Though Cintas Had A Good Q4 Earnings Call, I'm Not Convinced Completely On Its Future

Cintas (CTAS) is one of the leading companies in the uniform provider market and is the leader in the space when measured by market capitalization ($27B). Interestingly, one of the main competitors Aramark (ARMK) actually has more revenue ($16B vs. $6.7B) despite trading at a fraction of CTAS's market cap ($8.9B). This large valuation gap has made previous articles by Seeking Alpha contributors bearish on the stock (both on a valuation model based on revenues and EBITDA and from a broad 10-year cycle and historical P/E).

In this latest Q4 2019 earnings call (you can read the transcript of the call here on Seeking Alpha), CTAS is coming off record revenue levels for Q4 ($1.79B and a 7.4% YOY increase) and quite healthy, rising gross margins of 45.9% for the uniform rental and facility services segment and 47.7% for their first aid and safety services operating segment. The company can now boast of 9 consecutive years of beating GDP and employment growth for their organic growth rate, and management is proud and bullish on the company's continued success for the future. Their history of growth has been stellar, as the company has had 48 out of the last 50 years where both revenue and earnings have increased. That's quite an accomplishment, but is it enough to warrant a buy at current stock price levels?

One of my biggest gripes with the company centers with their balance sheet. While successful income statement growth can drive share prices and lead to more reinvestment and brighter futures, if it comes with aggressive management of the balance sheet and liabilities, then there is a greater chance that things can unravel and undo much of the success that the company has historically seen. From the company's balance sheet (using figures that include the latest Fiscal Year 2019):

2018 2019 Assets Cash & Equivalents 139 97 Short-Term Investments - - Accounts Receivable 824 918 Inventories 280 335 Other Current Assets 735 887 Total Current Assets 1,978 2,236 Investments 176 192 Property, Plant, & Equipment (Net) 1,383 1,431 Goodwill 2,847 2,842 Other Intangible Assets 575 495 Other Assets 0 240 Total Assets 6,958 7,437 Liabilities & Equity Accounts Payable 215 226 Tax Payable 8 - Accrued Liabilities 299 434 Short-Term Debt - 625 Deferred Tax Liability - - Other Current Liabilities 253 -157 Total Current Liabilities 776 1,128 Long-Term Debt 2,535 2,538 Deferred Revenue 353 438 Other Liabilities 278 331 Total Liabilities 3,942 4,434 Retained Earnings 5,838 6,691 Paid-in Capital 864 1,068 AOCI 16 -39 Treasury Stock -3,701 -4,718 Other 0 0 Shareholders' Equity 3,017 3,003 Liabilities & Equity 6,958 7,437

I'm very concerned about the company's low cash and cash equivalents number relative to the company's obligations. Look at the debt for CTAS: in 2019, they picked up $625 million in Short-Term Debt and saw a small bump in Long-Term Debt to $2,538 million, while Cash and Cash Equivalents dropped from $139 million in 2018 to $97 million in this latest fiscal year. Though Accounts Receivable are at least much higher than their cash at $918 million, this still represents a situation where debt is greater than cash + accounts receivable, which makes me wonder how the company would handle a temporary dip like we saw during the Great Recession, with a cyclical business model that is very clearly reliant on the macroeconomic picture.

According to Gurufocus, the ratio of debt and cash has been worsening in each of the last 5 years, the Cash-to-Debt figures are below:

I prefer to see companies with a Cash-to-Debt that is above 1, which essentially makes the company debt free. While, of course, the ideal state and reality is often much different, I'd at least want to see a ratio that is increasing rather than decreasing, and one that's closer to a value like 0.33 rather than the 2019 for CTAS of 0.03. This colors the improvements in Gross Margins in a different light, which were obviously highlighted and featured in the Q4 2019 earnings call and supposedly seen as evidence of the company's strong business model.

Instead, it seems like the company's financials are stretching and have little in the way of stretching left, and something has to give. Either the stellar track record of top and bottom line growth becomes minimal or reverses its trend, or the company further leverages itself until interest payments force an abrupt and drastic action. Through the decades, their Equity-to-Asset ratio has been getting worse and worse, as can be seen in this illustrative chart below:

Not only has this made the liquidity situation for the company troubling, but it has also naturally pushed the P/B ratio higher, which has been magnified by the company's successes in the income statement leading to much higher stock price gains and a further stretching of other price-based ratios:

It's hard to feel good about a chart like that especially for prospective investors considering a purchase at these levels. Sure growth can continue, but how long can valuations hold both from a historical and relative to the overall market perspective especially in the event of a bear market? While record margins and revenue sound great, organic growth rates for the two company segments (Q4 reports of 6.8% YOY for the uniform rental and facility services operating segment and 10.7% for the first aid and safety services operating segment) seem to justify more average valuations and not the inflated ones currently seen (P/B over 9, P/S over 4, P/E over 30).

Going back to the balance sheet situation and how concerned that both analysts and management seem to be about it, it's clear that they're refusing to address the mounting problem and seem to take the attitude that as long as growth is there, any leverage is fine. That's true to a point and true for all companies and stocks, but savvy long-term investors should know that perfectly sustained growth is highly unlikely and that profitability is subject to mean reversion over long-term economic and stock market cycles.

From the Q4 2019 transcript, management stated their goal for leverage for the company to be at 2 times for debt-to-EBITDA. Analysts on the call either agreed that this ratio was reasonable or even asked if this ratio could go higher to pursue an aggressive acquisition strategy:

Justin Hauke I guess the one question that I had here just on the balance sheet, and, kudos for getting the leverage down to where you're looking to hold it at two times. But I'm curious on the upside, in the cycle where we are today, how much leverage would you be willing to tolerate to the extent that there were opportunities, whether an ancillary business or your current business, maybe there were more material acquisitions that would be out there. How much leverage would you be willing to put on the balance sheet here? Mike Hansen Well, I'll start with, we currently have a covenant that limits us to 3.5 now. We've got a great banking group and if we had an acquisition that forced us to go above 3.5, then we would look at it in a couple of different ways. First, does it create the long term value that would warrant that kind of leveraging? And secondly, given then the combined cash flow, would we be able to reduce that fairly quickly like we did with the G&NK, after the G&K deal closed? We would look at it from those two standpoints. So I think it just depends on the value and the long term value creation. But we'd certainly, if we felt like it was a great opportunity, we certainly would evaluate that.

This attitude seems to be hopelessly bullish and doesn't consider the downside at all. I hate to sound grumpy and overly pessimistic, but I worry about investments that are priced to succeed with little margin for error were anything to go wrong. The company saw a clear drop in EBITDA during 2009 and 2010 and it took 5 years (until 2014) for CTAS to return to 2008 levels ($775 million). I'd hate to see investors miss out on such a long time period of compounding not only from the valuation drop that is bound to follow any income statement troubles but also the further squeezing of the balance sheet and the fall out from those struggles that would inevitably follow too.

When it comes to the stock market, I like to hope for the best but plan for the worst, and when it comes to the upside vs. downside equation for a company like CTAS, I don't see the potential payoff as equitable to the risk. While the Q4 2019 earnings call was upbeat and the stock has seen strong performance and momentum over the past 6 months, I'm keeping myself away from this company even though I'm bullish on the uniform industry in general.

