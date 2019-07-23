Broadcom Will Have To Fight The European Antitrust Probe

After that, every investor should be able to decide for himself how powerful he considers the allegations and possible interim measures to be.

Investors do not have much time left to carry out a thorough due diligence. Therefore, I want to provide you some information about Broadcom's possible defense strategies.

I. Introduction

Last month, the European Commission opened a formal antitrust probe against Broadcom (AVGO). In addition, the Commission also issued a Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures. That in particular is really impressive and should make all investors sit up and take notice because it is the first time in 18 years that the EC has announced its intention to take interim measures as part of an antitrust investigation. The European Union is hoping to finalize action on Broadcom by "early autumn", according to its antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

So while US authorities are only investigating further for now, the European Commission is two steps ahead. In my previous article, I provided you the necessary information to understand how the Commission will approach the investigation. As I said before, I cannot foresee what the Commission will decide in the end. That depends on how it will interpret Article 102 TFEU. Nevertheless, the investigation attacks a part of the future business of the company. With the interim measures, the Commission is also acting unusually quickly. Investors do not have much time left to carry out a thorough due diligence. Hence, I want to provide you some information about Broadcom's possible defense strategies. After that, every investor should be able to decide for himself how powerful he considers the allegations and possible interim measures to be.

II. Which defenses exist?

1. In European Competition Law

Article 102 does not expressly provide statutory defenses. But according to the Official Journal of the European Union, the Commission will also examine claims put forward by a dominant company that its conduct is justified.

Therefore, Broadcom may try to justify its behavior either by demonstrating that its conduct is objectively necessary or by demonstrating that its conduct produces substantial efficiencies which outweigh any anticompetitive effects on consumers. In this context, the Commission will assess whether the conduct in question is indispensable and proportionate to the goal allegedly pursued by the dominant company.

Broadcom would have to provide all the evidence necessary to demonstrate that the conduct concerned is objectively justified. In this context, the company is generally be expected to demonstrate, with a sufficient degree of probability and on the basis of verifiable evidence, that the following cumulative conditions are fulfilled:

The efficiencies would have to be realized, or be likely to be realized, as a result of the conduct in question; The conduct would have to be indispensable to the realization of those efficiencies; The efficiencies would have to outweigh any negative effects on competition and consumer welfare in the affected markets; and The conduct must not eliminate all effective competition.

2. Side note: US Case Law

Consumer welfare is a common concept of justification.

In the Ohio et al. v. American Express Co. et al. decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Supreme Court recognized that vertical restraints can prevent retailers from freeriding and thus increase the availability of tangible or intangible services or promotional efforts that enhance competition and consumer welfare.

3. Broadcom's arguments

The allegations were filed on five grounds:

setting exclusive purchasing obligations, granting rebates or other advantages conditioned on exclusivity or minimum purchase requirements, product bundling, abusive IP-related strategies and deliberately degrading interoperability between Broadcom products and other products.

The case is comparable to the Intel decision of the European Court of Justice (NYSEMKT:ECJ). Intel granted rebates to four major computer manufacturers (Dell, Lenovo, HP and NEC) on the condition that they purchased from Intel all, or almost all, of their x86 CPUs. The decisive passages of the Intel judgment are the following:

Not every exclusionary effect is necessarily detrimental to competition. Article 102 TFEU prohibits a dominant undertaking from, among other things, adopting pricing practices that have an exclusionary effect on competitors considered to be as efficient as it is itself and strengthening its dominant position by using methods other than those that are part of competition on the merits. In addition, the exclusionary effect arising from such a system, which is disadvantageous for competition, may be counterbalanced, or outweighed, by advantages in terms of efficiency which also benefit the consumer.

The ECJ referred the matter back to the Court of First Instance (CFI). This should comprehensively assess Intel's economic objections. A decision on this is still pending. In my view, it will be difficult for Broadcom to demonstrate such efficiencies. The ECJ has also said that loyalty rebates, which an equally efficient company would not have been able to enforce without market dominance, are in principle likely to damage competition. The Commission also appears to be extremely certain, since it does indeed hold out the prospect of interim measures. In particular, I doubt that consumers will benefit from Broadcom's practice of deliberately compromising the interoperability of Broadcom products with other products.

III. Conclusion and takeaway

There are clear lines of defense Broadcom can rely on. Whether this is successful, however, must be doubted. The ECJ has shown in the Intel decision that loyalty rebates from dominant companies are to be viewed critically. The Commission will rely on this judgement and seems to be very sure about the legal assessment. Unlike Apple in the Spotify dispute, Broadcom does not aggressively defend itself against the allegations. For Broadcom, a further investigation and interim measures of the Commission could have consequences. I intend to write another article about these aspects of the dispute.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more depth in the commentary section.

