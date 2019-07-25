AutoCanada: Covenant Car Wreck To Cause Dividend Cut

My analysis suggest ACQ is levered 8.8x and potentially heading for insolvency restructuring. I estimate that the 2021 senior unsecured bonds would have less than 10% recovery value in a CCAA process.

These sale-leaseback transactions are now nearly exhausted, and the covenant got tighter on July 1, setting ACQ up for a possible breach of covenants in Q2 or Q3 2019.

ACQ has entered into sale-leaseback transactions each of the last 4 quarters. These transactions have artificially propped up adjusted EBITDA to stay onside of bank covenants.

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified

Summary Investment Thesis

AutoCanada (“ACQ”) offers potential downside of 100% from its current price of $9.74. A potent combination of operational challenges related to a large, ill-conceived, U.S. acquisition, a slowdown of auto sales in Canada, and extreme financial leverage has resulted in ACQ resorting to last ditch measures (i.e. sale-leaseback transactions) in order to remain onside with its bank covenants.

I believe ACQ has exhausted these measures and that the one-time gains will roll-off in Q2 2019 or Q3 2019, resulting in covenant breaches. The company's banking syndicate may then force AutoCanada to eliminate its dividend in order to waive covenants. Even with covenant waivers, AutoCanada could be headed for a restructuring scenario in May 2021 when its $150 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes mature. AutoCanada’s extreme financial leverage and ratings restrictions could prevent many existing Canadian high yield holders from rolling over their bonds.

I recommend investors SELL their ACQ shares. Borrow is available at general collateral rates (0.25%).

Company Description

AutoCanada Inc. (“Company” or “ACQ”) is an Edmonton, Alberta based company that owns vehicle dealerships across North America. At the end of Q1 2019, the Company owned 66 dealerships with 52 located in Canada and the remainder in Illinois. Dealership OEMs include FCA, Hyundai and Volkswagen/Audi, among others.

U.S. Acquisition Was a Tipping Point

On March 22, 2018, ACQ surprised the market by announcing that it would acquire Grossinger Auto Group for $110 million (US$86 million). Although AutoCanada was viewed as a rollup story, the surprise was the fact that Grossinger’s assets consisted of 14 dealerships located in Illinois. The acquisition made very little strategic sense given AutoCanada still had a huge consolidation opportunity in Canada (only owned 54 out of an estimated 3,500 dealerships in Canada).

Source: AutoCanada March 22, 2018 Acquisition Presentation

Financial performance of Gossinger deteriorated shortly after AutoCanada acquired the asset. The asset went from being profitable to losing money.

Source: Q4 2018 AutoCanada Earnings Call Transcript

As a result, AutoCanada has taken substantial impairments on the acquisition. Within approximately 9-months of the acquisition, AutoCanada wrote down in excess of 50% of the $110 million acquisition price.

Canadian Auto Sales Have Peaked and are Declining

Unfortunately for AutoCanada, the challenges with their U.S. acquisition are occurring at the same time that Canadian (and North American) auto sales have peaked. Looking at the chart below produced from Statistics Canada data, one can see that auto sales have rolled over and are now significantly negative year over year for the first time since 2008.

Source: Statistics Canada. Table 20-10-0001-01 New motor vehicle sales

AutoCanada’s management have acknowledged this inflection point in their Q1 2019 conference call:

Source: Q1 2019 AutoCanada Earnings Call Transcript

The decline in nationwide auto sales has been reflected in ACQ’s unit sales and revenue figures as shown below:

Source: Company Reports

Covenants Are Tight, and Getting Tighter

The banks have recognized ACQ’s financial challenges and are starting to withdraw from financing to the Company. The table below shows AutoCanada’s credit facility covenants over the past six quarters. While covenants have generally been deteriorating, the Company appears to have reasonable cushion on the covenants (except for the Current Ratio which is extremely tight).

On the surface, it appears as though ACQ has ample room on its Total Funded Debt to EBITDA ratio covenant at 3.83x versus the 4.50x covenant. However, the covenant stepped down to 4.00x on July 1, 2019, meaning that any decline in EBITDA going forward would potentially result in ACQ violating covenants.

Source: AutoCanada Amended Credit Agreement dated September 27, 2018

It is important to remember that while credit facilities are important for traditional retailers, credit facilities are critical for dealerships. AutoCanada’s credit facilities are $980 million in size and consist of:

$680 million for “floorplan” (i.e. financing for vehicle inventory) and lease financing of new, used and demonstrator vehicles

$230 million for financing acquisitions and capital expenditures and

$70 million for general corporate purposes.

Without these credit facilities, AutoCanada would not have access to floorplan financing and its business would essentially come to a halt (i.e. no floor inventory to sell / show to customers).

I should also point out that on April 17, 2019, the syndicate reduced ACQ’s credit facility size from $1.08 billion to $980 million with the $100 million reduction coming from the acquisition and capital expenditure bucket. This reduction in facility size may indicate that the syndicate is potentially worried about ACQ credit and risk / credit managers at the banking syndicate are looking to decrease their exposure to the Company.

Source: Credit Agreement Dated March 20, 2018

Sale-Leaseback Transactions Are an Act of Desperation

Similar to other retailers, AutoCanada owns some of the real estate in which it operates. Many retailers tend to retain their real estate for strategic purposes. Even those that separate the real estate to unlock value (Canadian Tire and Loblaw, for example), tend to retain control of the underlying assets. History has shown that financially challenged retailers are the ones that tend to resort to sale-leaseback transactions in order to temporarily prop up a strained balance sheet (e.g. Sears, HBC, etc.). Over the last four quarters, I believe ACQ has been utilizing sale-leaseback transactions as a means to artificially boost EBITDA, thereby allowing it to temporarily remain onside with financial covenants.

ACQ was under pressure from analysts (and likely also shareholders) to crystallize their real estate value. NBF issued a report in mid-2018 outlining the strategic merit in unlocking ACQ’s real estate value, and provided an estimate of the Company’s unencumbered real estate value at $200 million.

Source: NBF Report June 14, 2018

Since the report from NBF, AutoCanada has entered into four separate sale-leaseback transactions totalling ~$160 million on 11 properties. A summary of the transactions are shown in the table below.

Although each transaction is unique (location, size, capex requirements, etc.), it is interesting to note that the proceeds per property value has declined in each subsequent transaction. This decline could be an indication that the little remaining unencumbered real estate (already sold $160 million versus $200 million estimate based on NBF’s report) has diminishing value. In other words, the Company has already sold off the best assets and does not have much left to sell.

The more interesting piece of the sale-leaseback puzzle comes into play as I dig into the numbers. Gains from sale-leaseback transactions (and other asset sales) are typically excluded from adjusted EBITDA, given they are typically non-recurring in nature and not reflective of the operating business. However, AutoCanada has been including these gains in their reported EBITDA.

On the Q1 2019 call, an analyst asked whether gains from ACQ’s sale-leaseback transactions were included in EBITDA for covenant calculation purposes. Management confirmed that gains from sale-leaseback transactions are indeed included in the covenant calculation.

Source: Q1 2019 AutoCanada Earnings Call Transcript

I estimate that from Q3 2018 to Q1 2019, gains from sale-leaseback transactions have comprised $16.5 million or ~30% of total reported adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, each of the four sale-leaseback transactions have occurred 5-18 calendar days prior to quarter end. Put another way, I believe AutoCanada has been using gains from sale-leaseback transactions in order to stay onside of its covenants. Without these one-time gains near quarter-end, it is possible that ACQ would have already breached covenants. While the Company might be able to skate onside of covenants for Q2 2019 as a result of the sale-lease back transaction on June 12th, I think there is a high likelihood covenants are breached in Q3 2019 (as a result of Total Funded Debt to EBITDA stepping down to 4.0x, and no more sale-leaseback gains available).

Analysts and shareholders may brush aside these covenant issues and have the opinion that the syndicate will simply waive covenant breaches. Typically in these situations, a bank waiver will likely only come with the borrower taking some dramatic steps to reduce leverage. At the very least, I believe the banking syndicate will force AutoCanada to cut its annual dividend to zero, which would save the Company ~$11 million annually. Looking back historically, when ACQ cut its dividend to zero on March 16, 2009, shares fell 50% on the news. I believe a similar reaction could be possible this time around.

Source: Bloomberg

It is also interesting to note that ACQ has had a revolving door of CFOs recently. In fact, the Company has had three different CFOs within the last year. Christopher Burrows resigned effective August 10, 2018. He was replaced on August 22, 2018 by Raj Juneja. Finally, on July 4, 2019, the Company announced Mike Borys would assume the role effective August 12, 2019. This revolving door of CFO is a typical pattern in distress/restructuring situations.

Looming Maturity with No Access to Capital Markets

AutoCanada has $150mm of senior unsecured notes due May 2021. These bonds were largely purchased by Canadian high yield investors in May 2014 when the bonds were rated B+ by S&P (single rating). However, since issuance, the bonds have been downgraded to CCC+. Unless there is a significant operational turnaround, resulting in an upgrade to the issue, I believe refinancing these notes will be problematic due to mandate restrictions of existing holders. Some of the large existing bondholders have limitations on their funds which prevents the purchase of notes rated CCC+ or below. While some funds can maintain their holdings post a downgrade to CCC+ or lower, the funds often have limitations on buying additional bonds or refinancing bonds with such ratings. As a result, refinancing ACQ’s bonds may not be achievable.

Moreover, while high yield markets are trading near cycle tights ex-energy, the market does not appear open for auto retailers. In late June 2019, DriveTime, the second largest used vehicle retailer in the U.S., pulled its US$350mm bond offering due to “market conditions.” According to Bloomberg, price talk on the new issue was 8.0%-8.25% for a 7-year. Even though DriveTime was willing to pay up, the market did not bite. DriveTime’s bonds were set to be rated B-/B3. It makes one wonder what ACQ’s cost of capital would be – almost certainly substantially higher than the 5.625% they are currently paying on their 2021 notes. The Canadian high yield market is asleep at the wheel and is likely paying little attention to ACQ’s financial difficulties. I believe there could be a rush to the exits, resulting in a dramatic repricing of the bonds, when they wake up to the reality.

True Leverage is Significantly Higher Than Presented

Adding to the refinancing challenge is the leverage on ACQ’s balance sheet, which I believe is higher than it first appears. In order to calculate ACQ’s true leverage, I have made the following adjustments:

Start with last four quarters of reported Adjusted EBITDA

Gave full credit for IFRS 16’s enhancement to EBITDA including annualizing IFRS 16 enhancements from Q1 2019 (but then also added lease liabilities to the debt total)

Deducted one-time sale-leaseback and asset sale gains (to get a true picture of run-rate EBITDA)

Excluded floorplan financing (totaled $782 million in Q1 2019).

When making the above adjustments, I estimate that ACQ’s adjusted debt to LTM recurring adjusted EBITDAR is 8.8x. One could easily make the argument that AutoCanada is insolvent. With management admitting that auto sales have peaked, I do not envision any cyclical tailwinds to help AutoCanada get out of the balance sheet mess in which they find themselves.

Financial performance from ACQ is deteriorating. On an apples-to-apples basis, I estimate ACQ generated $1.2 million of adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2019 versus $15.7 million in Q1 2018. The situation is unraveling quickly. If this continues, it is possible that the banking syndicate could start pulling back floorplan financing which would further deteriorate financial performance.

Source: Company Reports and Author’s Estimates

What Are AutoCanada Shares (and Bonds) Worth?

According to past commentary by management, AutoCanada has been acquiring dealerships at 5x-6x EBIT. Keep in mind that the previously stated multiple range was during a time when industry sales were still relatively healthy. With the industry rolling over by management’s own account, one could easily argue for lower multiples.

Source: Q3 2017 AutoCanada Earnings Call Transcript

To generate my price target, I have applied a 9.0x EBIT multiple to my estimate of ACQ’s LTM recurring adjusted EBIT. I believe my 9.0x EBIT multiple is generous given it is a 50% premium to the multiples that AutoCanada claimed it was acquiring dealerships at in late 2017. This multiple generates an enterprise value of ~$144 million which implies zero equity value and <10% recovery value for the ACQ 5.625% 2021 unsecured bonds. I recommend investors SELL shares of AutoCanada.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AOCIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: ALL READERS SHOULD PERFORM THEIR OWN DUE DILIGENCE. This article represents the opinions of the author only, as of the date of this article. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and has no duty, express or otherwise, to update the contents herein. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice to readers.



The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness.