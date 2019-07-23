TransUnion (TRU) CEO Chris Cartwright on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Aaron Hoffman - VP, IR

Chris Cartwright - President, CEO

Todd Cello - EVP and CFO

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On the call today, we have Chris Cartwright, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Todd Cello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

We’ve posted our earnings release and slides to accompany this call on the TransUnion Investor Relations website. Our earnings release include schedules which contain more detailed information about revenue, operating expenses and other items, including certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are also included in these schedules.

Today's call will be recorded and a replay will be available on our website. We will also be making statements during this call that are forward-looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements because of factors discussed in today's earnings release, in the comments made during this conference call and in our most recent Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other reports and filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement.

So with that, let me turn the time over to Chris.

Chris Cartwright

Thank you, Aaron, and good morning everyone. I'm pleased to report that TransUnion delivered strong another quarter. As we take you through the results, you'll see consistently good performance across segments, most verticals and geographic markets on both top and bottom line.

As we typically do, we're letting our quarterly outperformance flow through into our full year outlook and are further raising both revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations slightly beyond that, reflecting a most bullish view of the second half. I will walk you through all of these points in detail little bit later. We will also talk to you about strength of our cash flow and how we use that to fund attractive internal projects, make strategic external investments and an acquisition while also pre-paying a $100 million of debt.

Our results this quarter again highlight the power of TransUnion portfolio, a theme that we've discussed many times and it continues to be one of the defining characteristics of our company. Our growth remained balanced and diversified driven by industry-leading innovation and decisioning capabilities. This combination enables us to deliver a relative outperformance above our underlying markets for the long-term and through business cycles. As the new CEO for over two months now, I'll want to spend some time talking about how we will continue to deliver this outperformance in the next phase of TransUnion's evolution.

First though, I think it's important to emphasize all that's not going to change TransUnion. We've got a very solid strategy for innovation and creating value in the marketplace and we have demonstrated that over a significant period of time. Our strategies and approach will not change. The financial commitments that we've laid out at our Investor Day in March are also not changing. However, some things will necessarily evolve as we stay keenly focused on maintaining our industry leadership.

We've already made some important evolutionary changes that frankly probably would've happened with or without a change behalf of the organization and that is just a natural response to market dynamics and competitive pressures as well as where we see opportunities to serve our clients better. To that end, we've made some adjustments to the executive team of TransUnion.

Now having run the majority of the USIS segment and global product development for most of my tenure year, I had good perspective on how we can sharpen our focus in several critical areas going forward. Increasingly, some of the functions within the U.S. business are becoming global in nature. For instance, we were sharing IP capabilities and product functionality across our geographies whenever it makes sense. To invest in opportunities, we've divided the product development and operations roles in the U.S. into two distinct global responsibilities.

TransUnion now has a Head of Solutions globally, Tim Martin. He is a talented operator that came out of our U.S. business. The way you should think about his role as similar to say, category management at a consumer packaged goods firm or leadership over the various software applications within integrated software business. There are certain solutions within our portfolio that have value to customers across most of the markets that we serve.

We have already demonstrated best-in-class diffusion of innovation in IP. Tim's mission is to even more aggressively and strategically develop our solutions for the common needs in those markets and then push the solutions out across the 30 plus geographies in which TransUnion competes. The other change relates to creating a global operations role, which itself is one of our outstanding leaders, Dave Mullen. This is really a next step evolution for us to building our leadership and innovation, technology and sales force attractiveness.

We've almost doubled in size from just 2014 through 2019. We have to ensure that our operational practices and our platforms evolved appropriately to properly serve our customers over the life of their relationship with the Company. There are many ways to get better at doing this.

We can continue to improve the efficiency of the organization. We can automate and reengineer the internal workflows that are as crisp as we would like. We can think about the work that we do and where it can best be executed across the various geographies in which we have a private. All of that is just scratching the surface. There are a myriad number of opportunities to continue to improve our operational excellence.

Now these changes don't represent a dramatic point of departure or rather a fine-tuning with an eye to consistent organizational innovation to pair with our highly successful solutions in order to maintain our industry leadership position. The clear conclusion is that, we don't stand still. We are not complacent with the excess that we have had. We will always press forward and aggressively pursue the best possible actions to drive long-term success and performance at TransUnion.

Now, I'll turn to U.S. markets. One of the change that we have made as we backfilled my role with Steve Chaouki, who has very successfully managed our financial services vertical, was to change the segment name from USIS to US Markets. While this sounds like semantics, it is actually important reflection of the broader array of attractive markets that we serve in the U.S.

This represents the three largest vertical markets that we have spoken about frequently, financial services, insurance and healthcare. It also includes some smaller markets like collections, rental screening and the public sector that we have occasionally discussed, and it includes a broad array of smaller high potential markets at various stages of development. Collectively, we've referred to those as our diversified markets business.

Now diversified market represents potential high-quality businesses that effectively leveraged the core data and capabilities of TransUnion. For instance, we have a strong investigative services business that leverages a TLO asset in other TransUnion data. We've also built an outstanding telco position and have recently taken leadership in this market through some significant customer wins.

In a similar vein, we've had a small but relatively fast-growing digital marketing business for several years now. We're placing a greater focus on this area and carving out an appropriate, attractive niche in the vast landscape of digital marketing. We've referred to it as our media vertical and we have a topnotch, highly seasoned leader with decades of industry experience spearheading our efforts.

We've recently bolstered our position in this market with the acquisition of TruSignal which provides both valuable in technology as well as an influx a quality industry talent. TruSignal is a platform that can rapidly generate custom audiences or prescreen groups of consumers for our customers to enable their marketing efforts. So, when a client has a target audience that they would like to reach online, we can help make that match and then append other valuable data to round out the segmentation and make their targeting more effective.

This is a foundational platform on which we can build additional solutions that leverage our technology, matching and linking logic along with our data. So, what can this look like for TransUnion? Well, as you know, we've had tremendous amount of information about individuals and we are very good at matching and linking that data accurately to them even in the online environment. That will allow us to help marketers target consumers with specific ads. We can also help e-commerce players customized their service treatment or the security regimen that they apply to a client because they will know exactly who that individual is.

The more selling and take way about U.S. markets and abroad is that, we have a long-term, well conceived gains plan for delivering sustained, diversified and attractive growth. So, that provides a good seaway to discussing the second quarter performance of the U.S. markets. Overall, it was very good quarter, highlighted by significant reacceleration in our financial services vertical behind better market conditions, innovation growth, and the gradual benefits of some share shift.

We continue to expect the vertical deliver high single-digit organic growth for full year and are well positioned to deliver that as all of these factors should persists over the next six months along with the easing using of our year-over-year comparisons. Off note, we continue to see a long runway of growth with our industry-leading trending data products CreditVision and CreditVision Link.

CreditVision Link in particular is delivering very strong growth. More and more lenders are coming to appreciate the value of incorporating alternative data for making better risk-based decisions on expanding the universe of potential borrowers. The pipeline for both of these products has stronger than ever been especially as large credit card issuers showing the increased interest.

I'd also point out the composition of the pipeline is talent is fairly split between renewals, which reflects strong customer satisfaction of our solutions and new business opportunities. Another area where we continue to see real successes is our client engagement leveraging our world-class analytical capabilities. And we spoke with you in the past about our innovation lab, which provides customers with on-site highly focused venue for immersive custom analytics, ranging from credit risk management to fraud mitigation to prospect marketing.

In each case, we were able to reduce cycle time for months to literally hours by utilizing our analytic capability and a vast array of traditional and alternative TransUnion data assets as well as appended third-party data in some cases. Clients have included everyone from start-up fin-techs to top-tier card issuers to large banks with a number returning from multiple engagements.

The innovation lab has been used to develop complex strategies in auto finance, personal lending, home improvement and credit cards. This is the sort of capability that helps TransUnion to distinguish itself in the marketplace, strengthens our relationship and brings valuable near real-time solutions to customers.

Now with that urge in verticals, we saw another very strong quarter in insurance, driven by solid underlying market conditions and the continued penetration of our innovative products. These include driver risk, the national driving record solution, credit scores for underwriting, a fast-growing position in life insurance underwriting and industry-leading investigative solutions. Another important factor on our performance is that our renewals remain very strong reflecting the differentiated customer benefits of our solutions.

We also saw healthcare growth program accelerated as we lapped a customer consolidation from last year and are benefited from reduced focus on sales execution and go-to-market effectiveness as well as the benefits from our recent acquisitions of HPS and Rubixis. Importantly, our sales pipeline continues to grow nicely, setting us up for solid finish to the year and a good 2020. Once again for 2019, we expect organic revenue for this vertical to grow mid single digits.

Now shifting gears to our International business. We have again another very strong quarter. As usual, the growth was broad-based and generally well above the underlying markets in which we participate. India remains a highlight with a very strong market growth coupled with our broad range of solutions and fast growing adjacencies.

We again delivered double-digit constant currency revenue range in Latin America with our two largest markets, Colombia and Brazil, leading the way. Canada continued strong multiyear growth trajectory, leading the market with innovation, while also building attractive adjacencies in insurance, public sector and direct-to-consumer markets.

We are very pleased with the sustaining growth in our UK business despite tougher comparisons driven by some one-time business in the year-over-year quarter. This is a testament to the reconstituted leadership team that's coming together very quickly to execute our go-to-market playbook and leverage the strong assets that we acquired Callcredit.

And during the second quarter, we launched CreditView Dashboard, our leading consumer platform and also TrueVision, the UK name of our trended credit product. It's now in the market for client testing and with a full product launch planned for the fourth quarter. Both of these solutions should have a positive impact on the growth in 2020 and beyond.

At the same time, we'll continue to shift other innovative products to the UK to help drive strong above marketing growth over the longer term. Given the momentum we generated in the UK, we expect constant currency revenue in the third quarter to increase to high single digits and double digits in the fourth quarter.

Shifting to Consumer Interactive, this past quarter saw strength in both our direct and indirect businesses. Growth in indirect was driven by increased enrollments from many of our partners, which is translated to revenue growth for us. As we support our partner's growth, we have more consumers with tools and solutions to better understand and manage their credit. In addition, we deliver new products to several partners during the quarter, providing incremental value to them and further contributing to the growth we saw.

In our direct channel, consumer interest in credit management and identity protection remains strong. And our analyst driven marketing strategy has been able to take advantage of these favorable market trends. We continue to focus marketing efforts in the areas that deliver efficient return and these efforts have proven effective for growing revenues in the direct business.

Now, this wraps up my discussion of our businesses. I'll now turn the time over to Todd, who will walk you through our financial results and outlook. Todd?

Todd Cello

Thanks, Chris. As usual, for the sake of simplicity, all the comparisons I discuss today will be against the second quarter of 2018 unless noted otherwise. So let's start with the income statement. Second quarter consolidated adjusted revenue increased 18% on a reported basis and 19% in constant currency. Adjusted revenue from acquisitions contributed approximately 9 points of growth in the quarter.

This was related to the 2018 acquisitions of Callcredit, iovation, HPS and Rubixis as well as the 2019 acquisition of TruSignal. As we noted in our release this morning, there was a notable impact from the timing of when we close the Callcredit acquisition last year and the timing of when that revenue became organic in 2019.

As we discussed on our first quarter earnings call, our policy is back in the month when a transaction reaches its one-year anniversary of booking any revenue, it becomes organic and we have all of the revenue for the business for that month as organic. Both of the time transactions closed on the first or last day of month, all are small enough that there is no material impact.

As you recall, Callcredit our credit closed in June 19th of last year. Based on our internal accounting policy that means we booked all UK revenue in June of 2019 as organic, but we are comparing the only 11 days of revenue in 2018. This creates the appearance of outsized in the UK, our International segment and about 150 basis points of benefit to the total company.

For the sake of transparency, we have provided results for the UK, the international segment and company excluding this revenue, so you can properly understand the underlying performance of each. And one other reminder, the lack of incremental credit monitoring from breach at a competitor was again about a 1 point headwind in the quarter. As we discussed previously, we are receiving an immaterial amount of revenue this year compared to last year as the offering is now handed by another provider and serves significantly fewer subscribers.

So excluding the impact of the monitoring last year from a competitor's breach, and normalizing for core organic growth in the UK, organic constant currency adjusted revenue growth was approximately 9.5% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% on a reported basis and 21% in constant currency.

Second quarter adjusted EPS grew 11% with a 27.6% adjusted effective tax rate. The tax rate is slightly higher than our expectation of 27% for the full year. This is simply the normal non-linear nature of quarter-to-quarter tax rate relating to planning items as well as our mix of International income.

SG&A increased 15% and cost of services was up 14% as a result of higher operating and integration costs related to our recent acquisitions, investments and strategic initiatives and higher data costs associated with our revenue growth. As we did all last year, we want to show you the impact that recent acquisitions that had in our margin and help you to see the good performance of the underlying business.

The reported margin expanded by 60 basis points. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, margin on our underlying business expanded by about 115 basis points in the second quarter, reflecting the typically strong incremental margin through our business. Acquisitions become more fully integrated you can expect that impact to the margin will continue to decline.

I'll wrap up my comments on our consolidated results with a couple of important points about cash flow and our balance sheet. During the second quarter, we voluntarily prepaid another $100 million of debt after prepaying $60 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Given our strong cash generation, we were able to do this while also funding the acquisition of TruSignal and our investment in Payfone.

And for the remainder of the year, in the absence of significant transaction, I'd expect to voluntarily prepay additional debt. Now these actions clearly have a very positive impact by reducing our interest expense and helping to de-risk our debt profile, which remains approximately 73% fixed and 27% variables. What it doesn't do is impact our net leverage ratio, which is calculated by netting cash from debt.

Nonetheless, we do continue to see our net leverage decline as a result of our strong events and EBITDA growth. Net leverage fell to about 3.75 times at the end of the second quarter from 4 times at the end of the first quarter. We remain confident that we will end 2019 at or below 3.5x net leverage. In just 18 months, we will produce our leverage by more than a full turn while also funding several smaller strategic acquisitions and equity investments, fully funding a strong slate of internal opportunities, paying our dividend and prepaying $160 million of debt.

Now looking at segment revenues and adjusted EBITDA. U.S. markets adjusted revenue grew 13%. Excluding the impact of the acquisitions of iovation, HPS, Rubixis and TruSignal, organic adjusted revenue would have been up 8%. Our financial services vertical grew 11% on a reported basis and 8% organically. The other verticals combined grew 17% and 8% on an organic basis. Insurance, diversify markets and public sector continue to deliver strong results.

As expected, we saw a quarter-over-quarter acceleration in healthcare as the last the impact of the consolidation of two significant customers in the second quarter of last year and are beginning to see the new wins in our pipeline monetize. Adjusted EBITDA for U.S. market increased 19% and we got 17% on an organic basis.

Moving to International, adjusted revenue grew 44% and 50% in constant currency. On an organic constant currency basis, the segment was up 20% about 8 points that growth from the timing of the Callcredit acquisition becoming organic, so excluding that adjusted, organic constant currency revenue grew 12%.

Once again, we saw a very strong performance in India with 37% constant currency growth coming from a combination of strength in the underlying market combined with our infusion of innovation like CreditVision and adjacencies like commercial lending scores and fraud mitigation solutions. And our constant currency revenue was up 9% as we see real durable strength from innovation leadership, go-to-market execution and fast growing verticals and adjacencies like insurance.

As Chris mentioned, the UK had a solid quarter with 6% pro forma growth in constant currency. This was in line with expectations entering the quarter and as a reflection of good execution of our go-to-market strategy leveraging the attractive assets we acquired. Clearly, the team has more time to implement our strategies, products and capabilities. We expect to see high single digit constant currency revenue growth in the third quarter and double-digit growth in the fourth quarter.

I want to spend a minute on our Asia-Pacific region, which declined slightly in the quarter. Let me start with what continues to perform very well. Our business-to-business offerings in Hong Kong and our Philippines Bureau, the drag is entirely the result of having to shut down of our direct-to-consumer platform in Hong Kong to work in conjunction with local regulators to enhance the the security protocol for consumers while being add to the system. This is short-lived situation and should be remedied the Board this year. In the meantime, the rest of the business is operating as normal and doing well.

Adjusted EBITDA for International grew 45%. On an organic constant currency basis, it was up 18%. Consumer interactive adjusted revenue increased 5%, driven by balanced growth between the indirect and direct channels in line with our mid single digit revenue growth expectations. However, excluding the impact of comparing to the revenue derived from our competitors data breach adjusted revenue would have up been high single digits. Adjusted EBITDA for consumer interactive grew 2% and we continue to invest behind the market based momentum in the direct channel.

Turning now to our guidance for 2019, let me start with an update to some base assumptions. For the full year, acquisitions including CallCredit, iovation, HPS, Rubixis and TruSignal should add approximately 5 points of adjusted revenue growth. For FX, we expect to see about 1 point of headwind impacting both adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA. There is also a 1 point headwind from the absence of incremental monitoring revenue from competitor's breach.

The timing of when the UK revenues treated as organic has an immaterial impact on the full year. We expect adjusted revenue to come in between $2.628 billion to $2.638 billion, up 12%. On an organic constant currency basis, excluding the incremental monitoring, adjusted revenue should be up 8.5% to 9%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1.036 billion and $1.044 billion, up 13% to 14%.

At the high end of our guidance, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be up about 50 basis points from 39.1% in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA diluted earnings per share for the year expected to be between $2.66 and $2.69, up 6% to 8%. This improvement from previous guidance reflects our strong operating results along with the benefit of prepaying debt and reducing our interest expense. To update you on the modeling assuming, there is no change to our tax rate expectation which is approximately 27% for 2019.

Total D&A is expected to be approximately $360, up slightly excluding the step up subsequent D&A should be about $155 million which is down slightly and net interest expense should now be about $175 million as a result of prepaying of some debt. We anticipate net capital expenditures will be about 8% of revenue this year as we aggressive invest in new products and integrate our recent acquisitions.

Turning to the third quarter of 2019, let me provide our assumptions for the quarter. For adjusted revenue we expect about 1 point contribution from M&A. There is negligible impact on revenue and adjusted EBITDA from FX. There is 1 point headwind from the absence of incremental monitoring revenue from a competitor's breach. Adjusted revenue should come in between $672 million and $677 million, an increase of 8% to 9%.

Excluding the impact of not having the incremental monitoring revenue, adjusted revenue is expected to be up 8.5% to 9.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $269 million and $273 million, an increase of 10% to 11%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be $0.69 to $0.71, an increase of 6% to 8%. One final item that has remained to third quarter guidance relates to the 8-K that we filed last week.

As you likely read, TransUnion Limited, which is a Hong Kong entity in which the Company holds the majority interest, was the victim of criminal fraud. The incident involved employee impersonation and fraudulent request targeting TransUnion Limited, which resulted in a series of fraudulently induced wire transfers in early drive 2019 totaling $17.8 million. We've launched an internal investigation to determine the full extent of the fraud scheme and related potential exposure.

We self discovered this fraudulent activity and promptly initiated contacts with our bank as well as appropriate law enforcement authorities. To date, we have not found any evidence of additional fraudulent activity. Very importantly, this incident did not result in any unauthorized access to any of the confidential consumer information or other data that we maintain. During the third quarter of 2019, we expect to record a one-time pre-tax charge up to $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 as a result of this event.

This matter will also result in some additional near-term legal and investigative expenses that we do not believe will be material. All these items will be backed out of our reported results as a part of our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS calculations. Finally, they're working with law enforcement and therefore will not be commenting any further on the event until the investigation is concluded.

So that concludes my review of our financial results. I'll turn the call back to Chris for some final comments.

Chris Cartwright

Thanks Todd. For the wrap up, I'll punctuate some of the points that I made at the beginning of our call. TransUnion remained extremely well positioned to deliver top tier revenue growth at an attractive and expanding margin. With innovation plus differentiated technology infrastructure, diverse vertical and geographic markets, and a unique set of core capabilities.

There's no reason that we can't and won't maintain our industry leadership for many years to come, but we don't take that as a given and we are anything but complacent. This is a company and a culture that prizes performance and demands excellence. We are relentless in seeking the best opportunities to drive the best possible results.

As shareholders, I want to clearly convey to you that we have and always strive to meet our commitments to you at all of our constituents. And I think we are better positioned for success than we ever have been, as you've seen in the first half in 2019, and as I suspect you will see from the remainder of the year and well beyond.

So with that, I'll turn the time back to Aaron.

So that concludes our prepared remarks today.

Our first question will come from Manav Patnaik of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Manav Patnaik

I just wanted to follow up on your comments around the greater second half visibility. Is that driven by kind of new product pipeline? How much of that was maybe a bit kind of mortgages benefit everyone talking? I was just hoping you could elaborate on that.

Todd Cello

Hey, Manav. This is Todd. I'll take that question. So, yes, as we look out towards the second half of 2019, I think the way we are thinking about it right now, first of all is, we're assuming stable economic conditions in the U.S. So, we are clearly dealing with the consumer right now that is empowered, right. Unemployment is low, wages are high and they're receptive to credit.

I think you saw that come out in the recent bank earnings in that the consumer side of the business was strong, right. So, we feel good about that. I would say second, it's about our product innovation and it's the ramp that's there. We continue to be very excited about the opportunities with CreditVision as well as with CreditVision Link. And in addition to that, on our IT vision suite of products as well so that looks good.

When we think about just kind of the sales pipeline in general across all of our verticals, the bookings have been ramping up nicely. So, that gives us a lot of encouragement. And again, I would say, you know, finally, as we look internationally, we feel very good about what we see across all the different geographies that we operate in that we think we can continue to perform well in North America and Canada and as you probably saw UK business is pretty much right where we expected that to come in at.

So, we are expecting that the UK start to ramp well. The team there has done an excellent job, getting things stabilize and our new press release innovation has been launched in market. The great thing about what we got in UK is not necessarily betting on that stuff. There is a lot of work that they had already in place that they're going to deliver on. So, hope that answered your question, but we're feeling pretty good about the second half.

Our next question comes from Gary Bisbee of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Gary Bisbee

I guess I'd just follow up on that by saying, given the strong second quarter results on the top line, the strong snapback, the Q3 guide really doesn't call for much incremental acceleration and that's a bit difference than how you were telling the story a quarter ago, which was the comps sees a lot, the faster growing M&A lapse and so calling for real acceleration in the back half. I realized maybe the big issue is just Q2 accelerated a lot, but has anything changed that's worth noting as it relates to the cadence of growth? It sounds like maybe you're calling for a little slower ramp in the UK, but anything worth calling out? Thank you.

Todd Cello

Gary, I'll take that one too. So, no, as far as we think about the third quarter guide, I mean, I think it's both as we consistent with what we talked about on the last call, right? And we did expect that we would see a ramp in the second quarter, which did happen. And then in order to get to that full year number of that we guided, there was implied that we would have to perform the way that we're putting guidance, right?

So I think, what you're seeing from us is that. So as we always do, the guide that we put out there is what we have a highest degree of conviction that we're going to hit, right? I mean we're only a couple of weeks into the new quarter here. And we haven't really had a lot of data points, but what we can see through our forecasting process and what the teams coming backwards, as well as just bookings in general, the numbers we put in for Q3. We feel pretty good about the UK, as I already said, I mean, this is a business that we highly anticipated will be on a double-digit growth trajectory by the end of the quarter.

So I think it's -- it's more of kind of the same from us and that, we're giving numbers that we have a very high conviction that will be able to achieve. And if we outperform those numbers just like in the second quarter, expect as to bank that up over performance and let us stick for the full year guide.

Our next question comes from Andrew Steinerman of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Andrew Steinerman

I think you might have addressed this somewhat. But my question is about how do you feel about the various asset classes of consumer credit applications in the second quarter? And specifically, do you feel like that might be a catch up from the first quarter and banks were slower to mark in the first quarter strong in a mark in the second quarter? Or do you feel like the success that banks and lenders during the second quarter continues in the second half of the year, which will drive more business TransUnion?

Chris Cartwright

Good morning Andrew, it's Chris, I'll take this one. I'll focus my comments about the U.S. markets verily because rest of world has been very strong year-to-date financial services. We did see the reacceleration of our financial business in the second quarter. As you can see, a lot of it has to do with just the market stabilizing after the stock market correction of the fourth quarter based on a variety of economic uncertainties that we've talked about extensively.

With the change in the outlook and the return of confidence, marketing activity backup and our numbers benefited from that. And we expect that to persist over the remainder of the year, also in interest rates abated, we saw mortgage volumes improved, mortgage have been a negative in the first quarter. It's now positive, and so that's helped our numbers. Card continues to methodically plug along in the mid-single-digits, where card, the number of cards issued in the U.S. is over 181 million now. We're seeing the strongest originations in the client and above categories, although there is an increase in activity to subprime and some players enter the space.

In consumer credit in general, we remained robust. If you recall, our big challenge in the first quarter and second quarter as well was lapping some really aggressive comps from the prior year, but we managed to do that. And I think conditions in financial services remain favorable for the remainder of the year with ease in comps because of the reasons that I described extensively in the first quarter.

Our next question comes from Jeff Meuler of Baird. Please go ahead.

Jeff Meuler

Yes. Thank you. Nice quarter. Chris, may be can you give us kind of your current views on penetration for the trended data solutions across the business, so where there is still a lot of room and USFS for U.S. emerging verticals where you kind of seeing success with the product? I think you called out insurance underwriting, not sure if that's what's driving share gains in telco. And then international markets, obviously, just rolling up for the UK, but just the other markets that you call out better of size for year where you're early days opportunity entered? Thanks.

Chris Cartwright

Okay. Well, penetration varies based on the geographic market and the timing of introduction as well as different lending kind of vertical for the mortgage or card et cetera. We've heard this along in terms of market penetration in the U.S. However, we have introduced trended data in host of markets around the world and it's about trended data outperforms and it is a next-generation product for the credit industry. I think we have got quite a runway ahead of us as well as combining trended data with various alternative data sources for more of the population and the population more accurately in general.

So, I do think we have ample intermediate term runway to continue to post you know strong relative and absolute dollar gains. We just launched in the UK. We're excited to have a prototype out there to clients can test where medium of clients were demonstrating materialistic as expected they move to trended data and we expect that market to adopt in much the manner that it was adopted in the U.S. and it's a large robust market and that really bodes well for us in India, Columbia, South Africa still in the early days of adoption. So, I view it based on analysis you book for we're not mitigating yet worldwide basis and it will be a strong driver of growth for us and more stable future.

Our next question comes from Tim McHugh of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Tim McHugh

Hi. Thanks. Just want to ask a little bit about the growth outlook may be in Asia. I know you can't talk about the investigation maybe, but, when do we lap the drag from the consumer business? And I guess in the context of the recent event, how do you think about growth over the next year or two in that market? Thanks.

Todd Cello

Hey, Tim. Thanks for that and thanks for the question there. As far as our Asian-Pacific region is concerned, I think we had a really good quarter as with the headline number shows that it was down slightly. But as you already alluded to, that that's primarily relates to us shutting down our direct-to-consumer product offering. So work in conjunction with the regulators in Hong Kong to tighten up with the access and the security of the system. Absent that though, that business grew in a high-single-digit range. And so, the business continues to perform exceptionally well.

The other part of our Asia-Pacific region is also the Philippines business, and this is a business that we started probably 8 or 9 years ago in conjunction with large banks in the Philippines. That business continued to perform very well in the second quarter as well. So there's obviously some headlines in the news with the political kind of situation there, we're keeping a close eye on that. But second quarter also had that type of unrest, and we did deliver some good results.

So we'll keep an eye on it and as we as we go forward that the product itself on the direct-to-consumer side is still something we're working on with the regulator still not ready yet for production to go back lines, but all-in-all we feel pretty good.

Chris Cartwright

Yes, this is Chris. If I could just add a couple of points, I've recently spent some time focused on the region. And obviously, we have a nice business today in Hong Kong and in the Philippines. But we definitely view this is intermediates a longer term growth priority. We participate in different ways, in different markets throughout Southeast Asia. And first we're always vigilant opportunity to extend our franchise into the Chinese Mainland. I think, I really liked the best that we're seeing throughout the region, and I think it can become an increasingly important part of our portfolio over the intermediate longer term.

Our next question comes from George Mihalos of Cowen. Please go ahead.

George Mihalos

I wanted to ask on the margins a little bit, it looks like over the first half of the year, EBITDA margins are up around about 60 basis points, you're targeting 50 for the full year. And then when we think of the back half, you have accelerating growth relative to the first half and your anniversary in some acquisitions. Is there something that would weigh the margins down a little bit relative to the first half reinvestment mix, something we should be thinking about?

Todd Cello

George, this is Todd. Thanks for the question. As far as margins are concerned, you're very accurate in what you're seen in the performance of being relatively strong with us being up through the first six months of the year, meaningfully, but then still targeting 50 basis points of growth for the full year. I think, the way we look at it, it's more about the beliefs that we have in the sustainability in the momentum in our organic products.

And so we're very aggressive in making investments back into the business in order to continue to deliver the attractive top-line growth that we have been posting for a period of time. So, I would expect us to be opportunities in where, we would expand and that's really what it is. This is more than conviction that we see a good top line growth and we'll spending out operating expense to ensure that we get it.

Our question comes from Toni Kaplan of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Toni Kalpan

Thank you. Given the details yesterday about the Equifax settlement I guess providing the free credit monitoring for 4 years. How should we think about the impact of that on the consumer business if at all, just wanted to get sort of whether that is impactful or not? Thank you.

Todd Cello

Hey, Toni. As far as the impact is concerned, last year there was a material impact for us throughout all of 2018 and that was why we've provided the transparency of that we did is the number one. As we moved into 2019, Equifax decided to use an experience, they are provider for that. And when that happened so we can see, there was a significant number of subscribers that dropped off in there.

So, the materiality of that as it pertains to TransUnion this year is not very significant. So, when we look at the details that came out on settlement that Equifax reached yesterday and we think about the impact is kind of more of the same and it's really dependent upon how many consumers sign up for the service. But, seeing that already come down from a level I think we're anticipating that to come down further and this is really not sort of peace of business for us as we go forward.

Our next question comes from Bill Warmington of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Bill Warmington

Good morning, everyone. So, a question on mortgage and what that's running as a percentage of revenue and what kind of assumptions you're making in the guidance for the second half in terms of volumes?

Chris Cartwright

Hey, Bill. This is Chris. You know as we've said before, mortgage is about 7% of total company revenues and we don't expect that to dramatically change in the second half of the year as a result of the improved mortgage environment.

Operator

Andrew Jeffrey

Hi. Good morning. I appreciate taking the question. I wanted to focus a little bit Chris if I might on healthcare which is I think an important business in your emerging U.S. verticals as far as a potential reacceleration broadly. Could you elaborate a little bit on the type of business you're signing out of a pipeline? Is it mostly RCM? What are the nature of the customers? Just trying to get a sense of what the driver is and how much visibility you feel like you have in that business.

Chris Cartwright

Okay. Fair enough. It wasn't good quarter you know for healthcare and we're continuing to progress in business as we lap the digital consolidation of some major customers. Our business is more focused on the backend revenue recovery, and while we are achieving improved sales across the spectrum of our solutions, they're naturally weighted towards the back end where our portfolio is strongest.

I believe the fourth quarter last year, we began to communicate that we were experiencing higher bookings than previously because of a lot of work we've done to improve our sales force and because of sales force education getting the field folks comfortable with the broader value proposition that we now bring. And the improved performance of our solutions is being part of more revenue recovery, if you will.

That's all tracking and we continue to be optimistic that we're trending toward a high-single-digits organic growth business. Although, we're not changing our guidance in 2019 this transitional year is going to be more mid-single-digits. So, we're feeling good about the progress that healthcare team is making and we're committed to the market, it's a terrific market, and we're adding a lot of value in it.

Our next question comes from David Togut of Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

David Togut

India continues to be the highest growth geography you have up 37% constant currency. I'm curious, what you see as being unique to India as a market for you versus what might be more broadly extensible to your other international geographies?

Chris Cartwright

David, this is Chris. Well, in terms of extensible to other geographies. What I would emphasize that, we have an explicit strategy for exporting IP and product development across various marketplaces and there is a high degree of similarity and client needs for the current industry vertical. So banks have common problems across different geographies, and we're sharing knowhow product.

There is no different in India. India is just a super high growth, dynamic and optimistic market. Currently, as they have developed economically, they have now almost 180 million of consumers participating in mainstream credit. And when you travel the region, the positive energy is amazing and infectious and their focused on the next 300 million in consumers that will be new credit in the coming years.

And so, I think there's just a ground swell of demand at a time where TransUnion continues to execute playbook for bringing trending creative data and we're expanding our direct-to-consumer offerings. We launched a commercial data business. We're investing in expanding our decisioning products, et cetera, et cetera. So it's just a really great market. And we're very excited about a number of information businesses that we can fill there in addition to bringing the full suite that we have currently.

Our next question comes from Ashish Sabadra of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ashish Sabadra

Chris, I believe you highlighted new business opportunities in the pipeline. I was just wondering if you could get some more color around are these Online Data Services or batch processing opportunities on the FI side, and what's really driving those business opportunities each share gain? Thanks.

Todd Cello

Okay, Ashish. Well, if I were to say, first of all, it's good time in the market, right. U.S. markets and markets internationally remain relatively strong. Todd rattled off a lot of the positives statistics. Earlier, we have got reasonable GDP growth, really low, unemployment. We have got the beginnings of wage inflation in a low inflationary environment overall. While we are you know major cycle in some consumer lending categories, consumer still has an appetite for borrowing and there is runway there.

And you can see delinquencies are very low, so consumer is strong and lending practices have remained prudent. As a result of that, given the fact that, they're -- collectively, the industry is bringing better data and decisioning to the market then we ever have. Trended data plus trended in alternative data plus advanced analytics platforms plus improvements in decisioning. And all that's resulting in higher sales and those sales are ramping over time as clients integrate and volume ramps. So, I think the foreseeable future, we have got solid demand and solid new sales and solid wind in our sales if you will.

Our next question comes from Shlomo Rosenbaum of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. Hey Chris, I just want to probe a little bit more on the TruSignal acquisition, the Payfone investment. Just I know you're looking to open the aperture in terms of expanding the market opportunities. Can you talk a little bit about TruSignal? What you can do together TruSignal that TruSignal couldn't do on its own? How you can kind of accelerate its growth? Is it -- what are the end markets over there? The end markets primarily financial services, are there other markets that it serves as well? Can you just kind of expand on what you see the combination of those two doing over the next couple years?

Chris Cartwright

Yes. Fair enough, Shlomo. As we have described before, we think that immediate vertical and targeted digital advertising offers some opportunities for TransUnion because of our data and our legacy capabilities in just IT resolution in general. We have resolving IT is to be able to be relevant consumer information IT audiences the marketers get exactly what they are looking for.

TruSignal was a business focused on this and had a very good underlying technology platform that was tailored to the need of digital marketers. And with that we have added this tech platform combined with our data and managing capabilities as just more powerful combination. It also helps us to scale our efforts and then we got a nice complement of talented and digital market, digital industry focused talent in the acquisition.

We are also tapping in a number of key brands in our broader sales and marketing efforts, I think can bring attention in mindshare of the marketplace and help to accelerate the revenues. So, with this and other targeted investments we're making in the digital advertising market and media vertical in general, we're kind of rounding out our capabilities in terms of the fundamentals of the foundation that we need in place to grow this new vertical.

This concludes our question-and-answer session.

Aaron Hoffman

Thank you very much and thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. We appreciate you taking the time to do that. We hope you have a great day. Thank you very much.

