The Chinese Real Estate Bubble Conundrum: The Problem And The Wrong Solution

At some point, the widening gap between real estate prices and fundamentals will break. But who knows when?

Because the Chinese economy has become increasingly dependent on the real estate market, the government can't afford to stop stimulating.

A closer look reveals that the fundamentals on which this booming real estate market are based are weakening.

"Hello, this is Xin Xiaomeng of the New China News Agency. I am an artificial intelligence news anchor, and my very existence is testament to the magnificent innovation and success of the People's Republic of China. I am pleased to inform you that Chinese real estate is booming!

Home prices are surging. Commercial property completions and sales are higher than ever. Hong Kong property values are soaring like the red-crowned crane. The people's leaders in Beijing have wisely navigated us through the storm, and prosperity has touched us all."

Alright, I admit. I wrote the above news segment. It didn't come from Xin Xiaomeng the Chinese news AI anchor (who really exists, by the way). But it certainly could have come from Chinese state news. For all I know, there may be news segments airing in China right about now offering similar sentiments.

According to official data, Chinese real estate is booming. Property values are rising at a strong clip, transactions are continuing at a steady clip, and construction persists.

But the largest real estate market in the world — that of China — is something of a black box. Most of the data available to the public is official data from the Chinese government. And though that data tends to be a reflection of reality, the reflection is often selective or distorted. Some elements of data that would be helpful to know are missing, and others are exaggerated.

What is beyond dispute is that real estate has become systematically important to the Chinese economy. As I discussed in my previous article on this subject, a quarter of Chinese GDP is tied to real estate, whether in the form of investment or construction. Moreover, real estate is by far the most important form of collateral that is used by private firms and local governments in order to raise debt. Since much of the impressive economic growth in China has been fueled by growing debt, it is of the utmost importance to prevent property values from falling.

The banking sector, for example, has up to 55 trillion RMB (~$8 trillion USD) exposure to real estate or real estate-related loans.

As of the end of 2016, property-related loans accounted for 25% of China's banking assets.

Chinese officials know this, which is undoubtedly one of the reasons why the government engaged in massive stimulus spending earlier this year. Real estate prices in some major cities had begun to falter, falling for half a year in the case of Hong Kong. The stimulus appears to have reversed the trend, sending Chinese real estate values to even higher highs.

See, for instance, Hong Kong's real estate roller coaster ride of the last year:

Despite the political chaos, prices in Hong Kong have bounced back strongly and are hitting new highs. It's truly mind-boggling how high property values have become relative to disposable incomes (as I discussed in my previous article on this subject). Prices are nearly double the peak reached in the late 1990s and roughly four times higher than in 2004:

Among those concerned about the real estate bubble is Harvard economist Carmen Reinhart, who warned of the nosebleed property values in May of this year: "There are elements in the Hong Kong picture that are very reminiscent of Ireland, Spain, Iceland" before their respective real estate crises.

What's more, Chinese home prices more broadly are rising year-over-year by around 10%:

What is going on in China? How can GDP be weakening while real estate is surging?

The Problem Is The Solution Is The Problem

As I wrote about previously, China's unique system of state capitalism has proven a perfect setup for a property bubble.

Local governments want to (1) raise revenue to pay for expenditures, and (2) gain the favor of Beijing through boosting their regional GDP, which will ensure them additional rewards. The mechanism of achieving both of these goals has primarily been to sell land use and construction rights to real estate developers.

Stipulated in these land sales is the requirement to build within a certain time frame, thus ensuring that developers don't sit on their construction rights and wait for real estate values to go up before building.

The Chinese people are financially inclined to keep purchasing this new real estate because capital restrictions prevent foreign flight, and the stock market is seen as risky and untrustworthy. And they are culturally inclined to keep buying because homeownership has become seen as a prerequisite to marriage-worthiness and family formation. If owning a home makes a Chinese man marriageable, then owning two or more homes makes him even more marriageable.

Of course, with the soaring home prices, not everyone can afford even the down payment (currently 30%) on a home. Shadow banking and pooled savings from family members has stepped in to fill that gap. And meanwhile, the 70% that comes from banks has contributed mightily to the rapid rise of Chinese household debt to GDP:

The Chinese people have traditionally been savers, but that has reversed in the past decade. Savings have gradually given way to increased consumption and real estate ownership. The official household savings rate is still quite high, but much of that savings is going into the property market:

Half of all home purchases at this point are to second, third, fourth, etc. home buyers. Some of these are for the purpose of investment, either renting the property or attempting to flip it. (Regulators frown on this practice, having recently installed rules to prevent selling homes for three years after the initial purchase. But there are ways around these rules.)

But there is strong evidence that an increasing number of these properties are simply sitting vacant and unfurnished. Chinese furniture sales, for instance, are down 14% from June 2018 to June 2019. And this year's sales are roughly one-third lower than 2017's sales.

Edward Glaeser and his colleagues basically predicted this in their 2017 paper, "A Real Estate Boom With Chinese Characteristics." They indicated that construction would continue at a rapid clip even in lower-income areas and areas far from cities, and eventually the impracticality of the locations would overwhelm strong demand.

What I think we're seeing in China is that demand for real estate has continued as state stimulus has spurred investors to put money to work and investors have little alternative to property. But the demand to own property is translating into progressively less and less occupancy of real estate.

Now the commentators and researchers voicing concern about the sustainability (or lack thereof) of this situation are growing.

"Although China’s intentions were to spur growth, it has instead laid the seeds of its next crisis," writes Francisco Becerril of the Financial Times. To paper over its slowing growth, China is intentionally (further) inflating its real estate bubble so as to boost faltering GDP. This goes along with the other state stimulus measure being taken, such as mass purchase of automobiles by the government this year:

Becerril says that rather than softening the economic slump, this will exacerbate China's problems and "will ultimately bring about a credit crunch in a classic Minsky moment."

Naoyuki Yoshino, CEO of the Asian Development Bank Institute, essentially concurs, arguing that China's loose policy following the Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 created a bubble similar to the one in Japan that led to its "lost decade." He compares the loose monetary and fiscal policy in China this past decade with that of Japan in the 1980s.

“I’m very much concerned that if land prices keep on rising and if the population starts to shrink along with aggregate demand, then China will experience a similar situation to that of Japan,” Yoshino said.

Indeed, China's population is rapidly aging, similar to Japan in the latter half of the 20th century. The Chinese national pension fund is in a similarly dire situation as the US Social Security trust fund, set to run out of funds around the same time — 2035. This will put more pressure on younger generations to fund their elders' retirement, which will reduce after-tax income available to service housing payments.

The housing price to income ratio in China, notes Yoshino, has risen sharply from 5.6 in 1996 to 7.6 in 2013. In contrast, at the height of the Japanese real estate bubble, the home price to income ratio stood at a mere 3.0. Today, in first-tier cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen, the price to income ratio has risen to an astonishing 50+. In other words, in these cities, it would take someone earning the average salary fifty years saving 100% of their income to be able to purchase an average-priced home.

The 100 City Price Index, which measures home prices in one hundred Chinese cities, has risen 31% in the last four years to reach $202 per square foot. As pointed out by Christopher Balding in Bloomberg, that is 38% higher than the median price PSF in the United States. One important difference between the two countries: in the US, per-capita income is 700% higher than in China.

This does not occur in normal market environments. It is the product of ultra-loose and stimulative policy creating perverse incentives for an extended period of time. In response, the government has ramped up the loose policy and stimulus in order to continue building up the house of cards.

The Solution is the Problem is the Solution . . . Until It Isn't Anymore

Bubbles are always inflated out of something. It isn't the case (and I'm certainly not trying to suggest) that the Chinese growth engine is a castle in the sky, built atop nothing, ready to crash and crumble into nonexistence. East Asian growth is undoubtedly real, but that growth has primarily been based on its export machine, not real estate.

But as the bubble has been increasingly inflated, the material making up the bubble has become increasingly attenuated and flimsy. The house of cards has been built higher and higher, but the foundation under it has gotten weaker rather than stronger.

Certainly, the situation could continue. Households and developers and local governments could continue gorging on debt in order to keep the train rolling longer. But the problem is that the government is trying to bolster economic growth by continuing to lift property values higher than fundamentals support. Urbanization has provided justification for this bubble-inflation thus far, but homeownership is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Chinese, leading to more homeowners buying second, third, fourth, and fifth homes.

The house of cards grows taller, but the foundation narrows.

How far this situation can be stretched is unknown. But I find it highly unlikely that property values will simply plateau long enough for incomes to catch up. How often has that happened historically in cases of asset bubbles?

The practical takeaway from this, in my estimation, is to stay away from the deeply indebted developer-heavy China funds such as the Invesco China Real Estate ETF (TAO). In the case of a significant downturn in Chinese property values, the ETF's dividend will vanish and the developers in the index will be sitting on a mass of depreciating, vacant, revenue-less assets. The risk of a Japan-style property market collapse has never been greater, especially with no end in sight for the U.S.-China trade war.

The bold may consider shorting TAO at some point, but considering the black box nature of China and the unpredictability of the government (not to mention the unpredictability of President Trump in relation to China), I am opting simply to keep my distance.

Ultimately, it will be demonstrated that the problem and the solution to the China real estate bubble were not the same. It's just a question of how long it will take for that to become clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.