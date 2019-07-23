Part Two: CBL & Associates Common Stock Risky But 4 Different Ways To Get 18+% Returns Exist

CBL & Associates (CBL) is one of the most distressed, and in some corners hated, retail REITs. Despite this, a recent article on "Cigar Butt Investing" brought the company to my attention, and after some research, I initiated a small position in both the common shares and the Preferred Class D (CBL.PD) shares. This article is "Part Two" of a pair of articles discussing these investments, some options on investing and trading in the stocks and the risk of bankruptcy. My first article focused on the preferred classes, both the "D" class I own and the "E" class (CBL.PE).

Per the most recent Investors Presentation (May 2019), CBL "owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing markets." While generally correct, most of these properties are clustered in the Southeast and Midwest, with a few properties in the Atlantic states and one property each in California, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. Much of the portfolio is located in smaller suburbs or towns such as Woodstock GA, Chesapeake VA, and Terre Haute IN. Additionally, many of the malls which make up the majority of CBLs portfolio were traditional retail malls with one or more "big box" anchor, which have suffered greatly ever since the Great Recession and more and more online retail in the decade since. CBL among other retail REITs has been a "poster child" for the destruction of wealth in this space, and one reason I had not considered any retail REIT until recently. A long-term, buy and hold investor has suffered a tremendous loss since January 2013 when the stock price peaked at $23.60 (the all-time high was many years prior above $40 a share). The share price has been on a downward slope ever since, culminating in another 50% loss in the weeks after CBL settled a lawsuit about overcharging tenants for electricity and suspended the common dividend. Periodically since late May, the share price has dropped below $1, stoking delisting fears and ongoing chatter about a possible bankruptcy.

The Elephant in the Room: Bankruptcy

I won't sugar coat this point: CBL has a huge debt to equity ratio, with just under $4B in debt and a market capitalization of less than $175M (smoothed to $1 per outstanding share base of 173.5 million shares). Servicing this amount of debt in a tough retail environment, especially with recession fears cropping up often, puts the company under great stress. If either the company filed for bankruptcy protection and re-organized or they were forced to file, the common shareholder would most likely be wiped out due to this huge imbalance in the capital structure. However, I feel this risk is fully priced in and also is not as near-term a risk as some suppose. While I don't have a crystal ball, there are some factors that look good. Granted, the two figures are from the company's Investors Presentation, so likely have the "best face forward", they also have to be realistic.

Page 17 of the presentation (above) shows Balance Sheet Priorities and Health. A few key facts are confidence building. First, the weighted average interest rate of 5.07% is good and likely maintainable in the current interest rate environment. More encouraging is the interest coverage ratio of 2.2 times, meaning there is some maneuvering room as malls are redeveloped, anchor tenants replaced, and occupancy stabilizes if not improves.

Page 19 has the above slide showing debt maturity out through 2028. For the next two years, less than $200 million per year comes due, a small percentage of the total outstanding debt. Coupled with the 2.2x coverage ratio, it is unlikely this amount of debt will cause a bankruptcy in and of itself.

Could a full-blown recession or other "black swan" event cause a bankruptcy prior to the large spike in maturities in 2023? Yes, and it is likely most of this "outlier" risk has been priced in. Presuming the company's balance sheet management effort and redevelopment program at a minimum stabilizes cash flow, the risk of imminent bankruptcy is slight. With CBL trading well below book value, and as I'll soon discuss, at a price where any reinstated dividend would have a significant yield premium at a reasonable cash outlay by the company, for a riskier portion of a portfolio, the bankruptcy risk seems to be fully if not over-priced into the common stock.

Differing Ways to Profit on the Common Stock

I will quickly outline four potentially profitable ways to trade/invest in CBL:

1) Accumulate common stock awaiting the decision to reinstate the common dividend in November. Receive a high dividend yield and potentially sell after a "pop" in price.

2) Accumulate common stock and hope for a "home run" 5-10 bagger as the redevelopment process completes and the property mix strengthens the company's outlook.

3) Buy the common and write covered calls. Trade the "home run" potential for known capital gain or repetitive call premiums.

4) Trade the common stock as sentiment swings awaiting the reinstatement of the dividend or improved financials.

Idea (1) is how I initially thought of investing in CBL common. I originally took a small position, planning to hold until the November decision on a reinstated common stock dividend. My logic was the dividend had been reduced to $.15 a quarter before being suspended and even a conservative reinstated dividend would generate a high yield at these depressed prices. For example, Friday, 19 July, CBL common closed at $.92 a share. Assuming the dividend is reinstated at $.05 a share quarterly, this would result in a 21.7% yield. This is in line with WPG, another out of favor retail REIT. Other potential dividends lead to gaudy yields and, likely, a corresponding "pop" in the stock price. If the company reinstated the dividend at the same rate as in March when it was suspended, two potentially positive outcomes would be present. The stock could double or triple rapidly to reduce the yield or the patient investor would receive nearly 2/3s of their at risk capital with the 2020 dividends, either taking money of the table or DRIP'ing at a very high yield (nearly 60%!) Either way, the return after 4-6 months could be significant.

I must share the credit for idea (2) with Nickj44321. I originally only viewed a long-term position in CBL from the perspective that if it remains a going concern, the future cash flows and huge discount to book value should lead to a recovery in the share price-likely a 5- to 10-bagger. Nick took it one step further in a comment on my first article, positing that the share price could be seen as a call option premium. However, as he stated, the call has no theta! There is no time decay on this "call", and the patient investor could wait and see how the stock price reacts without risk of expiration. With a reinstated dividend, redeveloped/repurposed properties, and recession fears abated (or a recession come and gone), the possibility of a recovery would lead to a multiple increase from these depressed prices.

Idea (3) matches some of my past investments, where I have bought stock, written covered calls, and either made known capital gains or "shampoo, rinse, repeat" when the calls expired. I don't know why CBL options continue to trade-normally, I thought stocks had to be over $5 a share, but there are still options trading. Aug. 16 $1 strike calls traded at $.10 and Sept. 20 $1 strikes also saw 99 options trade at $.12. This would cap any capital gain at $.08 a share based on Friday's close and also capture a significant premium. The total gain, gross of commissions, would be $.18-.20 depending on which expiration you chose. The January 2020 "LEAP" has a premium of $.30, which would reduce your capital at risk to $.62 per share, quite the buffer while awaiting a dividend reinstatement or other favorable news. While I didn't pursue this strategy, I may consider it as a possibility.

Idea (4) mirrors my new interest in technical trading. Until recently, I have been purely a fundamental analysis investor with a very strong preference to value-type investments. Much of technical charting seemed to be looking for what you wanted to see in the past and hoping it would repeat in the future. I decided that was an opinionated view, and I at least should learn the basics of technical trading before remaining so dismissive. After I initiated my position in CBL common, it quickly went up nearly 20%. So, I took a look at the candlestick chart and plotted some of the basic technical indicators like 10-day and 50-day moving averages, OBV, RSI, and accumulation-distribution. The spike seemed to match what I was learning, so I took profits. Maybe beginner's luck, as the price began moving downward shortly thereafter. I re-entered at $1, possibly a bit early and also near my rookie view of support. While ideas (1) - (3) match much of my past investing experience (mostly profitably if not extravagantly so), having some "skin in the game" even if a smaller position than normal, has me doing my technical charting "homework" more conscientiously. I'm getting an idea that CBL could trade in a band and slowly appreciate pending the November dividend announcement. Again, no crystal ball, but a couple more 20% round-trips would be nice and give a fourth option on how to trade CBL common.

Conclusion

I do think CBL is still a risky stock and should be no more than a modest risk position in an alert investor's portfolio. The risk of bankruptcy, while possible, has likely been fully priced into the stock for the near-term due to the company's cash flow/coverage ratio and maturity ladder. The lack of a common dividend until at least 1Q 2020 may increase volatility and makes the shares unappealing to some. However, there are four potentially positive ways an investment or trade in the common could result in anywhere from a high-teens to 5- to 10-bagger return.

