Bad News But Good Outlook For NXP Semiconductors

Introduction

After the merger drama and the final failure of the merger with Qualcomm, it was quiet around NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). But then in June, NXP announced that it will acquire Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity Assets. A short time later and hardly noticed by investors, something trend-setting has happened in Europe, which will affect NXP acquisition of Marvell’s assets in a bad way. In the following, I will explain why this is the case.

What happened?

In June, NXP announced that it will acquire Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity Assets. NXP paid USD 1.76 billion in cash for the assets. NXP expects the acquisition to create new revenue opportunities in its target end markets. With approximately USD 300 million in revenue in Marvell’s fiscal 2019, NXP anticipates revenue associated with the acquired assets to double by 2022. With regard to the deal, NXP Chief Executive Officer Rick Clemmer said he believed Wi-Fi would remain the primary method for connecting industrial applications and the internet of things in the near-term:

"For the next four to five years, we think low-powered Wi-Fi will be much more significant in driving solutions for customers than 5G,"

While 5G is broadly known as a possible catalyst for the connected automotive, with Wi-Fi exists another technology for connecting cars with their environment. V2X or the communication between vehicle and everything is a form of technology that allows vehicles to communicate with moving parts of the transport system. V2X consists of several components: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Road (V2R), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Network (V2N), and Vehicle-to-Person (V2P):

(Source: V2X communication types)

Accordingly, it seems that the deal was relatively good for NXP to position itself well for the WiFi market. And indeed, there are a lot of advantages when it comes to WiFi. WiFi is sufficient to send short messages from one vehicle to another, warning for an obstacle ahead,for instance. Another argument is that Wi-Fi is a proven technology because it is tested for many years. Another advantage is that one does not need any telecommunication provider.

Nevertheless, 5G can also make the connection of cars to their surroundings technically excellent. This issue (5G v WiFi) has led to two opponent groups of companies. At the one end, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), and NXP (NXPI) wanted to push Wi-Fi. On the other side were BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (FORD), Huawei, Intel, Qualcomm (QCOM) and Samsung (SSNFL, OTC:SSNNF) which have backed 5G.

The EU member states stopped a new Wi-Fi standard for autonomous driving in the EU. The planned Wi-Fi standard was rejected by a qualified majority of 21 states. This sets the course for the 5G standard in Europe. As I analyzed before, Qualcomm and Intel, in particular, will benefit from this. For NXP, this decision is obviously not a message of victory.

Implication for NXP

Investors may therefore wonder why one does not simply use both technologies. This is unlikely as both use the same frequency and the risk of inter-differences is probably too high. In this respect, NXP has obviously bet on the wrong horse. This is particularly distressing because Automotive is NXP's most important business, accounting for 48 percent of total sales.

Despite this decision, the outlook for NXP is excellent. It's not like the company relied only on WiFi solutions. In particular, the decision will not completely eliminate the demand for WiFi solutions. It merely follows from this decision that there is a good chance that the implementation of the 5G standard will be pushed forward politically. It may be that NXP will take less value out of the acquisition than hoped. Apart from that, however, the company is extremely well positioned in the Automotive market. NXP offers a huge portfolio for the automotive sector. The following segments are included:

Driver Assistance Transceivers

In-Vehicle Network

Microcontrollers and Processors

Media and Audio

Safety and Power Management

Sensors

Smart Power Drivers

The demand for such solutions will remain. In particular, demand for automotive electronics is expected to rise steadily, especially for driver assistance systems. On average, a car needs around 18 sensors for semi-automated driving. For fully automatic or autonomous driving, this figure increases to 30. Given that, NXP has a pretty good market position because the company is in many areas clearly the market leader.

(Source: Automotive market leader)

Nevertheless, investors must expect that the currently weak car industry will also have an impact on NXP. Worldwide the production of cars is declining since 2018. In the first three months of 2019, global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures. In June 2019, the production of passenger cars in Germany was even down 24 percent in relation to the same month a year ago. This has already had an impact on sales in the first quarter of 2019.

(Source: 1Q 2019 Results)

However, the cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. It is well known that political stock markets have short legs. On the other hand, it should be keep in mind that macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Conflicts with Iran and North Korea persist. The existing escalation potential here could continue to weigh on the revenue.

Fundamental

Since 2014, the share price has moved in a range between USD 70 and around USD 120. Currently, the price is pretty much in the half of this range:

(Source: Trading range)

NXP Semiconductors has a trailing-twelve-months P/E ratio of 12.93. Its actual P/E ratio is 13.04. In relation to the long-term P/E ratio, NXP appears clearly undervalued.

(Source: P/E ratio)

However, from the group of companies that will benefit from 5G, Intel is still valued somewhat cheaper.

(Source: Intel forward P/E ratio)

Nevertheless, Intel faces its eternal battle with AMD (AMD) and struggles to keep up with AMD. The company cannot compete with AMD's CPUs with regard to both price and power consumption. Intel also seems to be losing ground in the data center war. Furthermore, Intel has more than USD 25 billion long-term debts, and it also needs to prove that its 5G chipsets are powerful enough to compete with Qualcomm.

When it comes to dividends, NXP is not an outstanding stock for dividend investors. NXP has a dividend yield of only 1 percent. However, NXP has only paid a dividend since 2018. Furthermore, the payout ratio of 10 percent is quite good and offers growth potential for the future. Compared to Intel and Qualcomm, however, the dividend is meager.

The strong dependence of the business on China must also be considered fundamentally. More than two thirds of the company's turnover is generated in China.

(Source: Annual report 2018)

This dependency could ensure that total sales continue to decline due to the trade dispute with the USA. The trade dispute is still expected to lead to a poor market environment. This is particularly true of China, whose economy is no longer growing as fast as before.

5G Outlook

Given that, NXP does not only rely on the WiFI market, but also tries to establish a foothold in the 5G market. With 5G, there will be a completely new market with an impressively high market volume. After a ramp-up period in the late 2020s and early 2030s, it is estimated that the total global sales potential of 5G to reach USD 12.3 trillion in 2035. NXP already offers its costumers one of the industry’s most integrated portfolio of solutions for 5G cellular infrastructure, industrial and commercial markets. NXP has announced that it is the only company providing radio funk and transceiver solutions across the complete range of 5G network deployments and that it has established hardware and software partnerships with key multiple-system operators and Original Design Manufacturers. It remains to be seen to what extent this development will be reflected in rising sales. However, it is good to know that the company is positioning itself in this mega future market. At least the solutions mentioned are extremely important for the MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) method. MIMO is a concept of multilayer space-time signal processing. Additionally, Massive MIMO is a technology that massively increases the number of transmit and receive antennas. Due to the high number of antenna elements - up to 64 in a 5G antenna - Massive MIMO can create a much more precise and user-oriented connection. Therefore, NXP solutions are essential for 5G use scenarios, which is good for NXP investors.

Takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for NXP

The time of talk is gradually over, and the implementation of the first 5G. applications is now imminent. The prospects are excellent but NXP may have miscalculated a little here. Hence, the company is worth an investment but it is no jewel:

In relation to the long-term P/E ratio, NXP appears clearly undervalued.

When it comes to WiFi as a solution for V2X, NXP has obviously bet on the wrong horse.

It may be that NXP will take less value out of the acquisition of Marvell's WiFi business than hoped.

High dependence on China and automotive.

In terms of dividends, NXP has a dividend of only 1 percent (but a payout ratio of 10 percent).

Despite this, the outlook for NXP is quite good.

