Man Vs. Machine: AI's Growing Role In Investment Management

We've seen computers dominate the world's best chess players and breeze through math problems so complex that they would have even the most skilled quants scratching their heads, so is it that off base to assume that computers would have a competitive advantage over humans when it comes to portfolio management as well? One fund on the frontier of leveraging the computing power of today's most advanced machine learning technology is Equibot's flagship ETF, AI Powered Equity (AIEQ). AIEQ is completely managed by artificial intelligence (AI) and like other funds of this style, it has the obvious advantage of removing the behavioral bias that plagues many funds operating under traditional active management. When utilized correctly, incorporating AI in the investment process allows for the processing and analyzing of exponentially more data than what a human portfolio manager would be capable of.

When considering all the potential benefits AI has to offer, these funds are at the very least an interesting consideration for an investor looking to diversify their portfolio. Before diving further into the advantages of investing in AI managed funds, it is important to note that adding AI to your portfolio is by no means an assured method of achieving superior returns. Like any other fund, funds managed by AI are subject to risk at both the individual investment level and the systemic risk of the market as a whole. Funds managed completely by AI are a relatively new concept with virtually all of them being launched within the last five years. Comparing the returns between the Eurekahedge AI Hedge Fund Index (a common index used to track the performance of funds managed by artificial intelligence) vs. the S&P 500 since 2015 yields the below results:

Eurekahedge AI S&P 500 2015 Return (%) 17.90 -.73 2016 Return (%) 10.24 9.54 2017 Return (%) 8.6 19.42 2018 Return (%) -5.5 -6.24 2019 Return Through June (%) 3.7 18.86 Total Annualized Return % 6.98 8.17 Annual Standard Deviation (5 Years) 6.02 7.94 Average Sharpe Ratio (5 Years)* .79 .75

* 3 Month T-Bill rate of 2.2% used as Rf in the Sharpe Ratio Calculation More information on Eurekahedge AI index used in these calculations can be found here.

The data shown above does not show one style dominating over the other. Although the Eurekahedge index does have slightly better risk adjusted returns, the S&P has had significantly higher returns so far in 2019. One important characteristic of AI managed funds that is not apparent in the above data is that these funds are designed to get better at trading as they get older. Through a process commonly referred to as deep learning these funds analyze millions of different data points daily, trade based on that data, and review the results of each trade via a feedback loop. They use the results from the feedback loop to understand what worked, what didn't, and the reasoning behind each which they incorporate into future decisions. In this sense the machines are actually learning from their experiences and getting smarter.

The complete autonomy of AI in the decision making process as well as the deep learning aspect of artificial intelligence is the primary differentiator between AI managed funds and your typical static trading algorithm that has become commonplace among investment management firms. One possible explanation for why the data does not reflect improved returns over time for the AI fund relative to the S&P is due to a boom in the inception of new AI funds over the past two years. The performance of the new funds effectively dilutes the performance of some of the older and more established AI funds that have had a chance to establish deep learning patterns.

Equibot - AIEQ

Investors looking to reduce their portfolio risk by investing in AI have many options to choose from. One company on the forefront of combining artificial intelligence with portfolio management is Equibot. Equibot's flagship ETF, AIEQ, invests solely in US equities and REITs. The fund is powered by Equibot's proprietary AI technology and launched on IBM's Watson platform. AIEQ has an investment universe of over 6,000 stocks that are reviewed daily and the machine narrows this down to around 100 of what it deems to be the best investment opportunities. The refinement process is based off the AI analyzing things like corporate reports, earnings, social media, economic indicators, and many other factors relevant to finding an investment's intrinsic value. The AI then takes a portfolio perspective by factoring in how the different investments will respond with one another in a diversified portfolio and trades only when it sees an opportunity to add value. The fund aims to outperform its benchmark while taking on equal or less risk than the market as a whole. Below is a breakdown of how AIEQ has performed since its inception in October 2017 relative to the S&P:

AIEQ S&P 500 Total Annualized Return Since Oct 2017 (%) 9.29 9.36 Average Annual Standard Deviation (Since Oct 2017) 16.97 14.37 Sharpe Ratio Since Oct 2017* .42 .50

*3 Month T-Bill rate of 2.2% used as Rf in the Sharpe Ratio Calculation Click this link for more detail on the AIEQ return information used in this table

Based on the above data AIEQ is not yet beating its benchmark on a historical basis but it is worth noting that the ETF is currently up 23.3% YTD compared to 19.1% YTD for the S&P. Another important consideration is that AIEQ pays a quarterly dividend and has an annualized dividend yield of 1.5% allowing the investor to lock in a portion of their return on investment.

AIEQ - Overview

Contrary to the "black box" mystique that is often associated with trading algorithms and artificial intelligence, Equibot is very transparent with their holdings and their technology. All of this information can be found real time on their website or in the fund's fact sheets and financial statements. The only restriction imposed on AIEQ's holdings is that no investment can represent more than 10% of the fund's net asset value (NAV). Despite the freedom for the AI to invest in US stocks of any industry, AIEQ shows a strong bias toward tech stocks which represent just over 30% of the fund's total holdings. Financials (13.4%), industrials (13.4%), and cyclicals (12.94%) also represent a large focus of AIEQ's holdings. On an individual investment level AIEQ shows a moderate level of concentration with its top ten holdings accounting for about 21% of NAV. Among the top ten holdings include popular tech companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Equibot's funds are capable of liquidating positions and holding cash or taking short positions if the AI thinks this will create value. No ETF analysis would be complete without reviewing expenses and fees. Due largely to the high trading volume, AIEQ has a higher expense ratio (.77) than the average ETF (.44) which should be factored into any investment decision. All data mentioned in this article was provided net of fees.

More information on AIEQ's financials and key ratios can be found here. We are undoubtedly trending towards a society where technology will play an ever-growing role in our lives. As more money gets invested into tech companies, we will continue to see improvements in AI which will only benefit these types of funds going forward. Even if you're not ready to trust AI with your money yet, it is beneficial to understand the growing role that it will continue to play in investment management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIEQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.