Weyco's Small Yet Consistent Steps On Its Journey Towards Growth And Adequacy

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) remained a little titan in the industry with its slow yet growing financials over the past decade. From the sales to bottom-line earnings, the upward trend has been consistent with its high solvency that gave assurance of its long-term adequacy and sustainability. Moreover, the dividends it has been giving rose substantially which could still offer higher returns in the long-run. Nevertheless, the stock price appears to be unhyped by the impressive performance of the company as it continued to be noticeably cheaper recently.

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividends per Share

Weyco Group Inc. continued to prove itself to be an interesting investment option for a secured long-term growth. Given the average annual growth of 5.58%, it is perhaps no wonder for many how the earnings remained increasing and almost doubled for the last 10 years. The initial value of $0.53 per share in 2008 grew with some notable changes like in 2009 when it rose by 11% and in 2011 when it only moved by 1.6%. Nevertheless, it went back to its normal range of 5-6 percent since 2012. It kept climbing up before landing at $0.91 per share in 2018. With the progressive trend of the company, the estimated values for the next five years using the Dividend Growth Model could show precision.

Source: Nasdaq - future values were calculated using the Dividend Growth Model.

Net Income Versus Dividends

With regards to the company's ability to sustain and even raise the dividends it has been distributing, it is evident how the company remained highly sufficient in 2008-2018. With the average Dividend Payout Ratio of 46.3, one could not challenge the fact that the operations could produce significant earnings for the company and its investors. Although there were years when net income decreased, what should be seen here more was that the company has always been adequate to cover its increasing dividend payments. It has been sharing 46.3% of its earnings to the investors while the remaining 53.7% was possibly used to replenish its assets to further strengthen its operations. This could be justified due to the rising trend of the sales and operating costs and expenses which could suggest a continuous increase in production.

Meanwhile, as the five-year projection showed, the company would still be able to increase its dividend payments as the DPR would be maintained at 40-50. The gap between net income and dividends would continue to be larger.

Source: Nasdaq and MarketWatch - future values were calculated through the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Forecasting.

Free Cash Flow Versus Dividends

The changing cash inflows and outflows from working capital had a strong impact on WEYS's Free Cash Flow (FCF). Over the years, the company kept realizing growth in its net income which could result in higher operating capacity. This growth in earnings also resulted in the company's stronger ability to cover its obligations. This could be shown by the changes in receivables, inventories, and short-term liabilities. Amidst the changes in its operating activities and CapEx, FCF remained generally higher than the dividends with an average value of $18.26 million.

The fact that net income was utilized to enlarge the operations and pay its obligation showed that profitability remained in line with sustainability. Even for the next five years, the company's adequacy would remain higher than dividends which adhered to the positive outlook towards net income.

Source: Nasdaq and MarketWatch - future values were calculated through the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Forecasting.

Observing Weyco's Financials

Operating Revenue and Operating Income

Having an average annual increase of 3.24% is not bad for a small-to-medium-scale company like Weyco as it still managed to show a quite impressive pattern of its sales for the last 10 years. With an almost consistent increase, it remained a little giant in the industry. From $221.43 million in 2008, it consistently grew to $320.62 million in 2015 which resulted in a $99 million increase in seven years. However, it fell by $24 million in 2016 and another $13 million as it landed at $283.75 million in 2017. But it made a comeback in 2018 as it grew by about $15 million reaching $298.38 million then. Tedious as it initially appeared, but one must see how the company was able to raise its sales and keep it above $200 million.

Moreover, the estimation showed a more optimistic view of future values as it would increase to $330 million at the end of 2019 and even up to $364 million in 2023. Likewise, the quarterlies seemed to agree with the positive forecast as 1Q 2019 ended with better results compared to the previous time series. At $74.13 million, it showed a 6.6% and 7.2% increase in sales from 1Q 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Source: MarketWatch - future values were calculated through the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Source: MarketWatch

Meanwhile, with an average annual increase rate of 3.49%, the operating costs and expenses were kept lower than sales. On average, the former landed at $253 million which was about $25 million lower than the latter. The aforementioned amount also pertains to WEYS's operating income. From 2008-2018, the operating income was playing between $15 million and $30 million. Starting from $24.5 million and ending at $25.71 million, it would not be hard to think that the company's efforts to increase its efficiency seemed to be somehow futile. While it is safe to say that the company was able to stabilize its core operations very well and remain profitable as shown by the slowly yet generally upward movement of operating income, it still could not give a concrete answer to questions regarding how far the company could still go with efficiency.

If the size and capacity would be considered, an average annual growth of 2.2% could be significant. However, there might be other areas that the company has to consider to ensure a higher operating profit in the future.

Source: MarketWatch - future values were calculated through the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Net Income

Non-operating expenses did not show any sharp changes in the value. As a result, net income has almost the same trend with operating income. This could also explain that the company's profitability heavily relies on its core operations. For the last 10 years, there have also been several slight variations but the company remained profitable. And as the company kept it above $12 million, the adequacy it had for the dividend payments and strengthening of the company's operations was maintained and even enhanced. In 2018, it amounted to $20.48 million, about $3.50 million higher than the 10-year average value. However, from the analysis of 2008-2018 trend, the estimation could not expect rapid growth in earnings for the next five years as it would only increase to $21.12 million in 2023. Even so, it couldn't be refuted that the company showed a high capacity to sustain its operations and dividend payments which could even continue in the long-run.

Meanwhile, 1Q 2019 ended with impeccable results which could give a glimpse of a greater performance that awaits the company. Net income amounted to $3.97 million which was 32.8% higher than its comparative time series in 2018.

Source: MarketWatch - future values were calculated through the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Source: MarketWatch

EPS

Without noticeable variations in Weighted Average Shares (WAV), the EPS moved in the same direction with net income. This would even increase in 2019-2023 as derived using the Linear Trend Analysis. Likewise, 1Q 2019 reaffirmed this positive outlook as it closed with an impressive $0.40 per share compared to 1Q 2018 and 2017 at $0.29 and $0.21, respectively.

Source: MarketWatch - future values were calculated through the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Source: MarketWatch

Current Ratio

In a business where wholesalers, distributors, and retailers belong to, it is crucial for a company like Weyco to have sufficient working capital. The good thing about this company is that even when there were erratic changes in current liabilities, it had enough current assets to cover them. With this, it could be seen how its current assets and liabilities changed over time. For the last 10 years, its current assets never fell below $100 million while current liabilities never went beyond $70 million. Just by looking at the presented figures in the company's financial statements, one could easily see that it had enough current assets to cover all its short-term obligations. On average, the company had a current ratio of 4.1 which means that for every current payable or obligation, the company had 4.1 assets to cover it. This would remain in the range for the next five years as shown by the Linear Trend Analysis.

Source: MarketWatch - future values were calculated through the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Asset Turnover Ratio and Return on Asset

For the last 10 years, it was seen how Weyco generated earnings from every asset it purchased. Along with sales and net income, the assets have been increasing significantly. From $190 million in 2008, it kept accumulating to $270 million in 2018 which could prove the company's effort to continue sustaining and even enlarge the operations.

Relative to the operations, it is evident that the sales of the company have been increasing over the years. It had almost the same rate of increase with assets which showed their simultaneous and consistent growth. As expected, Asset Turnover Ratio has been high which could explain that much sales were generated per asset. With an average value of 1.09, it could easily be observed that for every additional asset, an amount of $1.09 was recognized as sales. The same thing could be seen in Return on Asset (ROA). Having an average ROA of 6.63, it could be deduced that Weyco had 6% earnings per asset it had. As the most recent fiscal year closed, it landed at 7.58%. The positive view of the company's performance could continue for the next five years as Asset Turnover Ratio and ROA were estimated to remain high in 2023 at 1.24 and 7.21, respectively.

The important thing to notice here is that, as the company increased its resources through purchasing of assets, its sales and net income continued to grow as well which could even continue in the succeeding years. But one must still notice that Asset Turnover Ratio remained higher than 1.00 which could imply the company's high ability to generate revenue and that every asset it purchased was utilized efficiently. But it could also be seen here that the company has not performed in its full capacity, yet. Therefore, there are still lots of opportunities that await the company to further increase the sales and earnings in the future.

Source: MarketWatch - future values were calculated through the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Source: MarketWatch - future values were calculated through the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Net Worth

The measurement of how strong the company's performance not only depends on its revenue and net income but also the capacity to continue covering all its financial obligations for a long period. From 2008 to 2018, Weyco Group, Inc. continued to have an increasing value of its sales which moved from about $200 million to $300 million. Likewise, net income was maintained above $10 million and reached its highest point in 2018 at $20.48 million. While it is great to see an operation that generates higher earnings, there are still questions on Weyco's capability to continue paying dividends. With the company's size and capacity as well as a substantial increase in the dividend payments, one could still doubt the company's long-term adequacy.

Given the net income's increasing trend, it could be seen that it remained high enough to cover all the dividends. The company only used about 40% to do so for the last 10 years. As one could expect, the remaining 50 to 60 percent was used as reserves and/or means to replenish the assets and raise the operating capacity which could be proven by the increasing value of assets and sales. With this, net worth continued to increase as well. From $160 million in 2008, it increased to $210 million in 2018 and would even go up to $240 million in 2023 as estimated. So, even if the company opted to erase all its short-term and long-term obligations, there would be more than enough to repurchase assets, rejuvenate the operations, and sustain the dividend payments. Indeed, the positive trend of the company's profitability no matter how slow-moving it has been, remained in line with the company's solvency which proved the sustainability of the company's operations.

Source: MarketWatch - future values were calculated through the Linear Trend Forecasting.

Stock Price and the Dividend Discount Model

Valuing the Stock Price

The stock price has been in a decreasing trend for months now. From July to September 2018, it was playing between $34 and $39 before falling to $29-33 in October to December of the same year. When 2019 opened, it fell once more to $26-29 before rising again to $29-34 in March to May 2019. Since then, the price continued to fall to $25-26 and reached its lowest point at $23-24. Currently, the stock is traded at $23.08 which is $0.27 lower than the previous trading day. With its cheap value, the price seems to be moving in opposite with the financials of the company. Given this, the PE Ratio is only 11.07 which only entails every investor to spend $11.07 for every potential gain. With this seemingly low price and bearish trend, is it set at its right value or this makes it increasingly undervalued? The question here will be given a response using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price: $23.08

Dividends Proposed: $0.99

Average Dividend Growth:0.05579277212

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.09868705288

Derived Price: $24.36769718 or $24.37

The derived value shows that the falling stock price is undervalued. In reference to the estimation alone, the price must go up until it is set at the derived value. With this fact, the decreasing trend appears to be more interesting for many investors as it turns out to be cheaper than it is supposed to be. The investor could take this opportunity. However, there are still factors that give a strong impact on the movement of prices like the market hype, the company's financials, and other factors that may affect the industry where it belongs to. The price may still go down some more so the investors must always be updated on the company's press releases, financial websites that may give them more ideas on this.

Growth Avenue

Rising Demand for Footwear in the US (PR Newswire)

As the levels of income in the US increases, the ability of consumers to purchase goods and services increases as well. With this, a projected demand amounting to $31.1 billion could be realized in 2021. This could be possible due to a 4-percent annual growth rate in demand for footwear which is expected to continue until 2023. The good condition in the footwear industry is a positive signal for the companies here, especially the small and medium-scale ones like Weyco to further strengthen their operations by enhancing the products, setting more competitive pricing, and increasing efficiency which would help them emerge more, and realize higher revenue and earnings in the future. This could also help Weyco to get along and/or forming ties with larger companies to increase its popularity and operating capacity not only in the North American region but even in the other parts of the world for a potential expansion in the long-run.

Key Takeaways

With $230-million market capitalization and 640 employees, Weyco Group Inc. has been a medium-scale giant in the industry. Amidst the changing conditions in its operations and even in the market, the company was able to maintain a solid and consistent financials that could remain highly durable. Amidst the seemingly slow-moving earnings, Weyco ensured its adequacy to suffice and even increase the operations as well as to distribute substantial dividends for the last 10 years. Unenticing and unexciting as it may seem as no signs of a sharp increase in earnings could be observed, but the stability of the company's financials is something to ponder. The upward trend of the sales and earnings that continued to be aligned with the sustainability of its operations and its long-term solvency describes the intact growth of the company. Moreover, the change in the dividends has been substantial despite being distributed by a medium-scale company. As the estimation showed, both earnings and dividends would increase which could promise higher operating capacity and returns for the company and its investors. This is possible as 1Q 2019 closed with impressive results. The growth from sales down to net income was evident which could promise higher results at the end of the year.

On the other hand, the stock price seems to be unhyped by the company's good fortune as it continues to be cheaper recently. Given the low price level and PE Ratio, it may be perfect timing to buy the stocks. But given the trend, there is a possibility that the price may dip further in a few days. Nevertheless, there are still other factors that may be crucial to price changes. But the fact that it is undervalued, the stock should be considered a good buy for many short-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.