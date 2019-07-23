Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Ebix Acquires Yatra Online

Illumina and Pacific Biosciences of California are down on merger concerns, in response to a final report from the UK Competition & Markets Authority.

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and one pending deal closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 103 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 7 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 14 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 79 Total Deal Size $1.1 trillion

New Deals:

Yatra, an Indian online travel company, went public more than two years ago through a merger into a blank check company or a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Blank check companies or SPACs are acquisition vehicles that have raised capital and are looking for an operating business to acquire. When Yatra went public, I polled a bunch of folks in India about their preference for online travel sites and most folks responded that they use either MakeMyTrip.com (MMYT) or sites like Expedia.com (EXPE). Yatra went on to lose more than half its value since going public and was trading close to an all time low just a few days before this acquisition was announced. A day after the acquisition was announced, the deal was trading at a 3.67% spread and it has now narrowed to a marginally negative spread.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $5.33 12/31/2019 50.09% 112.87% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.76 11/30/2019 44.41% 123.75% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) $4.71 $3.43 06/30/2019 37.39% -620.35% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $52.44 $38.33 09/30/2019 36.81% 191.96% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) $114.50 $96.85 04/30/2020 18.22% 23.50% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $4.55 $3.97 01/31/2020 14.51% 27.45% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.94 $6.95 07/29/2019 14.26% 743.67% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $111.55 12/31/2019 12.06% 27.17% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $179.66 $163.16 03/31/2020 10.11% 14.59% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) $70.00 $64.75 07/31/2020 8.11% 7.89%

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.