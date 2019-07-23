Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources

In what may have been a surprise to some shareholders, the management team at Range Resources (RRC) announced the other day that they had reached agreements to sell two sets of assets, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in gross proceeds in the process. While significant asset sales often result in meaningful reductions to a company’s cash flows, the nature of these particular sales should have a minimal impact on cash flows while serving to materially reduce the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm’s leverage. So long as management can continue with sales similar to this, Range should be setting itself up for a healthy few years of operating and, hopefully, value creation for its shareholders.

A look at the sales

In a press release issued by the management team at Range, management announced two particular asset sales. The first of these involved the sale of the company’s 2% proportionately reduced overriding royalty interests regarding 350,000 net surface acres of land located in the southwest region of Appalachia. According to the company, this particular sale should bring in gross proceeds (net proceeds were not estimated) of $600 million.

It would appear, based on what data was provided, that these assets were sold at incredibly attractive terms for Range if we are to assume that energy prices, particularly natural gas, doesn’t go up anytime soon. You see, according to management, the assets sold produced, in the first quarter of this year, 1.9 Bcfe worth of product per day, the largest portion of which was natural gas. Based on first-half pricing for the current 2019 fiscal year, management forecasts that cash flows extracted from these assets will come out to about $48 million annually. That works out to a multiple of 12.5, which is quite high in this space, but with natural gas trading recently well below $3 per Mcf, any sort of increase might lower this multiple substantially for the buyer.

In addition to the $600 million in gross proceeds Range is receiving for this sale, the company also has arranged for the sale of some non-core, non-producing acreage located in Pennsylvania. This particular sale brings in, as you might expect, no cash flows due to its non-producing status, and yet the company said that it will receive gross proceeds from the 20,000 acres located in Armstrong County of $34 million.

These sales improve leverage considerably

Because detailed guidance covering a stated amount of EBITDA or some other cash flow metric has not been provided yet for Range, investors do not know precisely what the company’s leverage looks like on a forward basis, but one simple way to estimate this is to annualize the latest quarter’s cash flows and to compare it to existing indebtedness and what pro forma indebtedness should look like. As an example, as of the end of the latest quarter, Range had debt outstanding of $3.82 billion. It also managed to generate DCF (distributable cash flow) in the quarter of $269.32 million, and EBITDAX of $319.06 million. Annualized, DCF looks to be about $1.08 billion, while EBITDAX is a bit higher at $1.28 billion.

On a debt / DCF basis, using these figures, Range looks to be trading at a multiple of 3.55 as I type this. On a debt / EBITDAX basis, this figure is a bit lower at 2.99. Neither of these readings are particularly low and the fact of the matter is that management is correct to be focused on reducing leverage by divesting of certain assets that are on its books. An excellent leverage ratio (defined as debt / EBITDAX) for the firm should be around 2 or lower, but even at current levels the picture is only elevated, not dangerous.

According to management, the firm will be using the proceeds it generates from the sale in order to pay down some of the $895 million borrowed under its revolving credit facility. In all, management forecasts that this will reduce leverage for the business by around $30 million, even though I calculated, using a first quarter interest rate of 4%, $25.36 million per annum. Assuming management’s estimates are correct, DCF for the business should only suffer this year to the tune of $18 million, while EBITDAX will actually see a full $48 million reduction since it does not account for differences in interest expense.

Applying these figures to mine, I calculated that DCF for Range, annualized, looks to be about $1.06 billion, while its EBITDAX figure should be $1.23 billion. Debt should, according to my calculations and assuming that gross and net proceeds are the same, drop to about $3.19 billion, or nearly 17%. As a result of this, the debt / DCF multiple for Range should come out this year to about 3.01, while its debt / EBITDAX multiple will fall to 2.60.

Both of these financial indicators are still higher than the market prefers, but the progress is nice. What’s most impressive here is something management even stated in their press release regarding the asset sales: That over the past 12 months, the company has sold off assets whose net contribution to the company has totaled less than 4% of the overall cash flows generated by the business. However, total proceeds from these sales have totaled around 75% of the company’s overall market capitalization. Add to this the fact that management is looking for opportunities to divest of other non-core assets and the picture here is looking quite nice for investors and prospective investors alike who are banking on leverage to improve.

Takeaway

Right now, the situation for Range appears to be looking up nicely. Yes, the firm does have some extra leverage it's dealing with, but this is an area that management is focusing a great deal of its efforts on and is making wonderful progress on with great effect. So long as this trend continues, the fundamental outlook for Range should strengthen and investors in the company shouldn’t be surprised to see additional big steps by the firm over the next several months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.