The Cards Are Stacked Against Deere & Company Investors

Because of Deere & Co.'s low dividend potential, lower than average financial strength, high trade war risks, and business cycle risk, I suggest investors move out of the stock.

Introduction

As we continue analyzing industrial stocks, we move to a stock which has been at the forefront of the trade war: Deere & Co. (DE).

Deere & Co. has a dividend yield of 1.84% and is trading at $165.61 per share. Based on my M.A.D Assessment, DE has a Dividend Strength score of 77 and a Stock Strength score of 56.

Deere & Co. is engaged in manufacturing agricultural, construction, turf, and forestry machinery. It also provides secured and lease-based financing to support dealer inventory and customer purchases.

If you've invested in Deere any time prior to the past 18 months, you are probably sitting on a comfortable capital gain. If you have followed our recent Seeking Alpha articles, you will be well aware that we attempt to increase our portfolio's dividend income by cautiously rebalancing positions (article here). To do this, we use the bottom-up analysis which you find in all of our articles and combine it to top-down analysis and dynamic sector allocation to reduce risk, increase dividend income, and ultimately increase total returns (article here).

With that in mind, it becomes tough for us to justify being invested in DE at current prices. While the stock has a well-covered dividend and a well-managed business, we are currently reducing exposure to industrials as we go through the late stages of this business cycle. When you compound the US trade war risks to the sector-wide risk, investing in DE presents too much downside risk for me to consider it.

As usual, my article will first consider the stock's potential as an income-producing investment before considering potential for capital gains.

Dividend Strength

As dividend investors, our goal remains to own a portfolio of dividend stocks which provide a significant and growing stream of income. For this to be possible, the dividend needs to be safe. It also needs to offer a good combination of yield and growth potential.

Dividend Safety

28% of Deere & Co.'s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 67% of dividend stocks.

DE pays 60% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 18% of dividend stocks.

Deere & Co. has a negative free cash flow payout ratio due to large increases in inventory which have occurred throughout the past quarters. Management announced in the latest earnings call that production would be cut in the second half of 2019, which should result in lower inventories and result in increased operating cash flow and free cash flow.

According to these metrics, it would seem that Deere is able to afford its dividend.

30/04/2015 30/04/2016 30/04/2017 29/04/2018 28/04/2019 Dividends $2.4000 $2.4000 $2.4000 $2.4000 $2.9000 Net Income $7.32 $4.98 $5.55 $5.59 $10.29 Payout Ratio 33% 49% 44% 43% 29% Cash From Operations $12.37 $11.31 $12.09 $3.50 $4.80 Payout Ratio 19% 22% 20% 68% 61% Free Cash Flow $7.60 $7.20 $7.44 $-1.80 $-2.49 Payout Ratio 32% 34% 33% -133% -116%

Furthermore, DE can pay its interest 4 times, which is better than 51% of stocks. This level of coverage, while not exceptional, is sufficient. As a dividend investor, I am always wary of stocks with high interest payments. To explain why, I found no better quote than from the New Testament, Matthew 6:24:

No man can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be devoted to one and despise the other."

Companies usually have two masters to serve: equity holders and debt holders. If the company's interest payments are too high relative to the company's earnings, dividend investors will suffer.

DE's interest coverage is decent and shouldn't inhibit the company's dividend policy.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that DE's dividend is safe. The company generates sufficient earnings and operating cash flow to cover the dividend, all while leaving room for it to increase. As inventories decline in upcoming quarters, we should see free cash flow turn positive again.

Dividend Potential

But what of the company's dividend potential? A safe dividend is meaningless if it won't contribute significantly to total returns. For it to do so, I'm looking for a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Deere & Co.'s dividend yield of 1.84% is better than 39% of dividend stocks.

Last year, the dividend grew 10% which is higher than their 5-year CAGR of 7%.

Over the previous 3 years, Deere & Co. has seen its revenues grow at a 12% CAGR and net income by a 27% CAGR.

In the latest earnings call, management suggested that the outlook for 2020 is most likely flat. DE is highly cyclical as can be seen in one glance at the company's revenue and net income for the past 10 years.

Forecasting dividend growth isn't an easy endeavor. To assess this, we first look at the company's payout ratios: is there room for the dividend to grow? Yes. Next, we look at the company's history of increasing its dividend. Since management has the last word on dividend increases, we want to see commitment to increasing the dividend consistently.

From June 2014 to March 2018, the dividend was maintained at $0.6. In June 2018, the dividend was increased by 15%, then increased again by 10% in December 2018.

This tells me that while management is committed to their dividend, they will happily freeze it for multiple years during cyclical reductions in revenues and net income, which will arise in DE's business.

For a sub 2% yielding stock, this isn't great. Low dividend yield stocks need to consistently increase their dividend at double-digit rates for them to be worth investing in. You can read more about this in Robert's article: "Dividend Investing Strategy For Investors Like You And Me".

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives DE a dividend strength score of 77/100. While the dividend is safe, the stock's dividend potential comes up short. The low yield when combined with the history of dividend freezes just doesn't live up to our expectations.

Stock Strength

For the reasons stated above, we wouldn't purchase shares of DE at current prices. But if you're currently a shareholder, what should you do? To answer that question, we turn to four fundamental factors which have historically been very accurate at predicting stock returns: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality.

Value

Valuation is always a good place to start when considering what to do with a stock. Overvalued stocks tend to do worse than undervalued stocks because expectations tied to expensive stocks are usually impossible to meet.

DE has a P/E of 16.09x

P/S of 1.37x

P/CFO of 34.49x

Dividend yield of 1.84%

Buyback yield of 2.13%

Shareholder yield of 3.97%.

These values would suggest that DE is more undervalued than 68% of stocks, which suggests that the stock is cheaper than two-thirds of U.S. stocks.

However, the chart above suggests that DE is trading around its 5-year average PE. As you can see from the oscillating PE lines, the company's earnings have been volatile, which is to be expected from a dividend stock. What is worrying is the extremely wide range of PE the stock has traded at over the past 5 years: between 7x and 38x.

This tells me that while the stock can be valued by the market at a lot higher than 16x earnings when the market expects increases in earnings, it can also trade a lot lower when expectations for earnings decrease. With the flat outlook the market has for the stock, it would seem that the current prices would be a fair price for DE.

Value Score: 68/100

Momentum

One of the greatest stock market mysteries, which baffles me every time I think about it is momentum. Stocks with the strongest relative performance, usually continue to outperform, while those with the weakest relative performance, continue to underperform.

Deere & Co.'s price has decreased -2.03% these last 3 months, 0.61% these last 6 months, and 18.04% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $165.61. However, for the past 18 months, the stock has been range bound between $135 and $170. As we approach the top of this range and short-term momentum has rescinded, I am not confident that DE will break through these levels in the next few quarters.

Nonetheless, DE has better momentum than 62% of stocks and has beaten the S&P 500 during the past 12 months.

The stock has had a super volatile ride like we saw in May when the stock lost close to 20% of its value amid trade war concerns, only to recover promptly.

As long as the trade war is ongoing, I expect this sort of volatility to continue, and for Deere & Co. to have similar performance to the stock market throughout the late stages of the market cycle. However, when a recession hits, DE will most likely be hit hard. Don't believe this? Check out fellow SA contributor, Corny Cramer's article on DE, where he displays every 50%+ decline which DE has experienced since the 70s. These have happened about once per decade, during cyclical downturns. There is no reason to believe that the next recession will be any different on cyclical stocks like DE.

Momentum score: 62/100

Financial Strength

While we are reducing exposure to industrial stocks, that doesn't mean we are totally cutting them from our portfolios. We are trimming position sizing and moving out of stocks which don't have impeccable financial strength.

DE's gearing ratio of 5.1 is better than 19% of stocks. Deere & Co.'s liabilities have increased by 2% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 2.5% of DE's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Deere & Co. has better financial strength than 32% of stocks. It will come as no surprise that DE's high level of gearing isn't super reassuring. In downturns, companies with solid balance sheets are better able to take a beating. The low liability coverage is also a concern and enough to make me super cautious about Deere & Co.

Financial Strength Score: 32/100

Earnings Quality

Finally, I take a look at the company's earnings quality.

Deere & Co.'s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -2.2% puts it ahead of 25% of stocks.

192.5% of DE's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 73% of stocks. Each dollar of DE's assets generates $0.5 of revenue, putting it ahead of 49% of stocks. Based on these findings, DE has higher earnings quality than 52% of stocks. This average earnings quality is neither a green nor a red flag. It is reasonable and shouldn't be dilutive to earnings. If anything, the high level of depreciation to capex could be accretive if useful lives of assets have been underestimated.

Earnings Quality Score: 52/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 56/100 which would suggest the stock will perform similarly to the median US stock over upcoming quarters. Valuation and momentum, while being slightly better than the mean are nothing worth getting excited about. However, the high gearing and low financial strength pose a threat which will be compounded to the sector risk in the case of a recession.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 77 and a stock strength of 56, Deere & Co. is a subpar choice for dividend investors.

Given its low dividend yield, investors should consider taking gains and transitioning towards a higher yielding position in a sector which is likely to do better throughout late stages of the market and throughout a recession, notably consumer staples, utilities.

