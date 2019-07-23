More Players All-In With Acasti Pharma

Although the shares of ACST have gone from $1.01/share from my last report to $1.96/share today (94.1% increase in a month), it’s just the start.

Oppenheimer’s report on July 18, that initiates coverage on ACST with a $7 PT, argues that label expansion will happen without new outcome data, if Phase III successful in December.

On Friday, July 19, after the market closed, it was announced that Acuitas Group has acquired 8,650,000 shares of Acasti (ACST), or over 10% of shares outstanding.

ACUITAS BETS ON PHASE III TRIAL SUCCESS

On Friday, July 19, after the market closed, it was announced that Acuitas Group has acquired 8,650,000 shares of ACST. Acuitas joins Haywood and Edelman (Perceptive), two of the best biotech investors in the world. With only 5 months left before the announcement of Phase III Trial results in ACST’s drug CaPre, it is impressive that these three investors have bought approximately 20% of the outstanding shares.

Even more significant, is that Acuitas now owns 10.58% of the stock, after the July 19th announcement, and is now subject to the SEC Rule. The SEC Rule prohibits investors who own more than 10% of the shares, from making trading profit in a 6 month period. In fact, any profit made by Acuitas from the sale of stock before January 2020, would be repossessed by the SEC.

Why would Acuitas have bought 10% of ACST, and subjected itself to the SEC Rule, when it could have limited its purchase to 9%? Acuitas must now hold ACST through the announcement of CaPre’s Phase III Trial results. I suspect one of two reasons:

Acuitas has a strong reason for knowing that Phase III trials results will be successful Acuitas believes that an imminent buyout of ACST is likely

TIME LAG TO MARKET LESS THAN ONE YEAR

Oppenheimer’s report on July 18 by Leland Gershell, that initiates coverage on ACST with a $7 price target, states the following: “We anticipate a REDUCE-IT-like label expansion can be secured without new outcomes data.”

The majority of the marketplace believes that AMRN’s REDUCE-IT-like label would take ACST years to copy, which secures AMRN’s leading position. Per Oppenheimer, this is erroneous. Doctors will recommend ACST’s CaPre, as long as the label expansion occurs, and the label expansion will be driven by the comparative advantages in Phase III Trial results, as previously shown in Phase I and II:

CaPre has phospholipids, found in krill oil, that fish oil drugs like Vascepa and Lovaza do not have CaPre is just as effective as Vascepa at lowering triglycerides CaPre is reportedly easier for patients to tolerate than Vascepa or Lovaza CaPre can be taken with a low-fat diet, unlike Vascepa or Lovaza CaPre seems to have a positive effect on cholesterol (may both lower LDL and raise HDL), unlike Vascepa or Lovaza CaPre seems to have a positive effect on diabetic sugars, unlike Vascepa or Lovaza CaPre seems to have a differentiated approach and hence strong patent protection

If Oppenheimer is correct and it can be assumed that ACST will get a similar label-expansion in short order (after successful Phase III trial results), CaPre will be in a winning position within a year (previously assumed 2-3 years).

AMRN SECONDARY OFFERING

Last week, AMRN announced a secondary offering where some of the money is planned for strategic acquisitions. Due to the science, ACST seems to be the single greatest threat to AMRN’s business model. Some of that strategic capital should be put to use in purchasing shares of ACST, immediately. Specifically, AMRN could purchase a significant minority interest stake of ACST in the open market, with a percent of the secondary capital, and in so doing, hedge some of the downside of ACST becoming best-in-class after the December 2019 Phase III Trial results. Why should AMRN’s management listen? Joe Edelman of Perceptive, one of the best biotech investors in the world, is doing exactly this. Edelman has been one of the biggest investors of AMRN, and over the last year, Edelman has become one of the biggest investors of ACST.

VALUATION:

Citigroup states that 50 million patients in the United States suffer from high triglycerides, and believes that AMRN will eventually have 2 million of these patients. When this occurs in the next several years, Citi values AMRN at $50/share, from yesterday’s close of $18.07/share.

ACST appears to have more advantages over AMRN per above, making it potentially the best-in-class Omega 3 play. As a result, one would think that given positive Phase III Trials in December, ACST consequently could be worth as much as AMRN. A $6 billion market capitalization would value ACST at approximately $55.3/share (108.5 million fully diluted shares of ACST), from yesterday’s close at $1.96/share. However, even if we were to discount this by 50% (due to some of the risks), ACST would be worth $27.65/share, given strong Phase III Trial results.

So what should be the expected value today? Even if positive Phase III Trial results are a 40% probability, then the price today should be $11.06/share ($27.65/share * 40%). This is based on the expectation that ACST will be worth zero, if Phase III Trial results fail. Please see below, for an explanation of 40%, versus 30% from my previous report.

If you agree with this logic, and believe that the market will absorb this information before the announcement of Phase III Trial results, that would be a 562.7% return in the next 2-5 months, based on yesterday’s close of $1.96/share.

In addition, there is a further chance that the Phase III Trial data will also confirm previous findings, of improving cholesterol and/or the lowering of diabetic sugars. The triglyceride opportunity is large on its own, but if Phase III Trial data also confirms these other medical applications, CaPre might just become one of the biggest blockbusters in the market. For example, the cholesterol-lowering statin market is approximately $20 billion in revenue, or more than 10x larger than the triglyceride market. CaPre seems to have significantly fewer side effects than statins. If either of these other medical applications appear to be confirmed by the Phase III Trial results, then the price target may surpass AMRN's market capitalization of $6B+, valuing ACST at over $55.3/share.

INCREASE OF VALUATION FROM JUNE 25:

CaPre will be best-of-class Omega III play if just some of the comparative advantages listed above prove out, but if all of them come true (which is highly possible based on previous data), CaPre will be a blockbuster. It is very unlikely that ACST is a zero, based on the science and previous studies. As George Haywood states per my previous report, ‘The risks involved in the data here are substantially less than the risks that people in the biotech world are accustomed to when they’re waiting for clinical trial results.’ This sentiment has been reiterated by Oppenheimer, as well as a multitude of investment banks in the last month.

Furthermore, due to the entry of Acuitas as a 10% investor in ACST on Friday July 19th, with the inability to sell any of its position until after Phase III Trial results (due to SEC Rule per above), the probability of success increases. Specifically, smart money would not purchase 10% of the company, risking the entire investment, if the probability of success were under 50%.

As a result of both the science being confirmed by a multitude of investment banks recently, as well as the entry of Acuitas that joins Haywood and Edelman, an increase to 40% of success is warranted. My previous report on June 25, 2019, “Home-run Hitters, At Bat With Acasti Pharma”, utilized 30% probability, but a lot of new information has been presented in the last several weeks, justifying this increase to 40%.

Although the Oppenheimer argument is important, and hence should expedite CaPre’s marketability versus Vascepa, I was conservative above in the valuation, and kept the same 50% discount versus AMRN, for time lag (2-3 years). That said, if Oppenheimer is correct in their note that “we anticipate a REDUCE-IT-like label expansion can be secured without new outcomes data”, then the time lag will be closer to only one year, and the 50% discount should be reduced, providing further upside.

Finally, with Acuitas purchasing 10.58% of the stock (and a much greater percent of the float), and an increasing number of shares in strong hands (Haywood and Edelman), the scarcity of shares should start to move the price towards the equilibrium valuation, particularly since time is running out, before December’s Phase III Trial results.

RISKS:

Please see the risks from my previous piece on June 25, 2019, “Home-run Hitters, At Bat With Acasti Pharma”. The biggest risk is that it’s a binary outcome, if Phase III trial results in December are unsuccessful.

CONCLUSION:

ACST is one of the best opportunities in the marketplace, but don’t take my word for it, as Acuitas, Edelman and Haywood have bought approximately 20% of the outstanding shares in a year. Although the shares of ACST have gone from $1.01/share during my last report to $1.96/share today, or a 94.1% increase in less than a month, I think it’s just the start, and we are on the way to a homerun.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACST, AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will trade stock based on price.