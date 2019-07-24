Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Economic Outlook (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The International Monetary Fund’s economists just released their semi-annual World Economic Outlook, downgrading global growth and world trade projections.

But these and other issues they cite are likely to have less impact on markets than the Fed’s and other central banks’ expected rate cuts.

The fact that U.S. Treasuries pay significantly higher interest than bonds of say, Spain or France, are an indication of the distorting effects of central bank policy.

Advisors managing clients’ money should probably heavily discount economists’ forecasts and market prices alike, and balance portfolios between risk-on and risk-off tendencies on an ongoing basis.

This podcast (6:11) argues that advisors managing clients’ money should probably heavily discount economists’ forecasts and market prices alike, and balance portfolios between risk-on and risk-off tendencies on an ongoing basis. The IMF outlook cites numerous troubling uncertainties that could shift the direction of markets, but neither the IMF nor Goldman Sachs nor any other organization’s smartest economists know how to time these shifts.

