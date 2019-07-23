General Motors: Too Much Downside From Here

Despite what will probably be a decent second quarter, GM is exposed to serious downside risks.

General Motors (GM) does not make a compelling value proposition at today's valuation point. Though I expect GM to report solid second-quarter results due to strong sales for SUVs and trucks throughout the second quarter, stocks are near all-time highs and the trade conflict between the United States and China remains unresolved. I don't see General Motors' shares as overvalued, but downside risks are growing and the risk/reward is unattractive.

General Motors - Likely Strong Second-Quarter Results

Though investor expectations are quite low this earnings season, General Motors is likely going to report solid second-quarter results. The auto company said at the beginning of the month that it delivered 746,659 vehicles in the United States in Q2-2019, reflecting a decline of 1.5 percent year-over-year. Despite a marginal drop in deliveries in the second quarter, General Motors saw strong momentum in the crossover and pickup truck categories which continued to drive sales for the company: General Motors' crossover sales, for instance, grew 17 percent year-over-year in the second quarter and reached a new second-quarter record as well.

General Motors' pickup trucks also did very well in the second quarter: The company saw 12 percent year-over-year growth for its Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks, which is another growth area for General Motors.

What further points to solid second-quarter earnings, which will be released on August 1, 2019, is a continued uptick in average transaction prices. According to General Motors' second-quarter sales update, "GM’s average transaction prices rose by $1,575 to a second quarter record of $37,126, compared to an industry average of $33,681". As buyers continue to be willing to spend a large amount of cash on customization, General Motors will likely report robust earnings for its domestic market at the beginning of August.

In the first quarter of 2019, General Motors reported earnings of $1.41/share, beating consensus earnings expectations by $0.29/share. For the current quarter, analysts expect earnings of $1.44/share, on average.

Here are consensus EPS expectations for GM for the next five quarters.

Source: Nasdaq

General Motors has a history of beating earnings expectations. Since the company already revealed strong crossover and pickup truck sales in the second quarter, I would expect the company to squeeze out at least a slight earnings beat.

General Motors has beaten EPS expectations in twelve out of the last twelve quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors Need To Be Careful

While GM is on track to release good results for the second quarter in August, risks have grown considerably since May for U.S. auto companies.

The trade conflict between the two largest economies in the world, the United States and China, has not been resolved yet and it has the potential to escalate at any time. What makes this matter worse, in my opinion, is that U.S. stock market indices, despite growing risks, are near all-time highs, which sets investors up for a potentially big correction in the coming months.

The United States has threatened to tax all Chinese imports, and the U.S. has considerable leverage here due to its large trade deficit with China. However, China, if the trade situation escalates once again, could target key U.S. industries, especially U.S. auto and tech companies, in order to retaliate against another round of tariffs initiated by the U.S.

$300 billion of Chinese imports into the U.S. currently remain untaxed and U.S. President Trump has said that he was ready to impose new tariffs if talks stalled again.

In addition, economic risks are rising. The U.S. economy is currently experiencing its longest expansion ever, suggesting that a recession is more than overdue. Cyclical auto stocks will not do well during a downturn, which renders the risk/reward ratio of auto stocks fairly unattractive, in my view. Further, the yield curve inverted earlier this year and has been steepening since. A steepening yield curve is commonly seen as a recession signal. Despite growing downside risks and a steepening yield curve, General Motors' shares edged up to the top of their trading range ($32-$40) lately.

Source: StockCharts

Valuation

General Motors is not overpriced, at least as far as the company's price-to-earnings ratio is concerned. General Motors, just like Ford Motor (F), sells for a low earnings multiple, but that's because investors already price in a recession.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors

Market risks have gone through the roof in 2019, in my view, and it is rarely a good idea to buy companies with cyclical earnings, like General Motors, at the top of the market. With major U.S. stock market indices near all-time highs, the risk/reward is tilted against investors. Two years from now, the U.S. economy will likely be in a recession and investors can buy GM and other stocks at significantly lower prices than today.

Your Takeaway

General Motors will likely report strong results for its second fiscal quarter, but an earnings beat alone should not be a reason to buy GM. In fact, I think the value proposition is actually quite unattractive here, despite robust SUV/crossover/pickup sales momentum in the U.S. and a fairly low valuation. Recession risks have grown considerably in 2019, and the trade conflict between the U.S. and China can erupt again at any time. With stocks trading near all-time highs, GM has considerable downside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.