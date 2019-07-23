Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance

On only 8x PE, the stock is trading well below its historic range. But it won't perform with the risk of estimate cuts hanging over it.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a good company, run by a management team with an exceptional track record and with core franchises that have moat-like characteristics, given MS's scale and brand advantages.

However, it is also an inherently cyclical business, meaning there are times to own it and times not to own it. My view is we are currently entering a period of the latter.

Street estimates appear to be underpinned by an unjustifiably rosy view of markets, and the revenue outlook for investment banks more broadly. Given MS's operational leverage, relatively small disappointments on revenues could result in sizeable downward EPS revisions that would quickly erode the stock's current valuation appeal. I've outlined this thesis previously. This article provides an update, including additional supporting data we've had in MS's CCAR result and in the recent 2Q numbers.

The main risk MS faces is estimate downgrades

MS reported record EPS in 2018 at $4.7, 54% higher than 2017. The company is anticipated to continue hitting new all-time highs each year out to 2021, according to consensus estimates. Indeed, by 2021, consensus sees MS's earnings being almost 25% higher than in 2018 and almost double the level of 2017.

Source: company disclosures, SA consensus data

It's true there are some mitigating factors. MS's tax rate has fallen, as it has for all US companies, and this somewhat skews the comparison of current earnings compared to the pre-2018 period. Equally, MS is buying back shares.

But Street expectations are also for continued revenue growth, and this is a big component of anticipated EPS growth. Like EPS, net revenues hit an all-time record in 2018 at $40.1bn. The market sees this level being more or less maintained in 2019 with further growth thereafter (3% out to 2021).

Source: company disclosures, SA consensus data

There are a number of reasons to be skeptical about these assumptions of uninterrupted revenue growth:

1. MS has reported three consecutive quarters of falling revenues

2Q19 net revenues declined by 3% YoY, following a 7% YoY decline reported in 1Q and a 10% YoY decline reported for 4Q18. 2Q19 reported revenues were also supported by large private equity gains. If these are excluded, the YoY revenue decline was 5%.

Source: company disclosures

2. Capital markets look vulnerable.

MS is still fundamentally an investment bank, despite the impressive growth in Wealth Management in recent years. The Institutional Securities division is the largest revenue generator, and it delivered over 50% of 1H group net revenues. Capital market trends are, therefore, the crucial factor for MS's revenue performance. These look increasingly shaky.

IS reported 13% lower revenues in 1H19 compared to 1H18, and there are lots of worrying signs in global capital markets, especially outside the US. Indeed, the US increasingly looks like an island of serenity in an otherwise fraught global picture.

For instance:

IPOs: The US continues to enjoy an IPO boom. Dealogic calculates that US IPO volumes were up almost 4x in 2Q19 compared to the prior quarter, making this the strongest Q2 since 2000. But, in EMEA, IPO volumes were down 50%, and they were down 43% in APAC.

M&A: The US is also enjoying an M&A boom, and Dealogic reports that the US had the highest 1H M&A volumes on record, up 21% YoY. But APAC M&A volumes were down 22% YoY and at their lowest level since 2013. In EMEA, volumes were down 33% YoY.

In other important capital market segments, the picture is universally weak:

DCM : Debt issuance was down 4% YoY in the Americas in 1H, down 3% in EMEA, and down 9% in APAC.

: Debt issuance was down 4% YoY in the Americas in 1H, down 3% in EMEA, and down 9% in APAC. Leveraged lending: US leveraged loan volumes were down 23% YoY in 1H, EMEA down 47% YoY, and APAC down 22%.

For MS, the weakness of non-US capital markets is important since they account for almost half the revenues of Institutional Securities.

Source: company disclosures

This may be why MS underperformed the peer group so badly in 1H in almost every investment banking revenue line. The company reported 18% lower equity trading revenues YoY (second worst result after Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)), 13% lower FICC trading revenues YoY (worst result of any peer), and 18% lower advisory and underwriting revenues YoY (NYSEARCA:IBD), again the worst result of peers.

Source: company disclosures

MS did give a more optimistic outlook for 3Q, but management also recognised that seasonality is a lot more pronounced during the summer months than it is in 1H:

The third quarter is off to a strong start, but we are cognizant of the typical summer slowdown, and that conviction remains lackluster compared to this time last year. The uncertainties around global growth have risen, which may impact confidence and activity levels. (CFO Jonathan Pruzan, 2Q19 earnings call)

3. Interest rates will become a bigger headwind

Investment banks should normally benefit from lower interest rates as they spur more activity in capital markets. However, for MS, the picture is a bit different because of the importance of Wealth Management and, within WM, the importance of net interest income.

NII accounts for 24% of WM net revenues (against just 10% for the group).

Source: company disclosures

More importantly, it has been an important growth driver in recent years as MS has aggressively grown its lending activities to high net worth clients. NII CAGR since 2015 is 11% in WM compared to CAGR for non-interest revenues of just 3%. At the group level, NII has grown twice as fast as non-interest revenues in this period (8% pa vs. 4% pa).

Source: company disclosures

Lower interest rates could slow this pace of growth significantly if they compress margins. It's interesting to note that while investment banks are not generally regarded as especially rate sensitive compared to commercial banks, this is not the case for MS. The company discloses that 100bps lower rates negatively impacts NII by around $0.6bn, which is a 6% hit to pre-tax earnings. This is a greater negative sensitivity than Wells Fargo (WFC) or Citigroup (C) and comparable to JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Source: company disclosures

On the 2Q earnings call, management reassured on the outlook for NII in 3Q, where they indicated flat versus last year. But beyond 3Q, the talk was of "a more material impact":

Looking ahead, the shape of the forward curve and our deposit mix will continue to affect NII. We now expect NII ex-prepayments in the third quarter to be largely in line with the third quarter of 2018 with potentially a more material impact in the fourth quarter if the forward curve is realized. (CFO Jonathan Pruzan, 2Q19 earnings call)

Annualised 1H net revenues were running at $41bn, and consensus sees the full-year being at $40bn. This means that Street estimates see 2H revenues being only 5% below 1H levels. But 2H seasonality last year was 15% lower than 1H, and this is far more typical of the level of 2H revenue drop-off that investment banks normally experience.

Given the headwinds I've outlined above from shaky capital markets, falling interest rates, and the fact MS is already in a downtrend in terms of the negative YoY revenue comps it has reported in each of last three quarters, my fear is the actual outcome for 2H could be far weaker than is currently reflected in estimates.

MS's high operational leverage would work against it if revenues fall

MS's P&L is especially sensitive to revenue swings because of the company's high operational leverage. MS's cost:income ratio in 2018 was 72% compared to ratios of 40-50% for well-run commercial banks.

I've outlined a calculation in a previous article that asked what level of revenue reversal would be required for MS's P/E ratio to revert from its exceptionally cheap level of 8.4x today to its much less compelling historic average of 12.8x. In other words, what level of revenue decline would be needed for EPS to decline to the $3.2 level required to "normalise" MS's PE ratio to its historic average, versus the $4.7 EPS level reported in 2018.

The answer was a reversal of just 11% or revenues of $35.6bn vs. the $40bn expected by consensus estimates this year. This would hardly be a calamitous level of revenues either: it would still be the third highest annual level in the company's history, after 2017 and 2018.

The point of the exercise was simply to demonstrate that, because of the operational leverage inherent in MS's business model, revenues wouldn't need to fall by much at all for Street EPS estimates to be way too high - 33% too high in this case.

Source: calculations based on company-reported data, Y Charts consensus

CCAR results highlighted the potential "stickiness" of MS's cost base

Since I published this calculation, we've had supporting data from the CCAR results. MS came out of CCAR pretty well, getting sign-off on $8.4bn of dividends and share repurchases through to June 2020, a 24% increase on last year.

But there was one aspect of CCAR where MS looked noticeably weak. That was in the size of the fall in the company's core equity tier 1 ratio under the severely adverse scenario. According to the Fed's calculations, in a stress situation, MS would see core equity tier 1 decline by 9.2% versus the 4Q18 baseline level. This is the third highest fall of any bank after UBS (NYSE:UBS) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and the biggest drop of any US bank.

Source: Federal Reserve CCAR

The reason for this is that the Fed thinks that, if MS were to experience a revenue shock, its cost base would be a lot more "sticky" than other banks, mainly because of the way that compensation to financial advisors in Wealth Management is structured. This is precisely the operating leverage point I made above.

The issue came up on the 2Q earnings call, and CEO James Gorman pushed back on it as follows:

It apparently is a function of a divergent view on our non-interest expense. It's hard for us to understand how non-interest expense is sticky unless it relates to [Wealth Management] financial compensation, which by definition is on a grid and is not sticky, but if one were to assume that you had to pay that notwithstanding the grid structure then clearly it would be sticky.

However, if the Fed is right, then it reinforces the view that relatively small disappointments on revenue could lead to much bigger disappointments on EPS.

Capital return is a less powerful share price driver than for others

One final point to think about when it comes to estimate risk for MS is that the company also has more limited scope than others to support EPS through share repurchases if revenues do start to fall.

The capital return authorisation of $8.4bn received in this year's CCAR splits between $2.4bn of dividends and $6.0bn of share repurchases. The share repurchases are equivalent to 8% of MS's market value, not an insignificant amount, but still the second lowest proportionate repurchase authorisation of peers after JPM.

Source: author's calculations based on CCAR release

The market already appears to be pricing in cuts

Perhaps in the expectation that earnings estimates will have to come down, MS's share price has been weak so far this year, posting only a 12% gain, the lowest of US banking majors after WFC. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has enjoyed a 28% increase over this period.

Source: YCharts

Nervousness over the direction of estimates is probably also the explanation for MS trading at such a low PE of just 8.4x on a 1-year forward basis. This compares to the stock's 5-year average of 12.8x. The positive view is that estimate cuts, if they come, look like they're already priced in. The negative view is that a company's share price rarely recovers until the cuts have actually been made. This warrants against trying to buy MS "on the dip".

Source: YCharts

Lowered estimates would put my share price target for MS at only $43

When I think there's downside estimate risk for a company, I usually accommodate it by running my valuation on the low-end of the consensus EPS range. For MS, the 2019 low-end EPS consensus is $4.6 (compared to a $4.9 median) while the 2020 low-end is $4.5 (compared to the median at $5.25).

My preferred valuation methodology for banks is ROE/COE where I derive a fair value P/TNAV multiple by comparing ROE to cost of equity and factoring in a long-term growth assumption. The calculations for MS are laid out below using the low-end consensus EPS numbers. They imply ROE for 2019 of 11.3%, declining to 10.1% for 2020.

Source: author's calculations based on company data, SA consensus data

On this basis, I get to a share price target of $50 on 2019 ROE and only $43 on 2020 ROE, given ROE is declining. This is 2% below the current share price, and it backs up the view I've presented in this article that MS is not currently a stock I'd want to be holding.

