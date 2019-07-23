Silver Weekly: Momentum Trade Is Fully Back On Track

That said, we remain silver bulls for the rest of 2019, with a 2019 target of $17.00 per share for SIVR.

While our July target for SIVR of $15.90/share was reached last week, we think that SIVR is vulnerable to some weakness in the coming days due to a possible resurgence of dollar strength, caused by a too dovish ECB.

ETF investors bought silver last silver at the largest pace since March 2016, as the momentum trade is fully back on track.

Speculators lifted decently their net long exposure to Comex silver in the week to July 16.

Silver has rallied strongly in recent days, in line with our expectations.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR rallied to its highest since June 2018 at $16.10/share on July 19, hitting our July target of $15.90 per share.

In line with our expectations, silver has played some catch-up with gold because market participants began to realize that silver was relatively cheap compared to gold and some rotation could offer a better risk-reward amid a broad-based rally across the precious metals space.

While we remain bullish on SIVR for the rest of the year – our 2019 target is at $17.00/share (+8% from current level) – we believe that SIVR has realized most of its upside for this month.

SIVR is vulnerable to some profit-taking in case of a resurgence of dollar strength caused by dovish ECB rhetoric, while the Fed has entered a blackout period ahead of the July 31 FOMC meeting and the US government’s rhetoric to push the dollar down seems to become increasingly less impactful.

We expect renewed upward pressure in August, even though we contend that seasonality is not favourable, as the Fed’s easing cycle should pressure the dollar and US real rates lower, stimulating monetary demand for the bullion.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

The speculative community lifted its net long position in Comex silver in the week to July 16, after two weeks of profit-taking.

Net speculative buying amounted to 1,909 tonnes over July 9-16, representing 5% of open interest, which was primarily driven by short-covering (1,229 tonnes) and further reinforced by fresh buying (679 tonnes).

While the speculative community has lifted significantly its net long exposure to Comex silver since the start of the year (4,858 tonnes or 14% of OI), silver’s spec positioning is far from being stretched on the long side.

Indeed, the net spec length represents only 16% of OI, sharply below its historical high of 61% established in April 2017. This is also sharply below the current net spec length in Comex gold, which is at 41% of OI.

This means that the potential for additional speculative buying in Comex silver is still significant.

Implications for SIVR: Additional speculative buying in Comex silver may push silver spot prices much higher, which in turn will boost the performance of SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors lifted substantially their silver holdings in the week to July 19.

According to our estimates, ETF investors accumulated 503 tonnes of silver last week, marking the largest weekly net purchase since March 2016. This also marked an 8th straight week of net inflows.

So far this month, ETF investors have accumulated around 980 tonnes of silver, which could be the largest monthly pace of silver ETF buying since November 2010 when ETF investors accumulated around 1,400 tonnes of silver.

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of silver to the tune of 962 tonnes, representing about 7% of annual physical demand. Silver ETF holdings are now at their highest since May 2018, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Orchid Research

Silver ETF flows tend to lag the price market action, principally because retail investors (who constitute the largest share of ETF investors) tend to rely on the fluctuations in silver prices to assess the soundness of their bullish thesis.

Given the marked rebound in silver spot prices since June, silver ETF investors have gained conviction that silver is likely to continue to rally sharply into year-end after underperformed substantially gold. The momentum-trade is now fully back on track.

Implications for SIVR: The aggressive wave of ETF buying in silver pushes monetary demand for silver higher, which thereby tightens the market while supply is unable to respond due to its price-inelasticity. This therefore lifts silver spot prices, which in turn boost the performance of SIVR.

Macro

We believe that silver could be vulnerable to a resurgence of dollar strength for the rest of the month. Because the Fed enters a blackout period ahead of the July 31 FOMC meeting, the dollar is unlikely to gain from dovish Fed rhetoric. Further, the Trump administration seems to be increasingly unable to push the dollar down by mere rhetoric (FX intervention is needed), as the chart from Bank of America shows.

Source: Bank of America

However, the ECB meets on Thursday and although ECB President Mario Draghi is unlikely to change the monetary policy stance at this meeting, he will probably guide the market toward easing measures for the next meeting in September. On net, we believe that the euro is likely to come under pressure, pushing the dollar higher, despite the fact that the euro is already undervalued compared to the dollar, as the chart from Societe Generale’s Albert Edwards illustrates nicely.

Source: Societe Generale

Implications for SIVR: Should the dollar experience renewed strength on the back of euro weakness caused by a dovish outcome of the ECB meeting on Thursday, silver spot prices could sell off, which will push SIVR lower.

Seasonality

The seasonality in the silver market is favorable for July.

Source: Bloomberg

Over 1998-2018, silver spot prices recorded an average gain of 1.4% in July.

So far this month, Comex silver has rallied by 7%, which therefore limits the room for further appreciation.

Our closing thoughts

Our July target of $15.90 per share for SIVR was reached last week, allowing us to lock a decent profit on the month.

For the rest of the month, we think that SIVR could be vulnerable on the downside due to potential dollar strength caused by an eager willingness from the ECB to ease sufficiently monetary policy to foster economic growth. By pushing the dollar higher, market participants could take some profit in silver, which would push SIVR lower.

Having said that, we believe that upward pressure will resume in August and beyond – our 2019 target for SIVR is at $17.00 per share, representing an 8% appreciation from its current level.

