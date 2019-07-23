Sell Netflix And Don't Look Back

Netflix (NFLX) has had a fantastic run, but it seems likely that the company's run as one of the premier tech stocks of the 21st century will soon be over. The reasons? In order: a product that is good but not outstanding, increased competition, and rising debt.

Remember the Blackberry?

Source: Amazon.com

The quintessential "good" product, Blackberry (BB) was first launched in 1999, but the phone most people are familiar with was launched in 2002. Almost immediately, millions of people around the world adopted the product. Then the iPhone hit the market in 2007, and Android hit the market in 2008. Blackberry's user count didn't peak until 2012, but the consumer preferences were clear. The stock started falling immediately after superior competition entered the fray. Seven years since the subscriber peak in 2012, I don't know a single person who still uses a Blackberry. The problem was that the Blackberry was a good product. The iPhone, however, was an outstanding product. In today's economy, outstanding products get outstanding rewards, but good products only get average rewards. Netflix is priced like it's an outstanding product, but the actual cash profit that they make will never be more than average because the product isn't excellent or outstanding.

Data by YCharts

As you can tell from the chart here, expectations for Blackberry peaked almost exactly when the iPhone and Android were released (the parent company for Blackberry was called Research in Motion back then). Once investors realized Blackberry wasn't the best product on the market, the company's valuation got demolished. In technology, good isn't good enough.

Below average product = failure

Average product = poor reward

Good product = average reward

Excellent product = good reward

Outstanding product = outstanding reward

You could apply these same principles to other pursuits, like sports. Lebron James makes $36 million per year. The guy you know at the gym who's a good basketball player? He likely doesn't make any money from basketball at all, unless he coaches his kid's team for $1000 per season. Thankfully, personal relationships don't tend to work in such a winner-take-all manner. Being an average parent or friend doesn't always get you poor rewards. You don't need an outstanding body or $1,000,000 per year in salary to find a spouse because our biology encourages us to be pro-social creatures. But in technology?

To quote Ricky Bobby, "If you ain't first (best), you're last!"

Netflix faces competition, at a minimum, from Hulu, Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL), NBC Universal, and Google (GOOGL). If you haven't been on Netflix lately, I recommend you spend a few minutes looking around with an objective eye. By all means, Netflix is a good product, and there are lots of shows to choose from. However, I don't believe it's outstanding. Its competitors will pull all the shows they can off of Netflix, as NBC has done with The Office. Netflix's strategy has been to create their own content so people want to come to Netflix for Netflix and not for The Office. Anecdotally, I know of more than a few people in the 18-25 age bracket who used to use only Netflix but now use a variety of streaming services. Some of them still have Netflix, but some of them don't. Netflix has been relatively successful so far in creating content, but the problem is that creating content costs big money. As such, Netflix does not generate the cash flow it needs to sustain itself and continually needs to borrow in the bond market. As you can see, Netflix's debt load is the mirror image of its cumulative cash flow. The only way forward for Netflix is to continue to borrow heavily to invest in their content strategy. While time will tell whether the strategy will work for Netflix's management, the risk is obvious from their financial statements.

Data by YCharts

If you value Netflix off of earnings, the company trades for roughly 100x FY 2019 estimates. If you value stocks off of cash flow, you probably wouldn't own Netflix since the company spends more than it makes. Netflix's stock is priced like it's an outstanding product, and while it may have been an outstanding product when it began (like the Blackberry was), the truth is that it's merely good now. As such, the marketplace is rewarding Netflix's "good" product with a reduction in its US subscriber count.

How Credit Ratings Affect Stock Returns

Netflix finances its cash burn through the issuance of junk bonds. What's unusual about Netflix is that the company belongs to a minority of stocks with poor credit ratings that have posted strong returns. Finance theory shows that there is a relationship between the credit rating of a company and the returns of its equity and bonds. One study found that from 1989 to 2009, the shares of companies with investment-grade credit ratings returned 10.1 percent annually on average, versus 5.6 percent annually for the companies with junk bond ratings. This is consistent with other finance theories, such as the quality-minus-junk anomaly and the low-volatility anomaly.

Netflix, however, has been an outlier. The company has had doubters since the days of Blockbuster video stores but has managed to amass millions of subscribers while burning cash. The stock has done so well that I had to use a log scale to represent the price history (roughly a 260x return).

Data by YCharts

The issue now, however, becomes the law of large numbers. There are only so many people on earth with a working credit card, and whether they use Netflix's service is a function of the price, the product, and the competition. It's really easy to sit here and show you graphs of if you had bought Apple or Netflix 15-20 years ago, but it's harder to say how to identify the next big trend, so you don't end up buying Blockbuster and Blackberry shares. We do know some things about investing in technology, however, like the fact that a behavioral bias called the disposition effect causes investors to initially underreact to new winners in technology and then underreact when winners turn to losers. Volatility is also a constant battle when investing in tech stocks. Ultimately, the best qualitative strategy seems to be to buy the company with the best product, assuming the financials are plausible. I'm not convinced Netflix has the best product anymore.

Netflix now has mountains of debt service payments that they will need to service, sky-high expectations, and competitors looking to dethrone them. For an example of what competition can do, here is Blockbuster's share price.

Source: Analytics Blog

The question is, is today's Netflix 2000's Netflix or is it 2000's Blockbuster?

Conclusion

I can't tell you for sure that Netflix will go down, but I can tell you that when a competitor comes out with a better product, the original company will slowly bleed market share and eventually fold. I can also tell you that using credit ratings to pick growth stocks will cause you to potentially miss a couple of 260x moonshots, but will increase your overall average return. Important to note is that the 260x moonshot in Netflix already happened, and now the company is mature, has billions of dollars in debt, and has competitors moving in. Netflix themselves said last year that they "expect to be cash-flow negative for many years.” If you're reading this and own Netflix, you have a choice to make. If I were you, I would sell, but not short the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.