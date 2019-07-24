UUUU Tanks - The Stock Could Be A Raging Buy

The problem for UUUU and some others is a decision by the Trump administration.

Uranium is a naturally occurring radioactive element. After refining, uranium is a silvery-white metal that is a nuclear fuel as it is an abundant source of concentrated energy. Uranium occurs in most rocks in concentrations of two to four parts per million and is as common as tin, tungsten, and molybdenum.

In a nuclear power station, the fissioning of uranium atoms replaces burning fossil fuels like coal or gas. The heat created by splitting U-235 atoms creates steam which spins turbines that drive a generator to produce electricity.

The mining process extracts uranium ore from the crude of the earth. After crushing, the ore is treated with acid to dissolve and recover the uranium. Australia has the largest reserves of uranium in the world, followed by Kazakhstan, Canada, and Russia. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is the top producer followed by Canada and Australia. Those nations with significant reserves include South Africa, Niger, Brazil, China, Namibia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine all with 2% or more of the world's total reserves. The United States is not a leading producer of uranium, but it is a substantial consumer as over 20% of US electricity comes from nuclear power plants.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is a uranium producer in the United States, and recently the price of the shares has been tanking.

The price of uranium has trended lower since 2007

The price of uranium has moved steadily lower over the past twelve years.

As the chart shows, uranium futures moved from a high at $148 in May 2007 to a low at $17.50 in November 2016. Since the bottom, the metal has traded in a range from the low to $29.80. So far in 2019, the range has been from $23.90 to $29.05. On Tuesday, July 23, December futures were at $25.60, a bit below the middle of its year's range.

The problem for UUUU and some others is a decision by the Trump administration

The company profile for Energy Fuels Inc states:

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

All of UUUU's production comes from the United States.

Over one year ago, UUUU and Ur-Energy (URG) filed a joint petition under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to increase the amount of uranium the US purchases from domestic producers in the interest of national security.

President Trump recently issued a memo that said that his Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, found that uranium imports threaten to impair the country's national security. The memo said that the President did not agree with Secretary Ross's findings sending shares of UUUU lower.

The stock dropped like a stone

Until July 11, shares of UUUU traded in a range from $2.44 to $3.73 in 2019.

Since the President's memo, the price of UUUU shares dropped to a low at $1.70 per share on July 23.

Will the administration help these companies?

While the President did not agree with his Commerce Secretary's findings, he left a door open to help the domestic uranium producers. The memo called for the establishment of the United States Nuclear Fuel Working Group to address concerns over US output and to develop a plan for the revival and expansion of domestic nuclear fuel production. President Trump said, "I agree with the Secretary that the United States uranium industry faces significant challenges in producing uranium domestically and that this is an issue of national security."

Mark Chalmers, the CEO of Energy Fuels Inc. responded to the President's memo saying, "Not only did the president recognize the threat to national security and the need for relief for the uranium mining industry, he also acknowledged that the national security threat to the whole nuclear fuel cycle, not only uranium miners, must be studied and addressed, in order to revitalize the nuclear energy industry."

Time will tell if the Trump administration will help the US uranium producers, but the price of the stock dropped to a level where the shares could offer value.

UUUU has a great risk/reward profile at under $2 per share

The recent low at $1.70 per share is the lowest price in over one year. In 2016 and 2017, UUUU shares traded to a low at $1.29 per share, creating a double bottom technical pattern. UUUU is a highly liquid stock that trades an average of over 1.5 million shares each day. The company has a market cap of $164.358 million as of July 23. I view UUUU shares as a call option with no expiration date at its current price level. If the shares were to violate the double-bottom at $1.29, I would reconsider a long position in the stock. However, the current price weakness on the back of President Trump's memo could create a scale-down buying opportunity during the current period of price weakness.

President Trump's agenda of supporting companies that operate within the United States could lead to future benefits for UUUU. Purchasing uranium from domestic suppliers is in the best interest of the United States as other countries around the world increase requirements for the metal. While I was disappointed with the memo and price action in the stock that followed, I remain bullish on the prospects for UUUU shares.

