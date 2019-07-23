TESSCO Technologies' (TESS) CEO Murray Wright on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

July 23, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Bernard – Investor Relations

Murray Wright – President and Chief Executive Officer

Aric Spitulnik – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maggie Nolan – William Blair

Bill Dezellem – Tieton Capital

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, my name is Casey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the TESSCO Technologies, Inc. Q1 2020 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Jamie Bernard, you may begin your conference.

Jamie Bernard