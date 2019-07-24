2 More Tempting 'Shark Tank' REIT Treats

From a pure numbers standpoint, these two REITs are really attractive, and the potential for outsized returns here is compelling.

VICI is expected to grow by around 16% in 2019 and 8% in 2020.

Ryman has grown FFO per share by an average of 10.5% over the last six years.

We know that the biggest risk for these two REITs can be summed up in one word: Recession.

Last week, I put you in the shark tank, though not in the hot seat.

(You’re welcome.)

As I hope you discovered… swimming in such dangerous waters probably won’t hurt you if you’re a really big fish with really big teeth yourself. For the most part, that’s just the way it goes.

Admittedly, that’s not to say you 100% won’t get bitten when you’re big and bad. There’s no such guarantee made, mind you… not in today’s article and not in our first one about Shark Tank-style investing. It’s only that your chances of being bitten go down significantly – even exceptionally – when your fellow fishes understand the punch you pack.

Truth be told, it’s an eat or be eaten world out there, with everything looking to snack on something else. The so-called circle of life might sound like Disney-inspired propaganda. (And, OK, yes, that mouse is admittedly one giant shark itself.)

But nothing manages to exist on this earth without giving and taking to some degree.

That’s why I’m never going to promise absolute safety with the real estate investment trusts, or REITs, I recommend. I can only get as close to that goal as my research, experience, and analysis can take me.

With that said, that combination has taken me fairly far up ‘til now, with plenty of power plays. And I think these next two investing suggestions are just as strong.

This Is What an Apex Predator Looks Like

Out in the wonderful yet sometimes savage world of the open ocean… great white sharks are almost about as apex “predator-y” as you can get. After all, there’s not much out there that’s bigger or badder than something that, according to National Geographic:

Is an average of 15 feet long

Can weigh up to 5,000 pounds

Can cut through water at 15 miles per hour

Features as many as “300 serrated, triangular teeth arranged in several rows” along its formidable jaw

Possesses an exceptional sense of smell for hunting purposes

Can “detect one drop of blood in 25 gallons of water.”

Still, that doesn’t mean great whites are bulletproof. (Or tooth proof, as it were.)

Killer whales, for one, consider their livers to be a delicacy. So if they come across one, they might very well go in for the bite. And since they’re 23 to 32 feet long and weigh up to six tons…

They’re probably going to win that fight.

In addition, a video emerged this month of one significantly-sized shark attacking a smaller one. This prompted discussion about the prevalence of shark cannibalism, which then prompted other evidence of the phenomena.

No doubt, nobody needed to tell the sharks of Shark Tank any such thing. They’re used to fighting over money-making deals. And if somebody ends up bleeding a bit in all that thrashing, then so be it.

In their underwater kingdom, that’s the name of the game.

All the same, let’s give credit where credit’s due: Those sharks are still swimming strong, proving that, with a few exceptions, they’re still on top of the food chain.

Let’s test the waters to see if you’re an apex predator too.

“And for That Reason, I’m Out”

If you’ve ever watched Shark Tank, you’ve no doubt heard the sharks pass on deals due to ignorance. “I just don’t understand the business sector you’re in,” real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran might say. “And for that reason, I’m out.”

For the record, that’s not an admission of weakness on her part. Far from it. It’s a sign of being one savvy shark. She’s smart enough to understand her limitations and to stick with her strengths.

That’s how a small carnivore goes on to grow up to be a big carnivore. Or, in her case, how a small waitress goes on to become a highly influential multi-millionaire many times over.

There are certain risks worth taking, and certain ones she’ll leave alone.

That’s a very big lesson to learn, so pay attention. For that matter, pay attention to this next part too.

Because, other times, Corcoran might say she’s out because the fish in question is just too little for her to put her very valuable time and money into. Perhaps the businessperson in charge is too small-minded. Perhaps there’s not enough of a market for the idea he or she is touting. Or perhaps there’s some other reason to make it less than tempting.

Regardless, she’s not any more a “mindless eating machine” than her oceanic namesakes. They know what they like and, when they’re hungry, they go for it. But otherwise, they swim and let swim, biding their time to strike.

It’s not until the waters are right that they become all about the bite.

The way I see it, those conditions have been met with these next two REITs. Though, as I said in the introductory segment… you’re the shark here. It’s my job to convince you.

And I really think I can.

2 of the Strongest Buys on the List

As my loyal readers know, I’ve become less bullish within the lodging REIT sector as a result of unattractive fundamentals. And as I scan the list of possibilities, I’m becoming even less enthusiastic because of anemic growth.

Although our REIT Tracker (Google sheet in the Marketplace tools kit) suggests that the lodging REIT sector is undervalued – with an average 15% discount to our fair value (or FV) price – there is little to no net operating income (NOI) or funds from operations (FFO) growth. And that gives me pause.

While the economy is booming, you’d think that hotels would be growing NOI. But wage pressure, international travel, and supply have put a chill on the daily pay platform.

That’s a problem.

However, there’s one outlier in the sector that I believe has potential for outsized growth – and that includes dividend growth. While many of the other lodging REITs have seen no such thing…

Ryman Hospitality (RHP) has demonstrated that yes it can climb the dividend ladder, as illustrated below:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, Ryman has grown FFO per share by an average of 10.5% over the last six years. And the consensus forecast for 2019 is 15%.

Plus, dividend growth has been equally impressive. Just check out the numbers below:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, Ryman has grown its dividend by an average 10.4% over the last six years (and 6% in 2019).

However, what makes Ryman unique – other than its growth record – is the fact that it specializes in hotels with large meeting, convention, and exhibition spaces. These hotels include an impressive, upscale network under the Gaylord Hotels brand, such as the:

The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee (Gaylord Opryland)

The Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center near Orlando, Florida (Gaylord Palms)

The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas, Texas (Gaylord Texan)

The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center near Washington, D.C. (Gaylord National).

These are all managed by Marriott International Inc. (MAR), as are other Ryman assets, from the Gaylord Springs Golf Links to the Wildhorse Saloon and the General Jackson Showboat. There’s also the two overflow hotels: The Inn at Opryland – which is adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and features 303 rooms – and the 192-room AC Hotel at National Harbor near Gaylord National.

In addition, Ryman owns and operates several media and entertainment assets. The Grand Ole Opry, itself, is on that list, as are the Ryman Auditorium, 650 AM WSM, and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

Around 70% of Ryman’s revenue is generated from groups, with booking windows stretching out up to several years in advance. So these are clearly coveted spaces. Plus, once you stay, there’s apparently a decent chance you’re going to want to come back. The numbers show that 25% of Ryman’s group customers rotate through two or more Gaylord Hotels, while 28% of them choose to revisit the same place every year.

And why not when the REIT’s assets are purpose-built to serve groups? These advance bookings and contracts provide excellent visibility and lower volatility – which I’m not going to object to either since it provides more clarity with our growth forecasts.

In the latest quarter (Q1-19), Ryamn’s same-store hotels produced revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 5.4%. Meanwhile, its total year-over-year RevPAR growth was 6.4%. And its same-store adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) increased over 17%.

On the Q1 2019 earnings call, the company’s CEO said, “We’ve been talking about the health of the group segment for several years now and how our model differentiates us from those companies which we’re often compared to. And, at the same time, we’ve been willing to invest a significant amount of capital in order to build a long-term competitive advantage.”

Ryman generated $77.8 million of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) for the quarter. That was a 27.7% jump (or $1.50 on a fully diluted per share basis). At the same time, the company updated its 2019 FFO outlook to between $314 million and $329.6 million and AFFO to between $338.8 million and $355.6 million.

It also increased guidance for full-year same-store RevPAR growth from 1.5%-3.5% to 2%-4%. And same-store total RevPAR growth estimates took a hike from 2%-4% to 3%-4.5%.

Tempting, right?

Now, before I close, I must address the risks. These include limited geographic diversification, high leverage (it’s rated B by S&P) and the potential for a slowdown in the next recession. Even so, to mitigate some of that, Ryman has one of the lowest payout ratios (55%) in the sector.

Plus, don’t forget that it has one of the best dividend growth records overall.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see (above), Ryman shares are trading at $75.35 with a dividend yield of 4.8%. The P/FFO multiple is 11.9x (compared with our FV of 15x). Given that growth forecast, we’re now targeting shares to hit $109 at the end of 2020. That represents potential returns of 33% annualized.

I have to admit… I’m becoming a frequent conference attendee (join me in San Francisco on Aug. 15 at the MoneyShow). So I’m not entirely unbiased. But Ryman’s latest results validate the strength behind this diamond in the rough.

Another Potentially Big Fish

Now that I’ve whet your appetite, sharks, let me tell you about another hot hotel REIT. Similar to Ryman, it generates growth through conference bookings, just with one difference….

VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) is one of three gaming REITs – formed after being spun off Caesars Entertainment Operating Co., a subsidiary of gaming giant Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR). Since then, VICI has become the largest of the three, with a market cap of over $9 billion.

It owns 22 market-leading, gaming-specific properties across the U.S. that feature a total of 14,800 hotel rooms. Plus, it boasts a collection of golf courses, and more than 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

VICI has become the “consolidator” in the gaming REIT sector by way of multiple recent acquisitions, such as:

Greektown ($700 milliondeal)

Margaritaville Bossier City ($261 million)

JACK Cincinnati Casino ($558.3 million).

In a note to Marketplace members, I explained how,

“More recently, VICI, in pact with Eldorado Resorts (ERI), agreed to buy the land and real estate assets associated with Harrah's New Orleans, Harrah's Laughlin, and Harrah's Atlantic City, and modify certain provisions of the existing Caesars’ lease agreements for ~$3.2 billion in cash. The transactions will result in aggregate incremental annual rent of $252.5M, for an implied capitalization rate of 7.9%.”

Similar to the benefits outlined with Ryman, we have greater clarity about this now as it relates to VICI’s growth potential – in addition to the fact that the Eldorado acquisition (of Caesars) should reduce VICI’s overhang (cloud of Caesars). The synergies for Eldorado management also should lighten the debt burden (of Caesars) by paying down roughly $5 billion, which should get leverage below 4x… taking it closer to investment grade.

As you can see below, there’s not as much history for VICI as with Ryman. But the potential growth opportunity here is still very much evident:

Source: iREIT

Based on the average of four analysts’ scorecards… The company is forecasted to grow FFO per share by 10% in 2019 and by over 23% in 2020.

Once again, those numbers are compelling.

Now let’s take a look at VICI’s dividend growth forecast:

Source: iREIT

Again, you can see that VICI is expected to grow by around 16% in 2019 and 8% in 2020. And don’t forget that the dividend is well covered by FFO based on its payout ratio of 78%. (For the record, that’s the lowest in the peer group.)

VICI has similar risks as Ryman in that it has higher leverage than most net lease REIT peers. (It’s rated BB by S&P.) In addition, the company has outsized recession-related risks. (Although I suspect the next recession will have little impact on the gaming sector.)

But the credit enhancements related to Eldorado (i.e., longer lease contracts and removal of rent coverage floors in existing Caesars’ lease agreements) provide confidence that VICI could receive a credit upgrade to BB+ sometimes soon.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see, VICI is currently trading at $21.64 with a dividend yield of 5.31%. The P/FFO multiple is 14.2x, and our target is 16.7x by year-end 2020. As you can see, we forecast the shares to return around 33% annualized.

So, sharks, in conclusion… We know that the biggest risk for these two REITs can be summed up in one word: Recession.

Now, I’m not smart enough to predict where the U.S. economy is headed over the next 12 months. But it does appear that anxiety over a global recession has died down for the time being based upon these businesses’ growth. It also appears there’s more upside: That the economy could actually even grow faster, especially if businesses start to spend more as the trade war cools and the Fed doesn’t raise interest rates.

And I'm smart enough to analyze those factors for all they’re worth.

From a pure numbers standpoint, these two REITs are really attractive, and the potential for outsized returns here is compelling.

Likewise, from a “good vibes” perspective, both companies are expected to generate returns of 33.9% annualized. So maybe there’s something lucky here, sharks.

Either way, the way I see it? I really like the odds. So the question is, do YOU feel lucky?

Well, do ya?

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHP, VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.