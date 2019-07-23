Hedging And Cost Control Enough For Regions Financial To Outperform

I'm still concerned that Regions is too focused on playing defense (versus pursuing organic growth), but the shares look undervalued now and defense looks like the right call for now.

Regions has been more proactive than many peers in hedging its rate risk, and Regions could navigate through the upcoming rate-cut cycle with above-peer mid-single-digit pre-provision profit growth.

There is no shortage of bank stocks that look undervalued today, but the key is to find banks that will somehow stand out in the next, more challenging, phase of the cycle – a cycle that will see spread compression from rate cuts, so-so loan growth prospects, and rising credit costs. I thought that Regions Financial (RF) was undervalued back in January but lacking in catalysts, and the shares have lagged regional bank indices by about 3% to 6% since then.

Regions is looking a little more interesting to me now, though. Management’s forward-thinking hedging strategy should limit some of the spread compression damage, and management is likewise focused on continuous efficiency improvement as a key driver over the next few years. Credit costs are a concern, and Regions doesn’t have great fee-based offsets, but this is an incrementally more interesting story and the mid-single-digit pre-provision profit growth I expect from Regions over the next three to five years could drive relative outperformance.

Another Core Miss Driven By Weaker Spreads

Regions’ results were quite typical for the quarter for banks, with below-expectation net interest income driven by weaker net interest margin. Regions also came up a bit short on fees, but that’s a more idiosyncratic driver. All told, revenue was about $0.02/share lower than expected, and although expenses were slightly better than expected, pre-provision profits missed by about $0.02.

Revenue rose 1% year over year and rose slightly on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Net interest income rose 2% yoy but fell 6% sequentially on an 8bp qoq decline in NIM driven by rising deposit costs. Earning asset growth, up 0.6% qoq, was a little weaker than expected as loan balances came in about 1% lower than expected. Free-based income was flat yoy and up 2% qoq on an adjusted core basis.

Operating costs were down 2% yoy and up 1% qoq, which was a little better than expected, and although Regions’ efficiency ratio is still pretty much middle-of-the-pack, it is improving against a backdrop where the industry has seen about four years of steady quarterly year-over-year improvements. Pre-provision profits rose about 7% yoy and 1% qoq on a core basis. Tangible book value rose more than 7% on a sequential basis.

So-So Loan Growth, But Low Deposits Costs Holding Form

With barely any loan growth on a qoq average balance basis, and less than 1% growth on a core basis, this was not a great quarter for Regions in terms of loan growth even if expectations were relatively moderate. Commercial loans did improve almost 2% qoq (and 10% yoy), which certainly wasn’t bad, but I was a little surprised to see a slight decline in mortgage loans when this had been an area of lending previously identified by management as a possible area of growth.

I think Regions is the only large bank I’ve looked at so far that actually saw a quarter-over-quarter improvement in average loan yield. It was only 1bp, but even so, it stands out. With an average loan yield of 4.79%, Regions is on the lower end of yields of the Southern banks I follow (BB&T (BBT) and Synovus (SNV) posted yields above 5%, while First Horizon (FHN) was almost exactly inline).

Although credit costs have stayed lower for longer than almost anybody expected, Regions’ charge-off ratio is ticking up, with a 6bp qoq increase this quarter to 0.44%, and Regions sits well above most of its peers (including First Horizon and Synovus, though BB&T is closer). It’s misleading to look at NCO ratios in isolation as a good/bad thing, but Regions does seem to be seeing higher credit costs than its peers, and that’s worth watching.

On the deposit side, Regions saw very little growth in deposits on a yoy or qoq basis, and non-interest-bearing deposits were down 5% yoy and flat qoq on an average balance basis – a good result, with only a handful of companies (but including BB&T, First Horizon, and Synovus) doing better. Interest-bearing deposit costs arose another 9bp, but overall deposit costs remain quite low, and Regions’ sub-30% cumulative beta is one of the best I know.

Battening Down The Hedges

Unlike many of its peers, Regions has been laying on hedges to protect it from the eventual turn in the rate cycle. Many banks had made their plans for 2019 on the assumption of no rate cuts, but now the Street is expecting two, and many banks are looking for much higher than previously expected spread compression. For its part, Regions management now expects three 25bp cuts in 2019, and they believe they’re prepared such that NIM could start expanding again in 2020. While there are banks where I expect 20bp or more of spread compression over the next 12-18 months, Regions may see only about 5bp.

To be sure, Regions will still be impacted by this cycle (management lowered expectations for full-year revenue growth in 2019), and credit costs are still an issue. But with the bank better-prepared than many peers for lower rates, a manageable loan/deposit ratio, and some flexibility on deposits despite its low-cost position, Regions looks better-positioned than many of its peers for this next phase of the cycle.

One thing that does concern me is organic growth drivers. Although I think Regions will do better than its peers in this next phase of the cycle “less bad” is not a compelling catalyst for long-term ownership. Regions is targeting multiple markets (like Houston) for commercial lending growth, but isn’t really pursuing organic growth with quite the same fervor as some banks (PNC (PNC) and Comerica (CMA) come to mind). That said, Regions does have a defensive business model – while many banks are targeting growth markets like Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, and Nashville, pretty much nobody is going after Regions’ core markets in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and so on. Granted, those markets don’t offer a lot of attractive growth, but they do make for a very solid, secure deposit base.

The Outlook

With the caveat that credit costs are an issue to watch, I think Regions is relatively well-placed for this next phase of the cycle, and the share price doesn’t seem to fully reflect that. The 2% or so core growth I expect over the next five years isn’t exciting, but it is quite a bit better than what I think many of Regions’ peers will manage, and long-term growth in the 3% to 4% range can support a fair value around $19.

The Bottom Line

There are a lot of banks that look undervalued now, but I think those banks that are better-positioned to withstand the upcoming pressures on net interest margin could outperform over the next 12-18 months. With its hedging portfolio and defensive deposit franchise, I do think Regions could be set for outperformance, though I still do have some worries about the long-term appeal of a bank that doesn’t really seem to be prioritizing growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.