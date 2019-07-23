ServiceNow: Has No Edge Right Now

ServiceNow is severely unprofitable and likely to continue to be so going forward.

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NOW) was among the first to enter the fray of what would become a sizzling hot market for subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies.

ServiceNow has gone above and beyond its expectations. But what lies ahead is what matters most to today's shareholder.

I lay out why shareholders today have no compelling edge to remain invested in ServiceNow.

Revenue Growth Rate That Doesn't Disappoint

The graph above highlights just how steady ServiceNow's revenue growth rate has been. It has consistently been punching above 30%, which for a company of its size is an extremely challenging endeavor to accomplish.

ServiceNow will announce its Q2 2019 earnings on Wednesday after hours. Anything less than bullish guidance and its shares are likely to meaningfully sell-off.

Please note that this is certainly not the case that I'm a doom and gloom author. Not at all, but this is simply common sense investing.

ServiceNow's Cash Flow Profile

If I was to declare that ServiceNow had not made any profits during the past 7 plus years, this would be met with readers' blank gazes or antagonistic stares (more likely the latter).

The well-versed spiel would be along the lines that although ServiceNow doesn't make profits, its cash flows are extremely strong. Although, in reality, it transpires that this is actually not the case.

Above, on the blue line, I have backed out stock-based compensation from ServiceNow's cash flow from operations. You can see that for a company trading with a $55 billion market cap, to be making less than $300 million in cash flows is indeed a worrisome affair.

For the line immediately below it, the orange line, I have taken its cash flows from operations and backed out its stock-based compensation once more, as well as this time, backing purchases for property and equipment as well as intangibles. This orange line is what I argue is ServiceNow's actual adjusted free cash flow.

At this juncture, two separate issues should become immediately obvious. First, that ServiceNow's ability to generate free cash flows is paltry, with less than $20 million being made in 2018.

The second point, which is insightful, is that narrative aside, ServiceNow's free cash flow is not consistently growing. In fact, it appears to be volatile and not congruent with company narrative, what-so-ever.

Valuation - Irrational Valuation

Ultimately, ServiceNow's business model carries a lot of appeal, which is supported by the fact that its churn rate from existing customers hovers around 1%.

Additionally, the fact that ServiceNow serves 75% of the Fortune 500 companies, is another reason why the company merits special attention.

In essence, I have no argument that ServiceNow is in actuality providing a very necessary service. What I do have an issue with is, what kind of margin of safety do investors presently have?

We have all become so familiar with tech stocks carrying elevated valuations that we have started to turn caution to the wind. However, compared with its peers, ServiceNow's valuation is certainly the most extended on a P/Sales multiple.

Additionally, perceptive readers will have noticed that even when compared with its own valuation, ServiceNow's 18.8x multiple to trailing sales leaves very little room for further expansion. This is made more piercing when we compare its present sales multiple with its own historical multiple of just 13.5x. How much more upside can there actually be?

Takeaway

Shareholders are going in Q2 2019 earnings holding one of the most sizzling stocks in the sector. In the event that guidance comes out with anything less than a surprise to the upside, the market will likely punish this stock.

