 implementation, which represented a positive impact of EUR80 million. CapEx was broadly in-line year-on-year with an outflow of EUR286 million. As already indicated, we increased our capitalization of R&D, which was an outflow of EUR322 million linked, fully linked, to the consolidation of Clarion and Parrot Automotive. Without Clarion, we are broadly stable at the group level.

Working capital requirement was broadly stable over the period, and the cash out from restructuring expenses increased to EUR61 million. Cash out from financial expense is EUR85 million, reflecting the IFRS 16 EUR25 million negative and the costs relative to the acquisition of Clarion. Income tax outflow of EUR152 million over last year. The increase of the tax cash out is mainly linked to the acceleration of the sale of Faurecia 2018, which was made last year, in June. We will sell the Faurecia 2019 in December, so it will be, I will say, a positive impact in the second half. As a result, we generated strong cash flow of EUR257 million in H1, up nearly 4% year-on-year. We fully confirm our target for the full year to generate a net cash flow of at least EUR500 million.

Last slide on the financial part, the financial structure. The bridge on the left of the slide presents the evolution of our net debt. As you can see, two main elements explains this evolution: the application of IFRS 16, yes, a total of EUR748 million at end of June; and the acquisition of Clarion, EUR1.152 billion. There will be a complementary amount for the squeezeout of EUR54 million already paid in July.

As anticipated, at June 30, our net debt amounted to EUR2.565 billion. Post Clarion acquisition and IFRS 16 impact, our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio should stay between 1 time and 1.1 time at year-end. For recent refinancing operations, Faurecia secured an average long-term cost of financing below 3% with no significant long-term debt repayment before June 2025 and have average long-term debt maturity above 5.5 years. So we clearly boosted a – we boost a sound financial structure supported by a strong discipline and secured financial flexibility. The financing of Clarion was achieved at an average cost of 2.6% with an issue of a Schuldschein and a bond, yes. And we have our flexibility of an undrawn EUR1.2 billion syndicated credit facility. The three ratings of Faurecia were fully confirmed with a stable outlook early this year.

It is now the end of this financial part. I hand over to Patrick for the conclusion.

Patrick Koller

Thank you, Michel. Let us have now a look on our market assumption for the second half and for the full year 2019. We assume worldwide automotive production to be down by about 4% in 2019 versus 2018. In May, I announced an forecast at minus 3%. The difference is coming mainly from China and more specifically related to the China VI – China V to China VI transfer, which in the third quarter will mean an destocking of cars. And this means, of course, an reduction of production during this period; and this is something we see already in our production forecasts.

This said, we believe that Europe will be at around minus 2.5%, North America probably around 2 – minus 2% and China at minus 10% on the full year basis; in other words, minus 5% in China for the second half. This – these figures and despite the degradation of the international context is allowing us to fully confirm our guidance, our 2019 guidance, for sales, profitability and net cash flow.

I would like to close this short presentation with some takeaways of the first half and what it means for the full year. Point one, we have anticipated need for resilience. We have increased agility and flexibility, and we are on an ongoing process reducing our breakeven point. We have accelerated our transformation in our two priorities: cockpit of the future with FCE, with Faurecia Clarion Electronics. We are on track with FCE, no bad news. And we will be able to demonstrate that during our market capital – our Capital Market Day, sorry.

Sustainable mobility, we very much believe in hydrogen, in fuel cells. We have made an strategic move which we will conclude in Q3. Since last year, we see that the market is moving in the right direction, as far as hydrogen is concerned. And we will be able to tell you how we will increase our forecasts in these domains. Order intake. We are on track to deliver in 2019 again an record year with an right and expected growth within our New Value Spaces.

So this is concluding our presentation, and we are now open to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will take our first question today from Henning Cosman of HSBC. Please go ahead.

Henning Cosman

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I have three in total, please. The first is on the Seating outperformance in 2020, 2021. I noticed that you’re not explicitly mentioning the 600 to 800 basis points outperformance anymore. If you could please talk about that. The second question is on your market guidance. I’m a little bit surprised that you’re still arriving at a very similar number to IHS despite the – your double-digit forecast for the Chinese market. I think a lot of your competitors are now also going for minus 5% market development in 2019. Maybe if you could spend a few words on that as well.

And then finally, on the Clarion savings: Thank you for sharing that. I think it’s very helpful with the breakeven in the second half as well. Could you explore a little bit further the continued profitability improvement beyond the second half of 2019? Like, when are you expecting to approach group profitability? Or yes, just share a bit more light on that. Thank you.

Patrick Koller

So the Seating performance is reduced in terms of growth mainly related to end of productions and the main one being Cottondale, so it’s the Daimler business in North America; and also an European business for PSA in Vigo, the Berlingo. Both of them will have an impact – or had an impact, sorry, of EUR 200 million in this period. And this is explaining most of this sales performance of Seating. We are not concerned. We said it from the beginning. We are impacted because of timing and delays and especially related to the end of production of the Daimler business in the U.S. Seating will recover its growth in the years to come.

The second question, about the 4%. I clearly said, about 4%, which means that it might be above 4%. What we – I gave you even the details of the three main regions which are corresponding to about 85% of the global volume reductions while representing 68% of the manufactured volumes. We believe that we will be at minus 5% in China. So we will have a drop in the third quarter. And our assumption is to be, in the fourth quarter, at the level of 2018.

Europe is still an uncertainty and especially related to the 2020 CO2 convergence plan the OEMs will have to put in place. So this is also why we are prudent. As far as I’m aware, only one of the suppliers has announced minus 5%. I think that this is most probably the limit, the upper limit, of what we can think about the markets today. The last one, Clarion. We were very clear.

We said that we will be positive. We will not be at breakeven in the second half. We will be positive in operating margin in the second half. And I invite you to participate to our markets day in November. We will be ready then to show you what is the convergence curve to achieve the group profitability. What I can tell you is that we have rather increased the synergies we have anticipated at closure date. We are – we have more good news than bad news, if any.

Operator

We will take our next question from Gaetan Toulemonde of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Good morning. It’s Gaetan speaking. Just a few question. The first one is that I want to understand on the Page 4 when you have the workdown of the operating profit. You used a name, resilience, EUR85 million positive. Can you break it down a little bit? I suspect this is mostly cost savings from restructuring, payback, things like that. Can you explain a little bit that number? Thank you.

Michel Favre

So clearly when we speak about resilience, that means that these measures are structural and will continue in the second half. So when we are posting EUR85 million of cost optimization, cost saving in H1, it is clear that we are targeting more in H2. And on top of that, we have the first Clarion impact of, I will say, the cost-cutting synergy plan. Saying that, main part is restructuring. Second part is reduction of the structure we started last year in July, yes. Last but not least, we have, of course, some, I will say, volume composition in respect to customers. So the three main parts.

Patrick Koller

Yes. And sorry to insist on this point, but I think it’s important. And we have not given up during this first half our flexibility. We still have 18% of temps in our plants. And as Michel just said, we have accelerated the restructuring. We have closed plants. We will continue to work on our footprint optimization. And especially when you look at China, we are doing now the cleaning which is needed and which will allow, after this crisis, to rebound in an completely different environment.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay. If I can stay on that number, when you mention EUR85 million. So you publish EUR85 million first half. You say second half will be a little bit bigger. What is the order of magnitude could be in the second half?

Michel Favre

You want me to give you the profitability of the second half. I am sorry, but we are very precise but not at this level. You can at least take EUR85 million. It will be more. It is what I can say today.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay. Thank you, Michel. I’ll still stay around this restructuring payback. The – when we talk about China, when you announce plant closure, a reduction of 20% of the workforce, order of magnitude, what magnitude of savings do you achieve, thanks to those measures in the first half, on the full year basis, order of magnitude?

Michel Favre

We give this figure, or – in China I think you can make the same calculation. It is over EUR20 million for China. It is a significant part inside our resilience plan.

Patrick Koller

What I would like again here to underline in China. And we have grown also during this last period through joint ventures, through partnerships, so it was time to optimize our footprint. We are doing closures also in this respect and not only to adapt to our costs and because on the top of this, on the top of these closures and we have done significant downsizings in many other plants, we have done much more than what we just spoke and which is explaining the 17% related to the head counts. So what we have – what we are in the process to achieve is a really optimization of our footprint for what’s next. And we have cleaned the global footprint we have in China in order to get prepared for the next page, which we hope will be open in 2020.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay. Does that allow you to have interest from your Chinese partner to sell their stake or unchanged?

Patrick Koller

We achieved two operations in this respect, and we hope that we will be able to continue to do so. This will be – this will depend also on the evolution of the market, I suppose, but you know that we are continuously trying to improve our joint venture shares.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay. Two very last question; the first one, concerning the Seating business with the Daimler you lost. If I understood well, it was lossmaking and explained why the Seating business did – or North American operation did relatively well. Am I correct?

Patrick Koller

Yes and no. It was a lossmaking business at the end because of the volume which reduced car after car, and this is why it is dilutive. It was not, when we had the full volumes, an lossmaking business.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay. Last question. I’m a little bit lost in your comments with the joint venture with Michelin. You closed it in Q3. I thought you were developing it.

Patrick Koller

Sorry. I will not – we will not close it in Q3. We will sign our joint venture agreement and, hopefully, very soon and by the latest before the end of Q3. Closing will happen most probably not before the end of the year. We have antitrust processes to go through.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from Jose Asumendi of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jose Asumendi

Jose, JPMorgan. Patrick, Michel, a couple of items, please. The first one, can you comment a bit around like-for-like growth in Europe in the third quarter? Do you think it’s most likely to be negative again for you? And do you see any need to tackle the cost base in Europe? That will be the first question. Second question, pretty straightforward, China. Do you expect more plant shutdowns in the second half? And the third one is coming back to Seating. Can you just comment a little bit more on the Seating margins you’re making in North America? How do they compare to the overall Seating margins on a global basis? And what kind of potential, additional potential, do you have to improve the profitability in the U.S.? Thank you.

Patrick Koller

Can you please repeat your question about China? I’m not sure I’ve understood it.

Jose Asumendi

China, if you’re looking to do any additional plant shutdowns in the second half.

Patrick Koller

Okay. So the first question – and sorry. I’m not sure. The line was not very good, so please tell me if I’m not answering your question completely. In Europe we have two events. We have the Brexit at the end of October, the first of November, which is not an event, we believe, will penalize us at least in 2019. Our sales with the UK are about 3%. And we will increase our inventories by five days in order to deal with any delays on the borders, but this is it. But it might have an impact in the years to come.

The second point is related to the OEMs, the European OEMs, having to prepare their product offer for 2020. And this product offer has to be cleaned for the first of January, and it is important for them in order to converge to the CO2 target and to avoid penalties. In this process, in the second half, we might have some cancellations of cars. Some have been already communicated, but we might also have some versions of cars which might no more be built. And we will have, because of that, some variations in the forecasts. When you looked at what happened and during the last year WLTP phase, we were, by far, less impacted than our peers. And so we don’t believe that the impact on us will be significant. Nevertheless, we have made simulations in order to get prepared to these events. They will happen.

China. Yes, we are continuing to optimize our footprint. I told you what we did in the first half. We will continue in the second half to achieve these optimizations. And Seating, no, we are not – Seating in America, sorry. No, we are not yet at benchmark level in North America. This is also due to our vertical integration in America and to our size, but we are improving. We are on the right vehicles. Our SUV percentage is higher than the market, which is an advantage for us. And we are working very much on execution and growth.

Jose Asumendi

Thank you very much. Patrick, the question in Europe was more related to whether your revenue growth – or your like-for-like organic growth is going to be down again in the third quarter and therefore maybe the flat assumptions of production in Europe for the second half are a little bit optimistic. I don’t think – I think you’re a very flexible company. You will be able to react, but I find the estimate for the second half in Europe a little bit optimistic.

Patrick Koller

Yes, but we starts to have a good understanding of what the third quarter will be. And what I’m telling you is reflecting our current understanding. I said it again. In the fourth quarter, we might have some issues related to the CO2 convergence of next year. Again, we do not expect us being very much impacted, but this is the only uncertainty we currently have.

Jose Asumendi

Thank you very much.

Operator

We will take our next question from Tom Narayan of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Tom Narayan

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. I know you kind of already guided to this but maybe just a little more color on this topic. So you have Seating and Interiors sales down but margins higher. I know there are a number of factors in the quarter. I’m just trying to get a sense of order of magnitude of these items. So you have – it could have been mix. There was restructuring activity, the accretive impact of the Cottondale EOP, Argentina loss reduction and the one-off tax recovery in Brazil. just trying to get a sense of order of magnitude of these factors of why the margin performance was so strong, if they’re recurring or not.

And then my next question, on Clarion. I just wanted to understand. I know you’re going to get into this detail on the Capital Markets Day you’re holding, but were you expecting the negative EBIT performance in H1? And what is really behind your confidence in maintaining the long-term targets on the Clarion acquired assets? Is it mostly coming from the increased synergies? And that’s all the questions I have.

Michel Favre

Yes. No, on the first one, the Brazilian impact amounted to EUR8 million. So EUR8 million is nice, but as you can see, it’s not material. It is split between the 3 BGs. Going to the Seating and the interior profitability: I will say 70% of the resilience plan is for them. So the main explanation of resilience is clearly our capacity to drive, I will say, variabilization of costs – of structural, sorry, variabilization of costs to face this tough environment. So this is done in H1. And as I said before, this will continue, even will be amplified, because some actions will have a full year impact in the second half. And we will have, moreover, some other actions.

Patrick Koller

About Clarion. The synergies we currently are considering are above the ones we’ve anticipated and when we spoke to the market, first. Secondly, the feasibility of in particular the head count reduction is something we understand today. It was an question mark at the time, and we believe that we can be quicker than what we thought. Finally, we have assets for sale which will again mechanically contribute to the improvement of the results of Clarion, so that we today tell you that we haven’t found bad news in this acquisition. We are on track to achieve our goals.

You ask about the first half, the first half Clarion, we are speaking about two months. We were hit in sales by the Chinese market. Clarion is mainly Japanese and Chinese. Nissan and Honda penalized the sales of Clarion, and the Chinese market penalized equally the sales. Plus we have for an smaller amount an IFRS 15 part which is corresponding on a yearly basis of about EUR50 million of sales.

Tom Narayan

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

We will take our next question from Kai Mueller, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kai Mueller

Hi, good morning. The first really on your – coming back to your market outlook for the second half, which I think is quite clear. You mentioned obviously the possible disruption you’re seeing into Q4 in Europe with regards to the new model launches by the OEMs and possible delay or cancellations. What else of your first conversations with customers when you look into 2020? That’s the first question.

Patrick Koller

I think the difficulty will be that they will have probably some inventory variations in the second – in the end, at the end of this year. So we do not expect a problem in the – in 2020, because they will have to postpone some deliveries, some sales from the quarter, the fourth quarter of this year, to the next quarter. As an example, if you have EVs or if you have plug-in hybrids to be delivered to the customers before year-end, having bonuses related to these cars, you will have a tendency not to supply these cars to the customers before the first days of next year. So this is the kind of adjustments we anticipate, but we don’t believe that we will have an issue in 2020 related to that. On the WLTP, because we have also to understand that these new configurations will have to be homologated again. So we hope and we believe that OEMs are getting better prepared this time to this new wave of homologations.

Kai Mueller

Okay. And then to follow up on that: when you think on 2020 volumes, we’ve now obviously talked about 2019, what’s your first take on that, a stabilization across the regions? Or do you see that path with negative decline possibly continuing for longer? And how do you prepare for that?

Patrick Koller

I think that 2020 will largely depend on what will happen in China. What are the main parameters which are explaining the crisis in which we currently are in China? The first one is related to the tax increases from 5% to 10%. The second one is related to the peer-to-peer and shadow banking drop which penalized especially the sales in Tier 3 and more cities. Then you also have the trade war between the U.S. and China and which is impacting consumer confidence; and finally an expectation from the consumers, because this is what happened in the past, of new incentives decided by the central government but which did not materialize. I think that the central government is also concerned about the need to consolidate the automotive industry in China. And on the top of that, we see that China is less dependent on the automotive industry for its global economy. So now if we consider what’s – and sorry. I’ve forgotten one very important part, which is China V to China VI, which surprised us. We have to keep in mind that China V lasted only for 2.5 years, which is the smallest regulation phase we ever had in China. So when we look forward, China V, China VI, it will improve. It’s a question of time. And about 60% now of the cars are – homologated China VI. The – we see that the inventories are going down significantly, probably also through discounts, which means that, at a point of time, the retail sales will drop, but then the manufacturing volumes, which are interesting for us, will grow to rebuild the inventories. And you have the added-value tax which decreased by 3%, which will partially compensate the vehicle tax increase we had in 2018. We will keep at least until the end of the year, we have no visibility on that, the trade agreement.

So globally, we see that – the economy still being robust in China with an growth of 6.2%. And the people invest. And the government is putting in place new financing schemes even if you cannot finance 100 % of your car, but all of that will improve during the time. And what we will do, what I’m inviting you to do is to consider very carefully the retail sales in July, August. They improved in June. If during these next two to three months we will see an improvement again, it would probably mean that we have touched ground and in which case we should see an recovery, which might be modest but an recovery, in 2020.

So with the current visibility and with what I just told you, I don’t see an 2020 being negative. I see rather an 2020 being modestly positive.

Kai Mueller

Okay. Thank you very much. And then maybe just a last one. You’ve obviously cut your overall market forecast and which basically drags your sales lower as well. You’ve kept your margin guidance the same, yet your net cash flow guidance, which is an absolute number guidance, stays the same. When you try to get your – those – the cash flow from – because I would assume restructuring costs are higher than you possibly had anticipated at the beginning of the year. Is it on working capital where you’re improving your business?

Patrick Koller

The first thing is that our guidance is the minimum we will deliver. The guidance is the one we had for the first half. We did better, so we don’t see any reason why we should change the guidance. We feel perfectly comfortable with it, but about the cash flow, Michel?

Michel Favre

Sorry to say that, to be disciplined on the CapEx. It will be as well some reduction that we have in financial expenses on our current financing, yes. We have a positive impact from IFRS 16, so this will fully offset the impact of, I will say, additional restructuring.

Kai Mueller

Thank you very much,

Operator

We will take our next question from Stephen Reitman, Societe Generale. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Stephen Reitman

Yes, good morning. Thank you. I have two questions. Going back to the Seating business in the U.S. and the mention about the impacts on margin from stopping – the stopping of production at Cottondale. Looking at your overall business, you mentioned that it was a profitable business before but obviously had declined based upon the level of production coming from Mercedes. When you look across the whole business, do you see more opportunities, as more contracts come up for – are coming to an end, that you’re going to be replacing those maybe with more profitable businesses, some of these legacy businesses which will maybe negotiated at less-favorable terms, coming to an end? And secondly, on Clarion: You mentioned back in January that one of the key attractions of Clarion was its – the large number of engineers and R&D – the R&D capacity this was going to bring to the Faurecia group. Can you really see some impacts of this in your ability to take on more business and business that maybe Faurecia without Clarion was not able to do just because it lacked capacity? Thank you.

Patrick Koller

Okay. Again, Seating in American, we are improving our execution. We had issues with execution. I explained that, that we had difficulties to consolidate our foundations in America, I think, we have overcome this period of time. We have now the teams we need in all the places in the U.S. and in Mexico, which are allowing us to grow our business. We need volumes. That’s very clear. And we need vertical integrations, which is related again to the volumes. We are working on that. We are an small player in the U.S. We see a lot of room for growth, especially in those days.

You know that we are the number one on the seat frames. There’s a new generation of seat frames which will start. And we have here very good chances to grow our market share, especially in North America. Clarion. When we say that we have increased our synergy perspectives, we do not touch on R&D. It’s quite the contrary. We are simultaneously investing in R&D, and this is part of the good news. And we found technology bricks at the right level, which should allow us to grow profitable quite quickly in the frame of the five product lines we presented.

The addition also, because we are speaking about Clarion, but I think we should not forget Parrot Automotive and Coagent, the addition of that; and the complementarities of all of that are very interesting. In the R&D organization which we have validated last week, that’s very recent, we also have an offshoring director who will deal with all the offshoring capabilities we currently have, coordinate that and allow us to improve our costs but also to improve and to increase our resources to deal with the future growth projects we hope to win.

Stephen Reitman

So going back to just – again sorry, just for a second back to the Seating. It really was an execution issue, more than a mispricing of the original contract, that was the issue.

Patrick Koller

We – in America, on the Seating, traditionally we had execution issues, yes. And this was related again to what I told you. We might not had the right teams. You have to remember that, in 2008, 2009, we closed a lot of plants in the Michigan area. And we had to launch simultaneously in our different business groups, by the way, new plants in the South of the U.S., which is not an easy task. And it takes some time to achieve in this part of the U.S. the quality level and the performance level which is requested, but again, we do not have a problem with the prices of our acquisitions. We have more an issue for the Seating business of vertical integration. We are not enough integrated. And this is what we have to do, but this integration needs volumes. And we need to grow globally in order to improve further our costs and to achieve benchmark. There’s no reason in the U.S. not to achieve the benchmark conditions, which – by the way, I would like to say it again, which are achieved on our Clean Mobility business. Clean Mobility is the benchmark very clearly in this region as much as it is the case of the interior business group.

Stephen Reitman

Thanks.

Operator

We will take our next question from Sascha Gommel of Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sascha Gommel

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. The first one would actually be also on Clarion. Now that you’ve kind of signed the close and everything, how are discussions going with the European and North American OEMs? Do you see very constructive discussions and see potential for upcoming sales synergies?

And then my second and third question is, unfortunately, a bit more accounting related. Your R&D net impact increased quite substantially versus 2018. And I was wondering, given the – ex of Clarion, what is behind that? Because my understanding was that actually the net impact should reduce going forward. Maybe you can give a little outlook for the second half of the year. And then my last question is on factoring. You increased the factoring volume versus the end of last year, so I was wondering if you can give an explanation why and how should we think about that going forward. Thank you.

Patrick Koller

Okay. So the first one, about European and North American customers, that’s the good news. And when you look at the addressable market of Clarion, it’s very limited. Clarion is making business with the Japanese customers and with some Chinese companies. So we are enlarging from one into the other and the addressable market of Clarion.

So this is why we are very quick in defining our product lines and the product portfolio we can sell. What I can tell you as an example is on the ADAS part we demonstrated our product line to a big European generalist and which concluded that the Clarion offer is the best on the market today. So I really believe that the possibility we offer to Clarion to significantly increase its addressable market will boost the order intake in the months to come.

For the two next questions, Michel?

Michel Favre

Yes, factoring of receivables. I think we are at EUR 1.5 billion. Our guidance is maximum EUR1 billion, so sorry for the EUR5 million, but we are inside, if you don’t mind, in our guidance and will continue that. R&D costs, we have an increase in net R&D, yes, with EUR45 million. This is due to – mainly to Clarion electronics and because we have a scope impact.

On top of that, we are accelerating our investment in innovation, mainly what you cost in new value space. If we take specifically, I think it was your question, the net between capitalization and amortization, we have reductions in net of – by EUR5 million. If I exclude the Clarion scope, it is a reduction by EUR24 million. So we are totally in line with our guidance, but we have a scope impact. And we are keen and will continue to reduce this gap, as you know.

Sascha Gommel

Understood. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will take our next question from Thomas Besson, Kepler. Please go ahead.

Thomas Besson

Well, thank you very much. I just have a few quick ones, please. So is there any reason to believe that H2 margins should decline sequentially?

Michel Favre

Can you repeat your question? Sorry.

Thomas Besson

Sure Michel, sorry. My question was is there any reason to believe that H2 margins should decline sequentially?

Michel Favre

You know, I cannot answer to this question. Of course, we repeat our guidance, minimum 7%. We have a strong track record on this. We try to respect our track record.

Thomas Besson

Yes. No, the question was actually based in you’ve done amazingly well in a very challenging environment for production. So it’s basically H2 should be slightly easier. Raw materials should be a bit better. So yes, it was a candid question, but I understand that the guidance is effectively more than 7%.

Patrick Koller

The second half is better from an market difference point of view but just because the second half of 2018 was very significantly down. So if you take the sales per day or the volumes per day of IHS, you will see that we don’t have a significant improvement, as you are describing it, in the second half versus the first half.

Thomas Besson

Sure, but you have more managed it through your restructuring actions. And you have zero raw materials, but I understand the – your guidance. And my second question, please: Asia margins. You managed to maintain above 10% despite China and despite the first consolidation of Clarion. Do you think this is possible to stay above 10% despite the full consolidation of Clarion that we have more dilutive impacts in the second half?

Michel Favre

Going back to your question, I repeat the resilience plans in the second half will be higher than the first one, to give you more comfort about our capacity to drive a good result in the second half. Going back to China, it’s clear that in our assumption we remain very cautious on China and despite the low comp because last year, the second half and mainly the first quarter were a disaster on the volume side.

So we see – if we see now a recovery of, we have to find – we have to wait, sorry, for 2020. What will help a lot the Chinese profitability is the full year impact of the restructuring and the first impact of the merger between Clarion China and Coagent. So clearly, we want, that is one of our ambition, to continue to post a double-digit profitability in China.

Patrick Koller

What I think is important to add when you look at China. We are growing in China. So – and our difficulty is not at all related to – not at all, sorry. It’s not related to the drop of the Chinese volumes. They would help, of course, but it’s related to the mix of our joint ventures. And this is what we are working on. This is why we are making this footprint optimization, because we want these joint ventures to be at the operating margin level of our traditional business in China. So we are confident that, doing what we are doing in the moment, we will be able to maintain an double-digit operating margin on the midterm in China.

Thomas Besson

Great. The last one, please. You’ve talked about CapEx discipline. Can you be more specific on the CapEx for the year and where you see the net debt at the end of the year?

Michel Favre

CapEx discipline, we intend to reduce CapEx to a level of 6.30, 6.50 for full the year, not more. For the net debt at the end of the year, right, it will be the same as the end of June or slightly lower probably.

Thomas Besson

Okay. Thank you very much.

Patrick Koller

We are very focused on the debt. It’s important that we show again our capacity to reduce it.

Thomas Besson

Thank you.

Operator

We have not received any further telephone questions.

Michel Favre

So if we have no question by phone. We have some written question. I propose to start by the bottom. We have a first question, which is, just a quick question with regards to your capital structure. Do you plan to take advantage of the current good market conditions and the fact that your 2023 bonds is now callable to extend your maturity profile? I don’t want to skip completely, but I will say we have the vocation to call the 2023 bonds to come back on the market. So we still must stir the agenda, but we have the vocation to do it.

Second question. Something is not clear for me. What is the impact of IFRS 16 on operating income? You have all the details, I think, Page 29 in the presentation. And you will see that the positive impact on the operating income is EUR13 million in first half. It will be at least the same figure in second half.

Third question. Why increasing, maintaining dividend payout ratio when capital is needed for important industry-related investments? The answer is we have the cash flow. We have said in the last investor days that 40% of our net cash flow is for dividends. We are totally in line with this guidance. And as long as we will increase that cash flow or at least protect that cash flow, we are able to pay dividends. I think it will be the normal answer.

And the last written question: How do you think the tighter EU regulations on CO2 will drive the Clean Mobility sales in the upcoming years?

Patrick Koller

Very clearly, we will have an increase of the electrification, so we will have more and more hybrid powertrains on the road, and hybrid powertrains means for us more content. So this will clearly drive the content per vehicle in the coming years. And this is not only true for Europe. It’s true for all the regulated markets and especially in China. And very importantly, the commercial vehicle market in China will allow us an significant and profitable growth.

Michel Favre

Is there any further question on the phone?

Patrick Koller

No. So I would like to thank you very much for your interest and for your questions and your attention. Thank you very much. And I hope to see you during our November Capital Market Day. Thank you very much.

Michel Favre

Thank you.