Express: Down But Not Out

Investor pessimism, a new CEO, and growing e-commerce sales present an opportunity for the company to turn things around.

Introduction to Express, Inc.

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is an Ohio-based fashion retailer that markets clothing to younger men and women. The company sells products in retail outlets across the country and through a website (express.com).

Shares have cratered by 75% over the past 12-month period due to negative sales, comps, and profitability trends. The company has faced severe headwinds from weakness in mall traffic and fierce competition from other brick-and-mortar and online retailers.

While turning things around will prove to be a difficult task, we believe that shares are worth a look here. With $2 billion in annual sales and a net cash position, the company has multiple levers it can pull to get back to profitability. In addition, we believe that there is excessive pessimism priced into shares at current levels.

Financial Snapshot as of July 22, 2019 (in millions USD)

Market cap 179.44 Debt 0 Cash 144.23 Lease Obligations 1,042.15 Enterprise Value 1,077.36 Share Price (EXPR) 2.45 Shares Outstanding 73.24

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Business Segments

Express operates two lines of business:

Retail Stores

Express operates over 600 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico: 430 mall-based stores and 199 factory outlet stores. Express primarily sells modern, urban clothing and accessories that are aimed at young men and women. Retail sales made up 71% of total sales in 2018.

E-Commerce

Express also sells products online, which has mitigated poor sales performance at its retail stores. Online sales made up 29% of sales in 2018 and increased by 20% from 2017. Express no longer breaks out sales numbers separately, due to its focus on developing an “omnichannel experience”.

Product Mix

Express’s offering can be described as urban, modern, and targeted towards younger customers. The company sells all forms of clothing and accessories, including formal wear. The company is also currently involved in a multi-year partnership with the NBA and has a NBA-themed clothing collection available in its stores and website.

Reasons for Underperformance

Express has had a very difficult time over the past couple of years: Net sales were down 2% in 2017 and 2018, earnings per share declined from $0.74 to $0.13 from 2016 to 2018, and operating margins have declined from 4.8% in 2016 to 1.3% in 2018. Q1 2019 saw a sales decline of 6% from $479 million to $451 million. In our view, the following are reasons for EXPR’s poor performance:

Lack of clear brand identity

Express, despite generating over $2 billion in annual revenue over the past eight fiscal years, does not have a clear brand identity, unlike other fashion retailers: For example, Hollister has cultivated a casual, California-inspired brand image; Abercrombie and Fitch is known for its casual, preppy attire); and Urban Outfitters is known as a “hipster”-inspired, alternative brand.

Declining mall traffic

Most readers are likely familiar with the “retail apocalypse” story, so we won’t go too in-depth here but Express has struggled due to the fact that many of its stores are located in malls, which have continued to become less and less popular as consumers have moved their shopping online.

Fiercely competitive industry

The retail and fashion industries have always been fiercely competitive and generally low-margin because clothes have been commoditized and there are relatively low barriers to entry. The growth of online e-commerce platforms like Shopify (aided by Instagram and other social media networks) has also made the playing field more crowded.

Search interest in Express has also been on a sharp downtrend, per the below chart:

(Source: Google Trends)

Reasons for Optimism

While Express has clearly been struggling, we believe that there is some room for optimism due to the following reasons:

Clean balance sheet and lease flexibility

Management has done a good job of maintaining a clean balance sheet, which is helping it survive through this downturn. The company has no long-term financial debt and has $144 million in cash. It does have $1.05 billion of operating lease commitments, although per page 15 of EXPR’s 10-K:

some of our leases have early cancellation clauses, which permit the lease to be terminated by us or the landlord if certain sales levels are not met in specific periods or if the center does not meet specified occupancy standards.

This provides management with significant flexibility if its retail stores continue to underperform, which was mentioned on the last earnings call:

we have significant lease flexibility with an action date on over 60% of our leases in the next three years.

Extreme pessimism

The market clearly has very little faith in Express to turn things around: the 5-year high is $21 (reached in April 2016) and shares were trading at $11 as recently as September 2018. Shares are now trading at $2.45, close to all-time lows.

New CEO and brand strategy

Former CEO David Kornberg stepped down in January 2019, likely due to company and share price underperformance. Timothy Baxter was appointed CEO in May 2019; Baxter worked for 11 years at Macy’s (most recently as Chief Merchandising Officer) and spent a year as CEO of Delta Galil, an apparel company whose brands include 7 for All Mankind, Splendid, and Ella Moss.

While it is too early to tell, we are optimistic that Baxter will be able to start turning things around at Express. He has extensive retail experience and spent considerable time at Macy’s, another retailer that has been hit hard by weak trends in mall traffic. His experience outside of Express may also help the company weather the downturn, as the previous CEO (Kornberg) had been at Express since 1999.

In addition, the company has recognized its brand issue and is clearly focusing on fixing it (from page 25 of EXPR’s 10-K):

(Source: 2018 10-K)

While it is too early to tell whether these efforts will work, it is an encouraging sign that management is aware of this problem.

Valuation

Assessing EXPR’s valuation leads to different outcomes depending on if we consider the company’s operating lease commitments as part of the company’s enterprise value. The company has a market capitalization of $179 million and net cash of $144 million, which brings us to an enterprise value of just $35.21 million.

If we include the PV of future minimum rent lease payments ($1.042 billion), EXPR has an enterprise value of $1.077 billion. However, this is a conservative assumption since the company has the option to cancel some of these leases.

The company’s EV/sales multiple including operating lease commitments is 0.5x and EV/EBITDA is 9.4x (based on 2018 sales numbers).

(Source: EXPR SEC filings)

If the company is able to get back to a 1% operating margin, it will be generating annual EBITDA of approximately $100 million ($20 million of operating income plus D&A of ~$80 million). Management could do this either by cutting SG&A further or turning sales around.

Cash Flow Analysis

FCF (in millions) 2016 2017 2018 1Q 2018 1Q 2019 Cash Flow from Operations 187 119 74 (25) (17) (+) Capital Expenditures (99) (57) (50) (8) (4) FCF 88 61 24 (33) (21)

(Source: EXPR SEC filings)

Express has managed to generate positive FCF over the past three fiscal years, despite poor operational performance. This is partly due to high depreciation and amortization expenses, which have exceeded capital expenditures.

The company is FCF-generative and does not currently have any long-term financial debt, which means that solvency is not an issue. Management has also done a good job of scaling back capital expenditures in order to preserve cash.

Final Thoughts

While Express is facing a number of severe headwinds, management has the opportunity to turn things around by creating a focused brand identity and improving the quality of its marketing. Current share price reflects extreme pessimism, which may shift if the company can beat what are very low expectations over the next few quarters. With a healthy balance sheet, the company also has plenty of time to turn things around and implement different strategies.

Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.