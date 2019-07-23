Halliburton: I Am Not Buying This Rally

But I was less impressed by lack of any indication that the light at the end of the tunnel might be within sight in the home continent.

It wasn't quite what I had in mind.

On July 22, ahead of the opening bell, oilfield services provider Halliburton (HAL) delivered an earnings beat and revenue miss that seem to have pleased investors. The stock rallied 9%, providing shareholders with some relief after the company's equity lost 35% of its market value between first and second quarter earnings days.

However, believing that better news could have come out of the North America business (the largest but only geographic segment to experience a decline in revenues in 2Q19), I was disappointed to see that soft demand in the home continent will linger, which I believe will bode ill for the stock after the excitement over improved margin driven by cost cutting wears off.

Credit: Fox Business

The good and the bad

Halliburton's international business, accounting for only 44% of total revenues in 2Q19, performed as robustly as expected. Every geography experienced YOY growth of at least 9%, with the larger Asia segment lagging the rest of the world a bit due to lower drilling activity in the Middle East. In the earnings call, the management team spoke again of pricing power, which is always a good sign of robust demand for oilfield services abroad.

The largest North America division, representing the other 56% of revenues, delivered a mixed bag of results that appears to have sparked bullishness. The company scaled down its operations in the continent to match weak demand, cutting 8% of jobs and stacking fracking equipment to reduce expenses. As a result, adjusted operating income of $550 million increased a healthy 29% sequentially, despite the lack of top-line traction - likely explaining the EPS beat.

I, on the other hand, was less impressed by lack of any indication that the light at the end of the tunnel might be within sight in North America. Revenues dipped 13% YOY, even after depletion of U.S. inventories and commitment by OPEC+ countries to contain supply pushed crude oil prices about 30% higher since reaching a 52-week low in December 2018. Halliburton guided for decreased North America activity in the third quarter, especially in gassier basins, relying mostly on cost management and the strength of the smaller international business to keep earnings afloat.

Not buying the rally

HAL is trading at multiples that I do not find necessarily rich: 18.0x current-year earnings and 7.4x forward EV/EBITDA, both metrics hovering below their trailing twelve-month average (see chart below).

But for this stock to embark on a more sustainable recovery, I believe more robust demand and higher activity need to drive the rebound. Instead, the post-earnings spike seems to merely reflect cost reductions, capex cuts and asset stacking, all of which are needed to protect Halliburton's resources from an environment that is still highly unfavorable for the oilfield service operator in its key market.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, I am highly skeptical that HAL has left its worst days behind. Absent unforeseen events, including a sudden jolt in crude oil or gas prices that are outside the company's control, I find it plausible that the stock could continue to tread water in the foreseeable future. In fact, I believe shares might test their five-year lows once again before a swift recovery in North America production can finally send them higher for longer.

I do not own HAL because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.