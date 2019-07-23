Beyond The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index: Can I Beat The Market?

Your time and quality of life have value - would you take a job offering the same hours and financial rewards as your return above market?

Don't stop at the total market: adjust for the beta of your portfolio, and select an appropriate scope (such as industry or market capitalization).

There's a saying in chess: if you see a good move, find a better one. Vanguard's Total Stock Market Index (VTSAX) is always a good move if your goal is to match the average return of the market. Equity investors looking to beat the market believe they've found better moves.

How can you know if your portfolio is really beating the market? A rigorous benchmarking analysis can reveal whether you've consistently identified winning investments, or if your gains are merely the result of broadly increasing prices. You should be skeptical, for theoretical reasons like the Efficient Market Hypothesis or for empirical reasons like the inconsistent results of professional fund managers.

You might also be optimistic about your chances (and therefore, unwilling to stick to an index like VTSAX). A very small handful of managers do beat indices more often than not. If you have a Seeking Alpha account, you must have reasons to expect your decision-making to produce returns in excess of the market. To determine whether individual equities or an index are right for you, compare your portfolio's results with the appropriate benchmark and keep yourself honest about which approach yields better returns.

Select a time period

If you're beating the market, you should beat it in the long run. You need to assess your performance today, though, not in ten years. So consider how the market has performed over the time period in which you've been invested. If the market has gone down over that time, modest losses in your portfolio shouldn't be a surprise. If the market has gone up, your portfolio should have gone up more.

The more frequently you measure, the more data points you'll have to confirm your performance, but this can be a lot of work. Think about your investing strategy and how frequently you trade. For most individual investors, it would be unusual to hold a stock for less than a month. If you believe you can identify undervalued stocks, it seems unlikely that a stock would be significantly undervalued for more than a year. Monthly or quarterly gains are probably granular enough measurements for a typical investor.

Look at returns month to month, year to year, and over the lifetime of your portfolio. With a reasonably diverse equity portfolio, you should hope to beat the market most months. If you're relying on large gains in a single month while the market beats your portfolio other months, what caused those gains? Was it your investing strategy, or a coincidence? You might also beat the market most months while suffering large losses in a single month, and these might have been avoidable.

Select a benchmark

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Admiral Shares are a good starting point to evaluate your performance. If you knew only that you wanted to buy $100 of equities listed on exchanges in the United States, you'd probably buy $100 of VTSAX. For the average (or worse) investor, this is the right place to stop: just buy an index and be happy to capture the average return.

Suppose you do believe some particular stock (or fund) will have above-average performance. How to know you made the right choice?

First, regardless of whether you've focused on any particular class of equities (small cap, large cap, value, growth, sector, etc.), look at the beta of your portfolio to estimate how it might perform relative to the market.

For an individual security, you can find a beta calculated for you on Seeking Alpha or other sites. For a group of securities, you could calculate its historical performance over the past year or two and compare with VTSAX.

A beta of 1 implies close correlation with the market. If your portfolio's beta is 1, you'd be happy with returns higher than VTSAX. If your beta is 2, it should move twice as far as the market, so your returns should be double those of VTSAX. If VTSAX returns 10% while your portfolio only returns 15%, you haven't beaten the market after adjusting for beta, since you should have earned 20%. (In the case of losses: suppose your beta is 2, and VTSAX drops by 10% while your portfolio drops 15%. You've beaten your benchmark on a beta-adjusted basis even though you still lost money, since with a beta of 2 your portfolio should have dropped twice as far, or 20%.)

Second, consider benchmarks targeting sector(s) in which you've invested. You might have beaten VTSAX, but what if you picked the right sector rather than the right stocks? If you're evaluating the fundamentals and performance of individual stocks rather than buying on sector trends, you should still beat narrower indices. You may still need to adjust for beta if your portfolio is atypical of that sector. For instance, a highly leveraged company may have a high beta even though the sector as a whole isn't volatile.

Don't forget dividends, fees, taxes, and cash

Changes in stock price are a good place to start, but you need more information to know if you've beaten the market. Dividends could make or break your portfolio, especially if you're invested in a sector where investors expect management to return cash each quarter.

Include the cash you keep available for future purchases. As an example, suppose you have $80 in stocks and $20 in cash. You earn 12% on your stocks, or $9.60. You earn 2% on your cash, or $0.40. Meanwhile, your benchmark index earns 10%, or $10 on $100 of principal. You did no better than the benchmark here, and the benchmark probably would have been more tax-efficient if your returns include short-term gains.

Consider the tax impact of your country, state, investment vehicle, and your typical holding period for a security. In a taxable account, your "alpha" could be wiped out by higher taxes on short-term investments. Adjust your results by the likely effective tax rate at time of sale, allowing for commission fees tax on securities you haven't sold yet.

Find your hidden costs

Actively managed funds are expensive because financial professionals who can consistently beat the market are rare and very well-compensated. You may not be a CFA spending thousands of dollars a year on research, data, and software, but your time is still valuable. Take your gains in excess of the market in the last year, and divide by the number of hours you spent on investing that year. Would you accept that hourly rate if someone offered to pay you to advise them?

Striking the right balance between average and alpha

Even if you're beating the market regularly, you might not want the risk of concentrating your capital in a small handful of stocks. Depending on your confidence in your ability to pick the right securities, you could shift money to and from an index and individual stocks. Adjusting the weight of your holdings in an index fund like VTSAX can strike a balance between the safety of the herd and the risk of trying to beat the market at its own game.

