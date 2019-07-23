DCP Midstream: High-Yield Opportunity In This Midstream Giant

It has been quite some time since we have discussed NGL-focused midstream giant DCP Midstream (DCP) here so I feel like it is time to revisit this growing 10.41%-yielder. Unfortunately, this is yet another company whose unit price performance has been disappointing in recent months, which may be due to the steep decline in natural gas prices that we have seen in the past four months. This may be creating an opportunity for us to lock in a high yield and a position in a growing company, but as is always the case, we should investigate further before making an investment.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream is one of the largest processors of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has a total of 62,000 miles of pipelines capable of carrying approximately 1.45 million barrels of natural gas liquids per day. The company also owns 61 gas processing plants capable of processing 7.9 billion cubic feet of gas daily.

Source: Company presentation

Please note that to a certain point, the slide above is misleading. DCP Midstream does not actually produce NGLs in the sense of actually pulling the liquids out of the ground. What it does have, though, is fractionation capacity that allows the firm to separate out the propane, butane, and ethane from the actual liquids that come out of the ground. This is a somewhat different business than upstream production as it is less dependent on commodity prices and instead is fee-based. This is one advantage that midstream companies have over upstream ones in that commodity price fluctuations have minimal impact on their cash flows. In fact, 65% of DCP Midstream's adjusted gross margin comes from fee-based contracts. While the remainder is indeed exposed to commodity prices, 12% of it is hedged and therefore the company's actual exposure to commodity prices is fairly limited:

Although 77% of the company's adjusted gross margin comes from sources that have no exposure or are protected against commodity prices, this is still well below the company's long-term goal of 80%. Thus, DCP Midstream needs to either use more hedges or increase the dominance of fee-based contracts in its business to get more in line with its goals. Even with that said, though, the fact that 20% of the company's adjusted gross margin would be coming from sources that have unhedged exposure to commodity prices is higher than what many other midstream companies have. Thus, there is a bit more risk here if some event causes energy prices to plummet than we have with most of the other companies that we discuss. It should still be safe enough to not have to worry, though.

DCP Midstream's operations are divided into two segments. These are Logistics & Marketing and Gathering & Processing and the company's adjusted EBITDA generation is about evenly split between the two units. This has significantly improved from where the company stood back in 2010 in which its Gathering & Processing unit accounted for 90% of the company's adjusted EBITDA:

As we can see from earlier in this article, DCP Midstream's operations are not as diversified as those of some other midstream companies. Its operations are instead centered around the Permian, Midcontinent, and DJ basins. This may not necessarily be a problem as it still has exposure to the Permian basin, which is likely to be the primary driver of domestic production growth over the next few years, as well as the natural gas-rich DJ basin. For a midstream company that focuses on the transportation of natural gas and NGLs, the only other basin of note in which it could have a presence in is the Marcellus. Investors desiring exposure to that basin could easily add MPLX (MPLX) to their portfolios alongside DCP Midstream so the company's lack of presence there is not the end of the world.

The company's Logistics & Marketing unit is the unit that most resembles what most people think of when they picture a midstream company. This is the unit that contains all of the company's natural gas and NGL pipelines, as well as its storage assets and fractionators.

This unit operates largely under a fee-based model that is quite similar to the business model of other pipeline companies. The majority of this segment's cash flow actually comes from its natural gas pipelines so this certainly makes sense. This provides DCP Midstream with a relatively steady source of cash flow that helps to support the distribution that it pays out to its investors. This is something that appeals to us as investors for reasons that will be discussed later in this article.

DCP Midstream's Logistics & Marketing unit is currently engaged in a few growth projects that will both help to support the forward production growth of the basins in which it operates as well as the forward cash flow growth of this business unit. One of the most significant of these projects is the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, which extends from the Permian basin to the Gulf Coast. This is one of the largest natural gas pipeline projects in development right now, boasting 2 billion cubic feet per day of total capacity. DCP Midstream only holds a 25% stake in the pipeline alongside Kinder Morgan (KMI), Targa Resources (TRGP), and Altus Midstream, so it will not be receiving all of the money generated by the project, but it will still see its distributable cash flow increase once it begins operating. This is expected to happen around the fourth quarter of this year so we will see this serve as a growth driver as we enter the new year.

Another project that DCP Midstream's Logistics & Marketing unit is working on is the Southern Hills pipeline. This pipeline is designed to transport natural gas liquids from the Midcontinent basin where they are pulled out of the ground to the massive fractionation facility at Mont Belvieu. This pipe will only have a total throughput of 192 thousand barrels per day, so it will certainly not be the biggest pipe in the company's network, but it will still boost DCP Midstream's cash flows once it begins operating. This is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of this year. As we see both the Gulf Coast Express and the Southern Hills pipelines coming online in the fourth quarter, we see the company's Logistics & Marketing segment positioned to deliver growth as we head into the new year.

DCP Midstream also has a Gathering & Processing segment, which may be somewhat expected from a natural gas-focused midstream company. This segment essentially gathers the natural gas from the fields in which it is extracted from the ground using special purpose-designed pipes and transports it to one of the partnership's gas processing plants. These plants then remove the impurities from the gas (especially sulfur), allowing it to be marketed. The Gathering & Processing unit has operations in four areas:

As we can clearly see, the company has operations in many of the major basins in which natural gas is produced. The exception to this is the Marcellus shale, which we have already discussed. Furthermore, both the Permian basin and the DJ basin are expected to grow their production of natural gas at a fairly rapid rate over the next few years. This should benefit DCP Midstream's operations in these basins by providing it with growing volumes of natural gas. As a good portion of this unit's revenues are somewhat volume dependent, this should provide DCP Midstream with a source of forward growth.

DCP Midstream is also working on some growth projects in its Gathering & Processing unit. In this case, these projects are mostly expansions to processing plants or entirely new plants in the case of DJ Bighorn:

As was the case with the pipelines that we discussed earlier, we see here that the company's growth projects should be operational by the end of the year. This positions the company very well for near-term growth as these projects come online and begin contributing their cash flow to DCP Midstream's total.

Financial Considerations

As we have just established, DCP Midstream appears to be quite well-positioned to deliver forward growth. However, all of this could be meaningless if the company is over-leveraged or headed for a situation in which it would be forced to cut its distribution. Therefore, let us take a look at the company's financials in order to establish its financial condition.

One ratio that we can examine to evaluate a company's leverage is its debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us how the company finances itself. If the ratio is too heavily skewed in favor of debt, then it could represent a dangerous situation due to the fact that debt is a riskier method of financing than equity is. This is due to the fact that debt must be repaid, but the company is under no obligation to make payments on its equity (although we will certainly be annoyed if it fails to do so). Thus, if a company uses too much debt in its capital structure, then making these payments could push it into financial trouble. At the end of the first quarter 2019, DCP Midstream had total current debt of $1.125 billion and long-term debt of $4.236 billion, which gives the company a total of $5.361 billion in debt. This is not too far off the $5.307 billion that it had in total debt at the end of 2018. This compares to $7.213 billion in equity, which gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.743. I generally like to see this ratio at less than 1.0 in order to keep risk down so the company appears to be rather conservatively financed.

Another ratio that we can look at to evaluate the company's debt load is the debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This tells us how the company's debt load compares to its pre-tax cash flow and tells us how long it would take the company (in years) to completely wipe out its debt if it devoted all of its pre-tax cash flow towards that purpose. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, this ratio stood at 3.6x. This is not only one of the lowest debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratios in the industry, but it is also well below the 4.0x maximum that I like to see in order to have a margin of safety. Thus, it does not appear that DCP Midstream is in any real danger of encountering problems with its debt.

Finally, we want to have a look at the company's ability to cover its distribution. The usual way to do this is looking at its distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measurement that tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be paid out to the equity holders. In the first quarter of 2019, this figure was $224 million, which gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.45x. This tells us that the company's ordinary operations are generating 145% of the money that is needed to pay out the current distribution. This is quite a solid ratio that gives us confidence that DCP Midstream should be able to maintain its distribution even if its cash flow declines somewhat for some reason.

Unit Price Performance

As previously mentioned, DCP Midstream's unit price performance recently has been rather disappointing despite all that the company has going for it. We can see this quite clearly here:

This may be partly due to natural gas prices, which declined steeply following the end of the first quarter:

Overall, though, it appears that DCP Midstream's unit price is suffering from the same problem that other midstream MLPs have in that it has largely not participated in the market rally that we have seen this year (excluding May). This appears to have created a very appealing opportunity for investors. As has already been shown, DCP Midstream is a very financially strong company with generally stable cash flows that are insulated against commodity price fluctuations and near-term growth potential. The company also boasts an impressive 10.01% distribution yield at the present level. This could clearly be worth taking a nibble on.

