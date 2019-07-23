Shutterfly's Growth Is Expected To Slow; Vote In Favor Of The Deal

Apollo Funds has made a takeover offer of $51 per share for Shutterfly and management has approved the deal which is now subject to shareholder approval.

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) is involved in the photographic industry. Apollo Funds has made a takeover offer for Shutterfly, and due to the expected slowing in Shutterfly's revenue growth, along with a volatile earnings history, I would vote in favor of the deal.

Financials

Shutterfly has produced solid growth over the last decade but operates with fairly low margins. For the 2018 fiscal year, Shutterfly's profit margin was only 2.5% with a return on equity of 2.2%. Shutterfly's 2020 PE multiple is 29x, and its trailing full-year PE multiple is 34x.

The chart below visually shows Shutterfly's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade, along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Shutterfly data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Shutterfly's revenue steadily increased up until 2017. Shutterfly acquired Lifetouch (a school photo company) for $825M in Cash. The acquisition was completed early in 2018 and significantly boosted Shutterfly's revenue for the 2018 fiscal year.

Shutterfly's earnings have been volatile but have generally increased. Excluding the Lifetouch acquisition, Shutterfly's earnings increased at an average rate of 19% per year from 2009 until 2017. Over the same period, Shutterfly's revenue increased by 21% per year. The acquisition of Lifetouch nearly doubled Shutterfly's revenue for the 2018 fiscal year.

The analysts are expecting Shutterfly's revenue increase to slow to 10% in 2019 and then slow again to only 3% for the 2020 fiscal year. Shutterfly's earnings are expected to fall during 2019 before picking up again for the 2020 fiscal year.

The Takeover Deal

The private equity firm Apollo Funds has offered $51 per share to acquire Shutterfly's stock in a deal worth $2.7 billion. Apollo Funds is managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC. Shutterfly's Board of Directors unanimously approved the deal and recommends that Shutterfly stockholders vote in favor of the transaction. Shutterfly's management expects the deal to complete early in the fourth quarter.

While the $51 takeover offer is more than Shutterfly's low stock price seen this year, I suspect that there'll be unhappy investors who had hoped for a higher offer. Management made the following statement in their press release.

We ran a broad and comprehensive process, engaging with a significant number of potential buyers, and are pleased that the process culminated in a transaction that maximizes value for Shutterfly stockholders.

I think management's response here is to soothe investors' reactions, especially considering that Shutterfly's stock price reached almost $100 during 2018. Management pointed out that they engaged with a significant number of potential buyers, and they are pleased with the outcome. To me, this says that the best offer they received was $51, and they took this as it was the best offer available. Investors will naturally be wondering why management didn't reject the offer and wait until a later date. After all, what's the hurry? To me, it seems that management is eager to sell the company and sell it quickly.

I suspect this has something to do with Shutterfly's increasing competition from the other online digital photography services companies such as Snapfish and Vistaprint. Shutterfly also faces competition from brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and Target (NYSE:TGT), which offer low-cost digital photography products and services.

While Shutterfly's revenue nearly doubled in the 2018 fiscal year as a result of the Lifetouch acquisition, the analysts are expecting Shutterfly's revenue growth to slow to 10% in 2019 and slow to only 3% for the 2020 fiscal year. I suspect that management's motivation for accepting the offer is that they are accepting the inevitable - that Shutterfly's historic revenue growth of 21% per year (up until 2017 before the Lifetouch acquisition) has come to an end.

It appears to me that Shutterfly is no longer a growth stock, and management has realized this. Sure, the company is still profitable, but stock price gains over the long term are tied to a company's ability to grow. Now, if Shutterfly can no longer grow, then it's probably best to exit now. Hanging on to a no-growth company facing stiff competition could see its revenue trend the other way - downwards - which will see its stock price head in the same direction.

So, it appears to me that management may well have done the best they can with the $51 offer received, and if I owned voting stock in Shutterfly, I would vote in favor of the deal.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to view stock charts as this shows me how the stock has performed.

Shutterfly chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Shutterfly's stock price initially surged higher to peak in 2011. The stock then pulled back and essentially traded sideways within a fairly tight trading range up until 2018. From here, the stock surged higher and almost reached $100 (the surge was most likely due to the Lifetouch acquisition), but the stock then sold back down to within its trading range.

Investors who bought into the 2018 rally are going to be disappointed with the takeover offer. I think they will be hoping that the deal does no finalize. After all, these investors will be hoping for the stock price to rally again.

As the stock has traded in its trading range for most of the last decade, there will be plenty of investors who bought at prices close to the $51 takeover offer. I suspect that these investors would have hoped for a higher offer and may even vote against the deal.

Shutterfly's stock price hasn't really matched its revenue growth over the last decade, and this was probably due to its volatile earnings. The company's outlook is rather dull. During the period 2009 to 2017, the company's revenue grew 21% per year. This is forecast to slow to 10% in 2019 and further slow to 3% in 2020. Even if investors voted against the deal, there's no good reason why the stock price should increase. If anything, the stock is vulnerable, especially if the company's revenue started to decline.

Conclusion

Shutterfly has produced solid revenue growth in the past, and the Lifetouch acquisition nearly doubled the company's 2018 revenue. However, Shutterfly's future revenue growth is expected to slow, and there's the risk that the company's future revenue could decline - which would see its stock price fall.

Apollo Funds has made a takeover offer of $51 per share, and management has approved the deal, which is subject to shareholder approval. While there's no doubt that there's going to be unhappy investors, I think that Shutterfly's revenue growth has ended, and if I owned voting stock, I would vote in favor of the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.