Your Retirement Portfolio Could Benefit From Enagas's 7.9% Yield And Its 17 Years Of Consecutive Dividend Increases

Update, July 24, 2019, 7:44 a.m.: References to the stock's dividend yield have been corrected from the previously published version.

Despite the past year's worrying volatility, the markets have recovered hitting new all-time-highs. The S&P 500 index crossed the 3,000-point level in July as investors are confident of an upcoming rate cut by the Fed. Holding growth stocks this past month has been a blast. However, the U.S market rally has drifted value stocks to unattractive valuations too.

Retiree investors, who are looking to purchase dividend-paying stocks or add to their positions, may find the current market landscape pretty expensive. Utility stocks, which often make the right choice for retirement portfolios, look particularly pricey by historical standards. They are currently "fetching 18.6x earnings on average vs. 16.6x for the S&P 500 overall" - close to the highest gap on record.

Despite the lack of value in the current market, there are still attractive dividend-paying stocks, especially in Europe. While I am not a fan of the European markets myself, some opportunities are hard to ignore. Today, I want to take a look at Enagas, trading on the Madrid Stock Exchange.

The point of this article is to:

Introduce Enagas to investors unfamiliar with the stock

Discuss the company's dividend and our income opportunity

Conclude on why Enagas may find a special seat in your retirement portfolio.

Introduction

Enagás is Spain's leading natural gas transmission company and Technical Manager of the Spanish gas system. It operates around 12,000 Km of gas pipelines, three underground storage facilities in Serrablo (Huesca), Gaviota (Vizcaya) and Yela (Guadalajara) and four regasification plants in Barcelona, Huelva, Cartagena, and Gijón. Moreover, the company owns 50% of the BBG regasification plant in Bilbao and 72.5% of the Sagunto plant. Finally, Enagás holds 100% of Gascan, a company in charge of the project to introduce natural gas into the Canary Islands. Since Enagás came to market in 2002, it has formed part of the Ibex 35 index.

Natural gas is on the rise

Natural gas is one of the cleanest and most environmentally-friendly sources of energy, given that it has the lowest carbon dioxide content and releases the least amount of emissions into the atmosphere. It is, furthermore, a cheap and efficient source of energy. Finally, it is a safe and versatile alternative, capable of meeting the energy demand of the domestic, business, and industrial sectors.

The benefits of natural gas are no secret, and its consumption has been steadily increasing. The graph below depicts the Natural gas consumption worldwide from 1998 to 2018 (in billion cubic meters).

Source: Statista

Enagas has capitalized on the demand and has been able to grow its net income. Note that Enagas's earnings are heavily correlated with the price of natural gas. Hence, the drop in earnings during 2015-1017.

Other than the exposure to the price of natural gas, business is relatively low. Growth is slow since natural gas transmission pipelines take years to complete. Scalability takes place one step at a time, due to the nature of extending these pipelines in further geographical regions. Net profit at 31 March 2019 stood at €103.9 million, which is +0.2% higher than the figure reported in the first quarter of 2018. The demand for natural gas at 31 March 2019 increased by +2.4%. Industrial demand is +4.9% higher than the reported at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

The dividend

Enagas's dividend is pretty extraordinary, if you ask me. The company has been able to grow its dividend for the past 17 years, without exceptions. This means that the company is only a few years away from becoming a dividend aristocrat. The consecutive dividend increases, would not, however, be of an impression, if such increases were only a few percentage points higher. In contrast, Enagas has been able to increase its dividend by more than 10% annually more often than not, over the past decade. Source: DividendMax

The dividend growth slowed down in the past five years, due to the lower natural gas prices, as mentioned earlier. However, the company is committed to growing the dividend +5% CAGR until 2020. The System will have a net annual surplus, and in an environment of increasing demand, this will enable all of the firm's debt to be paid off earlier than expected.

In my opinion, these dividend increases are one of the best any retiree would hope for. The company's business model is one of the most stable in the market. Unlike natural gas extraction, the transmission is very predictable and easy to plan for. This has helped the company to increase its distributions for such a long time sustainably.

However, increasing distributions should mean increasing earnings to sustain them. It's indeed true. Enagas has been growing earnings in line with the dividends distributions, which helps maintain the payout ratio under 100%. The payout ratio currently stands at around 86%, which is excellent, considering many utility companies struggle to grow their earnings as much as they try to increase their dividends, leading to border-line payout ratios.

Future growth

The company recently closed a deal to contribute to buying DESFA, the Greek operator that owns the entire high-pressure natural gas transmission network and a regasification plant in Greece. The European consortium formed by Snam (60%), Fluxys (20%) and Enagás (20%) acquired 66% of DESFA for €535m. This transaction has involved a cash outflow of €40.5m for Enagás. Shareholder structure stands as:

Government of Greece 34%,

Snam 39.6%,

Enagás 13.2%, and

Fluxys 13.2%

The transaction was completed on 20 December 2018. The project is now 85.2% completed. Work in Albania and Greece is progressing as planned. In October 2018, the new Italian government gave the green light to continue with the works, a key requirement to ensure their progress.

This graph, included in the company's annual report, illustrates how future investments will help generate enough free cash flow. The company will be able to support the marvelous dividend and also be left with ~€1,800m of discretionary cash flow, to be used for further investments and debt reduction.

Conclusion

Natural gas distribution is a fantastic business model. Enagas has been able to execute with excellence over the past decade, delivering exceptional distribution returns to shareholders. While these types of investments lack rapid, which means investors will hardly see significant capital gains, Enagas is a dividend-paying machine. The 7.9% yield, along with the dividend growth and the sustainable payout ratio, is phenomenal. Future investments will guarantee enough free cash flow for the company to keep evolving and paying down its debt. While the rest of the market is hitting all-time highs, some value stocks still lurk out there. Enagas is one of them. For the reasons mentioned, Enagas makes, in my opinion, an exceptional dividend play for income investors and retirees.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.