Urban Outfitters: Deep Dive Into Nuuly

Thank you to fellow contributor Prasanna Rajagopal for the idea that inspired this article.

What is Nuuly?

A few days ago, I wrote an article discussing why Nuuly might be a failure for Urban Outfitters. However, after carefully analyzing the service I have noticed the potential of the overall service. Therefore, I have created a model for the Nuuly service that can estimate the profitability and traction of Nuuly.

Nuuly is Urban Outfitters' (NYSE: URBN) new subscription service that allows consumers to rent 6 items from a curated supply of clothing. The monthly subscription fee for the service is $88, and Urban Outfitters' estimates 50,000 subscribers within 12 months. This would approximately be $50 million in revenue. Nuuly will offer over 1,000 styles from over 100 national brands, with plans to add hundreds of new styles per week. The curation offers clothes from size 00 to 26 and will span multiple lifestyle categories. If a customer falls in love with a product they can purchase the product from Urban Outfitters.

Challenges of Nuuly

One of the main challenges with Nuuly is high customer acquisition and shipping costs. As well as, lofty product maintenance (dry cleaning) and housing costs. Additionally, they could drive consumers away from stores since consumers would be receiving everything through the rental service, essentially cannibalizing their store sales. However, my main issue with this service is the lack of accessibility. The fee is far too high for many millennial consumers (even those that shop at URBN) and it fails to offer something unique to consumers.

Solutions For Nuuly

The overall idea of a subscription service involving clothing is not a bad idea. The issue is the lack of versatility the box offers; consumers are not one size fits all. If they offer multiple sized boxes for example '2 items under $20' (2 items for $19.99), '3 under $30' (3 items for $29.99), 5 under $50, and 8 under $80 or some iterations of that, then they could cater to consumers at all price points. Secondly, if they offer other items in the box like skincare items they would be adding more value to the consumer. The items could be sample-sized and the consumer would get to keep the item. Sephora did a great subscription box with makeup and skincare samples being sponsored by makeup and skincare brands, which was a huge hit. URBN already sells various skincare items from brands such as Supergoop and Mario Badescu.

(Source: urbanoutfitters.com)

Furthermore, URBN also sells jewelry and accessories that could also be added to the box (which will not be kept). Secondly, for the smaller priced boxes, consumers could pick up their boxes in store. This subsidizes the delivery cost and allows the prices to stay low. Additionally, it drives more consumers into stores. Furthermore, they could also introduce a contract-based model that allows consumers to subscribe for a year or more. With this model, they get the money ahead of time and get a boost for deferred revenue. And if a consumer continues the service for 6 months or a year they could get a bonus item in their box. If the consumer continues with the service for a full year they can pick one jewelry item that they received all year to keep. The point of these iterations is to add more value to the consumer. While I've only proposed a few ways for URBN to spin their new service Nuuly, I think that the basic structure of Nuuly is very well thought out. They have all the infrastructure in place to carry out their goals, and they are trying new things. The main issue is profitability which in essence depends on the reduction of customer acquisition costs and reducing churn.

(Source: urbanoutfitters.com)

Sample Box Outline

To deduce the costs surrounding these boxes, I hashed out a very basic map of the costs.

For the 2 under $20 box, the overall gross profit (excluding customer acquisition) would be $3.31, which adds up to a 16.55% gross profit margin.

Exhibit A: 2 Item Subscription Box - Cost Breakdown Example

Item Clothing Lifetime Cost 1 Pair of Denim Jeans $60 Jeans Lasts 3 Years $1.66 1 Cotton Tee $25 Tee Lasts 1 Year $2.08 Delivery Cost (Both Ways) N/A $8.95 Warehouse + Dry Cleaning Costs N/A $4 One-Time Customer Acquisition Costs N/A $20 Gross Profit Margin N/A 16.55%

For the 8 under $80 box, the overall gross profit (excluding customer acquisition) would be $27.93, which adds up to a 34.90% gross profit margin.

Exhibit B: 8 Item Subscription Box - Cost Breakdown Example

Item Clothing Lifetime Cost 1 Pair of Denim Jeans $60 Jean Lasts 3 Years $1.66 1 Cotton Tee $25 Tee Lasts 1 Year $2.08 1 Jacket $79 Jacket Lasts 3 Years $2.19 1 Maxi Skirt $59 Maxi Skirt Lasts 2 Years $2.46 1 Cardigan $59 Cardigan Lasts 3 Years $1.64 1 Slip Dress $69 Slip Dress Lasts 3 Years $1.92 1 Cropped Tee $30 Tee Lasts 1 year $2.50 1 Sweatshirt $69 Sweatshirt Lasts 3 Years $1.92 Delivery Cost (Both Ways) N/A $19.70 Warehouse + Dry Cleaning Costs N/A $16.00 One-Time Customer Acquisition Costs N/A $40.00 Gross Profit Margin N/A 34.90%

This is a VERY basic outline of the costs surrounding the boxes, with a lot of assumptions made. However, it does add some color to the picture to show that these types of boxes can be profitable.

Conclusion

In the age of Amazon, I think it's important for retailers to take risks and it's finally refreshing to see a retailer jump off the deep end. I think it's even more important to remember that there are people behind the product, in this case over 60 people have been working on this service. They have put in a lot of hard work into this service. The idea that Urban has presented may have its flaws but the potential is overwhelming (something I failed to acknowledge in my previous article). With a few adjustments, Nuuly could become a top-notch advantage for URBN and the spinoffs and iterations are endless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.