Inpixon To Acquire Jibestream For Indoor Mapping Tech

With the deal, INPX is continuing to acquire technologies to further develop its indoor mapping platform.

Jibestream has developed middleware to assist developers in creating indoor mapping and location applications.

Inpixon will acquire Jibestream for an undisclosed sum in a cash and stock deal.

Quick Take

Inpixon (INPX) announced it has agreed to acquire Jibestream for an undisclosed amount.

Jibestream operates as an indoor mapping and location technology provider.

INPX is executing on an M&A strategy to build an indoor mapping and location platform. Given the wild ride the stock has been on over the past few years, prospective investors should proceed with extreme caution.

Target Company

Toronto, Canada-based Jibestream was founded in 2009 to enable developers with the means to create ‘tailored map-enabled web and mobile applications while having centralized management of all associated data.’

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Chris Wiegand, who was previously Business Development Director at Media-Vision International.

Below is an overview video of the Jibestream indoor mapping platform [IMP]:

Source: Jibestream

The company’s primary offerings include indoor mapping and indoor positioning, both done through its proprietary IMP.

Investors in the company include MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Stratistics MRC, the global indoor location market was valued at $3.43 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $29.4 billion by 2022

This represents a forecasted very strong CAGR of 35.9% between 2015 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the ineffectiveness of outdoor GPS systems in indoor situations and the rapid penetration of smartphones.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate probably due to the rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet in developing countries, such as India and China.

Major vendors that provide indoor mapping solutions include:

Microsoft (MSFT)

SenionLab

Apple (OTC:APPL)

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Cisco (CSCO)

Ericsson (STO:ERIC-B)

Google (GOOG)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

INPX didn’t disclose the acquisition price or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

The deal was for a combination of cash and equity.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, INPX had $3.8 million in cash and equivalents and $7.2 million in total liabilities of which approximately $4 million was short-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($3.5 million).

Recently, management filed for a $15 million offering of common stock and warrants.

In the past 12 months, INPX’s stock price has dropped 92%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Commentary

Jibestream’s approach is to provide SDKs (Software Development Kits) and other tools to enable developers to more easily create indoor mapping and location capabilities via third-party data providers.

As Inpixon CEO Nadir Ali stated in the deal announcement,

Gradually, Inpixon’s indoor location data platform will ingest data from various third party IoT sensors and databases in addition to its own proprietary sensors to deliver information critical to a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations and security.

Inpixon previously spun off its Sysorex business to focus on indoor mapping and location and has since been focused on acquisitions to speed its platform development.

INPX is acquiring Jibestream as part of that strategy to piece together various technologies for its indoor mapping platform buildout including connections to sensors, video, and providing analytics.

It all sounds interesting, but the company’s stock has performed wildly in the past twelve months, rising as much as 200% at one point, while currently at a level far below its year-ago price, down 92%.

And now management wants to raise $15 million for its presumed continued M&A strategy.

Given the wild ride the stock has been on in the past few years, investors would be well advised to proceed extremely cautiously with this volatile and unpredictable stock.

